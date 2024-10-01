THE PENGUIN Episode 2 Hits 1.6 Million Viewers - A 17% Increase From Series Premiere

THE PENGUIN Episode 2 Hits 1.6 Million Viewers - A 17% Increase From Series Premiere

It looks like The Penguin is a confirmed hit for HBO, as the second episode, "Inside Man," attracted 1.6 million viewers when it landed on the Max streaming service on Sunday...

By MarkCassidy - Oct 01, 2024 09:10 AM EST
Filed Under: The Batman

The Penguin appears to be a big hit with fans, as viewers tune in to find out how "Oz Cobb" (Colin Farrell) will dig himself out of a number of potentially lethal situations and establish himself as Gotham's new crime boss.

According to WBD, the series premiere has reached 10.4 million viewers after 11 days, taking The Batman spin-off above all current HBO series except for House of the Dragon and The Last of Us. The second episode hit the Max streaming service on Sunday, attracting 1.6 million viewers - a 17% increase from the premiere.

"Inside Man" saw Oz and Sofia Falcone form a tenuous alliance, as "The Hangman" comes to realize that she will never be taken seriously by the men who currently call the shots.

Actress Cristin Milioti relished the opportunity to play Sofia, especially after missing out on a number of superhero roles in the past.

"There were a couple of them," she tells THR. "I love superhero films, and I’ve tested for a lot of it. If someone my age was in it, I was probably up for it at different levels. Some I made to the final round. And yeah, you do start to think, 'Oh, OK, I guess I’m just not built for that.' And then with this, it felt like, 'I really get this character,' and it felt sort of fate. Whereas the others, I do understand why I didn’t get those. For sure."

What do you make of The Penguin so far? Let us know in the comment section.

The Penguin also stars Rhenzy Feliz (Victor Aguilar), Michael Kelly (Johnny Viti), Shohreh Aghdashloo (Nadia Maroni), Deirdre O’Connell (Francis Cobb), Clancy Brown (Salvatore Maroni), James Madio (Milos Grapa), Scott Cohen (Luca Falcone), Michael Zegen (Alberto Falcone), Carmen Ejogo (Eve Karlo), and Theo Rossi (Dr. Julian Rush).

The eight-episode DC Studios drama series continues The Batman epic crime saga that filmmaker Matt Reeves began with Warner Bros. Pictures’ global blockbuster The Batman, and centers on the character played by Farrell in the film.

The series is executive produced by Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark, Colin Farrell, Lauren LeFranc, who writes and serves as showrunner, Craig Zobel, who directs the first three episodes, and Bill Carraro. Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, the show is produced by Reeves’ 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Reeves and 6th & Idaho are under an overall deal. Daniel Pipski also serves as executive producer.

THE PENGUIN Episode 3 Preview And Featurette Released; Will THE BATMAN Sequel Adapt No Man's Land?
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 10/1/2024, 9:19 AM
Rightfully so. Agatha sucks and this is great
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 10/1/2024, 9:22 AM
@vectorsigma -

So bitter... Need a drink?

vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 10/1/2024, 9:28 AM
@DrReedRichards - not really. This is a happy post tbh so lets drink to that
WakandanQueen
WakandanQueen - 10/1/2024, 9:43 AM
@vectorsigma - How is Agatha sucking relevant to the ratings of The Penguin again?
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 10/1/2024, 9:20 AM
Given this one's success, Gunn might have to reconsider about bringing Battinson into the main DCU's canon, rather than whatever Muschietti's Brave and the Bold turns out to be...
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/1/2024, 9:28 AM
@DrReedRichards - I would hope being a creative himself that he wouldn’t force Reeves version into a bigger universe that he doesn’t want to be in
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 10/1/2024, 9:30 AM
@TheVisionary25 -

I'm honestly conflicted about it. On one hand, I get that the tone and world might be contradictory when implemented. But on the other hand, I do believe that the success of Reeve's elseworld story risks overshadowing that of the DCU canon and confusing casual audiences.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/1/2024, 9:41 AM
@DrReedRichards - I think we need to give the casual audience more credit atleast in regard to differentiate different versions because they have been able to beforehand I feel

I just think it would be best to have a Batman alongside his world in the DCU that is built from the ground up then forcing this into the DCU.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 10/1/2024, 9:23 AM
Big fan of the world they are expanding on. Colin Farrel does amazing
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 10/1/2024, 9:28 AM
I'm enjoying this and Agatha, but even if I wasn't, they're both setting out to do completely different things. It's like comparing The Sopranos to Buffy the Vampire Slayer or something.
WakandanQueen
WakandanQueen - 10/1/2024, 9:45 AM
@MarkCassidy - Kinda getting tired of them being compared, it's not fair for either. Disney+ is a bigger platform, but Penguin is a more recognizeable character and his show is spinning off a film, not another TV series. Yet the very TV series is also part of the biggest franchise in the world. Too many nuances in studying how each is doing. I'd argue it seems both are off to great starts.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 10/1/2024, 9:29 AM
The first episode was ok/meh… I’ll watch the second soon but I’m surprised so many people like boring Batman villain shows.

Agatha is still more entertaining than this at the moment.
Both shows are decent enough to watch though. I just don’t agree with VictorSigmas comment.

vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 10/1/2024, 9:35 AM
@slickrickdesigns - the writing of agatha is all over the place, the horror elements forced and poorly executed.

First episode was good but in no way better than the Penguin imo
JackBurton1
JackBurton1 - 10/1/2024, 9:46 AM
@vectorsigma - Well.....viewers would agree with you also.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 10/1/2024, 9:55 AM
@vectorsigma - agree to disagree… Penguin hopefully picks up. Seems like a slow burn but in no way feels like a more entertaining show than Agatha.
If you’re not a Marvel fan I get why you feel that way. But so far Agatha has me more intrigued to see the bigger picture and makes me want to try to solve the mysteries like a murder she wrote or any detective murder mystery show.
Penguin is a show where they’re trying to copy gangster style shows and we already know what will happen it just showing you how it happened… to me that’s like making a Han Solo movie where they reveal how he got his lucky dice.
To each their own.
TheWalkingCuban
TheWalkingCuban - 10/1/2024, 9:31 AM
It’s not that I’m not interested in it, but I’m not watching it anytime soon, I don’t feel like adding Max back on my phone and bills again right now. As for Agatha, that’s probably going to be a never.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 10/1/2024, 9:38 AM
@TheWalkingCuban - avoid it like the plague, you wont miss anything. They sing to execute an encantation and the writing is bad
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 10/1/2024, 9:46 AM
WakandanQueen
WakandanQueen - 10/1/2024, 9:48 AM
Saw all the comments being about Agatha and the show ain't even mentioned in the article... that show is living in some people's heads rent free.

Anyway, will binge this once it's over, love what I'm hearing.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 10/1/2024, 9:59 AM
@WakandanQueen - That’s just @vectorsigma. He’s just a very, very insecure DC fanboy who knows 9/10, Marvel’s putting out better content.

Agatha is good. Not Penguin good, but way better than it had any right to be. But because he knows people are enjoying that show, he’s going to try piss on its parade any opportunity he can. Just like he does everything Marvel.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/1/2024, 10:02 AM
@WakandanQueen - those people are morons

Instead of celebrating the fact we have 2 positively received comic book shows running together , they can’t help but pit them against each other
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 10/1/2024, 10:04 AM
Gunn’s DCU is in trouble. The same type of trouble Snyder’s DCEU would’ve been if Nolan’s Batman was running alongside it concurrently, because what Reeves is doing is hitting way too much for audiences to just start embracing something else entirely.
Forthas
Forthas - 10/1/2024, 10:17 AM
Dramatic character driven stories is what Warner Brothers is good at doing. By grounding these comic book films they can bring them to a place where they can focus more on those aspects. While I would love and would rather have a full on DC universe with the Dark Knight Trilogy and Man of Steel as the starting point at this point they wasted their resources on the upcoming Superman film and given it to a slapstick director so for the time being I would just be fine with a Batman centric universe just set in or around Gotham city.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/1/2024, 10:18 AM
Man it’s kinda surprising (pleasantly so though) that a Penguin tv series of all things on HBO is successful lol , truly crazy times we live in.

Anyway I did like the episode , maybe not as strong as the premiere but a nice continuation of the story…

It’s fun to see Oz be boots on the ground and play both sides in a bid to ultimately become the true kingpin of Gotham!!.

User Comment Image

The entire cast is doing well but Colin Farrell and Cristin Miloti are truly the standouts!!.

