THE PENGUIN Episode 2 Hits 1.6 Million Viewers - A 17% Increase From Series Premiere

The Penguin appears to be a big hit with fans, as viewers tune in to find out how "Oz Cobb" (Colin Farrell) will dig himself out of a number of potentially lethal situations and establish himself as Gotham's new crime boss.

According to WBD, the series premiere has reached 10.4 million viewers after 11 days, taking The Batman spin-off above all current HBO series except for House of the Dragon and The Last of Us. The second episode hit the Max streaming service on Sunday, attracting 1.6 million viewers - a 17% increase from the premiere.

"Inside Man" saw Oz and Sofia Falcone form a tenuous alliance, as "The Hangman" comes to realize that she will never be taken seriously by the men who currently call the shots.

Actress Cristin Milioti relished the opportunity to play Sofia, especially after missing out on a number of superhero roles in the past.

"There were a couple of them," she tells THR. "I love superhero films, and I’ve tested for a lot of it. If someone my age was in it, I was probably up for it at different levels. Some I made to the final round. And yeah, you do start to think, 'Oh, OK, I guess I’m just not built for that.' And then with this, it felt like, 'I really get this character,' and it felt sort of fate. Whereas the others, I do understand why I didn’t get those. For sure."

What do you make of The Penguin so far? Let us know in the comment section.

The Penguin also stars Rhenzy Feliz (Victor Aguilar), Michael Kelly (Johnny Viti), Shohreh Aghdashloo (Nadia Maroni), Deirdre O’Connell (Francis Cobb), Clancy Brown (Salvatore Maroni), James Madio (Milos Grapa), Scott Cohen (Luca Falcone), Michael Zegen (Alberto Falcone), Carmen Ejogo (Eve Karlo), and Theo Rossi (Dr. Julian Rush).

The eight-episode DC Studios drama series continues The Batman epic crime saga that filmmaker Matt Reeves began with Warner Bros. Pictures’ global blockbuster The Batman, and centers on the character played by Farrell in the film.

The series is executive produced by Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark, Colin Farrell, Lauren LeFranc, who writes and serves as showrunner, Craig Zobel, who directs the first three episodes, and Bill Carraro. Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, the show is produced by Reeves’ 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Reeves and 6th & Idaho are under an overall deal. Daniel Pipski also serves as executive producer.