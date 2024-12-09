THE PENGUIN Star Cristin Milioti On Golden Globe Nomination And Potential Sofia Facone Return

THE PENGUIN Star Cristin Milioti On Golden Globe Nomination And Potential Sofia Facone Return

Cristin Milioti has responded to her Golden Globe nomination for her powerhouse performance in The Penguin, while also weighing-in on the possibility of Sofia Falcone's return...

News
By MarkCassidy - Dec 09, 2024 04:12 PM EST
Filed Under: The Batman

This year's Golden Globes nominations were announced earlier today, and The Penguin star Cristin Milioti picked up a nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series for her show-stealing turn as Sofia Falcone.

THR caught up with Milioti - who was nominated in her category alongside Cate Blanchett (Disclaimer), Jodie Foster (True Detective: Night Country), Sofía Vergara (Griselda), Naomi Watts (Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans) and Kate Winslet (The Regime) - for her response to the news.

“It was very exciting, very exciting. And just very, very joyful. My God, the women in my category. I don’t have words to describe how surreal it is and how overwhelmed I am being nominated alongside them. They’re all so brilliant.”

In the season finale of The Penguin, Oz Cobb (Colin Farrell) arranges for Sofia to be sent back to Arkham. Despite appearing to resign herself to a grim future behind bars, Falcone is given a glimmer of hope in the form of a letter from her half-sister, Selina Kyle (Zoë Kravitz).

Milioti is expected to return as the character at some point (if not for season 2, then Matt Reeves' The Batman sequel), but nothing has been confirmed.

“All I can say is that it is my wildest hope [to play Sofia Falcone again],” said the actress when asked about potentially reprising the role. “It’s my wildest hope, and I couldn’t be any clearer about making my desire known. But I haven’t heard anything concrete yet.”

The Penguin stars Colin Farrell (Oz Cobb), Cristin Milioti (Sofia Falcone), Rhenzy Feliz (Victor Aguilar), Michael Kelly (Johnny Viti), Shohreh Aghdashloo (Nadia Maroni), Deirdre O’Connell (Francis Cobb), Clancy Brown (Salvatore Maroni), James Madio (Milos Grapa), Scott Cohen (Luca Falcone), Michael Zegen (Alberto Falcone), Carmen Ejogo (Eve Karlo), and Theo Rossi (Dr. Julian Rush).

The eight-episode DC Studios drama series continues The Batman epic crime saga that filmmaker Matt Reeves began with Warner Bros. Pictures’ global blockbuster The Batman, and centers on the character played by Farrell in the film.

The series is executive produced by Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark, Colin Farrell, Lauren LeFranc, who writes and serves as showrunner, Craig Zobel, who directs the first three episodes, and Bill Carraro. Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, the show is produced by Reeves’ 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Reeves and 6th & Idaho are under an overall deal. Daniel Pipski also serves as executive producer.

RUMOR: THE BATMAN PART II Might Be Close To Finding Its Villain As Shooting Gears Up For Early Next Year
Related:

RUMOR: THE BATMAN PART II Might Be Close To Finding Its Villain As Shooting Gears Up For Early Next Year
James Gunn Confirms He Discussed Bringing THE BATMAN Into DCU; Shares LANTERNS, BOOSTER GOLD, WATCHMEN Updates
Recommended For You:

James Gunn Confirms He Discussed Bringing THE BATMAN Into DCU; Shares LANTERNS, BOOSTER GOLD, WATCHMEN Updates

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 12/9/2024, 4:04 PM
Well deserved, she did absolutely amazing
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 12/9/2024, 4:06 PM
She would be excellent as Typhoid Mary if Marvel decided to reboot the character for the broader MCU.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 12/9/2024, 4:11 PM
She should appear in the sequel honestly, many are already invested in her character so that can't be ignored. Just set up an interrogation meeting with Batman and done.

Good luck to her in the category as well. I also liked a lot True Detective: Night Country. (The ending of their 3rd episode back then was so creepy.)

I wouldn't have nominated Kate Winslet for The Regime though, but I am glad "Lee" is getting some love and attention in another category, been wanting to see that one for a while.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 12/9/2024, 4:11 PM
She was phenomenal. Her career should explode.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 12/9/2024, 4:13 PM
That's a damn good choice for a nomination. I'm used to seeing her in more comedic/lighthearted projects but Penguin really put me onto how much sheer range she has. I wanted her character to get hers for all the bad shit she did, but she played her so well that at the end of it I felt sympathy more than anything.
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 12/9/2024, 4:14 PM
Yes please. The more of her the better…
User Comment Image
Baf
Baf - 12/9/2024, 4:34 PM
Colin too.
PC04
PC04 - 12/9/2024, 4:34 PM
More of her!
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 12/9/2024, 4:42 PM
She deserves the award, not just bc she was amazing in the role and not just bc the show overall was great and a hit with both fans and critics(besides the muppets at IGN) but also because the shows she’s up against are all wet trash juice.

Regime was awful, the Capote show was just more Ryan Murphy ghey schlock, Griselda was a weaker water-down attempt at Narcos, I didn’t see Disclaimer but this is also the first I’m hearing if it so I assume it wasn’t a massive hit and that Night [foo foo]ry show was absolute dog shit.
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 12/9/2024, 4:44 PM
@BruceWayng - Why did the word “See You Next Tuesday” get edited out of my message. WTF is going on with this site???
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/9/2024, 4:50 PM
I hope she shows up again in the future because she was great as this version of Sofia Falcone.

She brought the right amount of sympathy and derangement the the character that sadly became a monster of her own father’s and family’s making.

I especially loved her ending because going back to Arkham for her I feel would be worse then death especially since she doesn’t have her brother now who is the only one that stood by her until she gets that letter from Selina as a glimmer of hope..

If she appears in The Batman 2 then great but I would rather she show back up in a Catwoman spin-off so we can see that relationship develop since they are half-sisters in this take.

User Comment Image
Gambito
Gambito - 12/9/2024, 4:52 PM
Sorry Cristin you’re against the greatest actress alive Blanchett but I cannot for the love of god fathom how Foster got nominated for that bore of a show, she did a good job but but man golden globe worthy?

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder