THE PENGUIN Star Cristin Milioti On Golden Globe Nomination And Potential Sofia Facone Return

This year's Golden Globes nominations were announced earlier today, and The Penguin star Cristin Milioti picked up a nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series for her show-stealing turn as Sofia Falcone.

THR caught up with Milioti - who was nominated in her category alongside Cate Blanchett (Disclaimer), Jodie Foster (True Detective: Night Country), Sofía Vergara (Griselda), Naomi Watts (Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans) and Kate Winslet (The Regime) - for her response to the news.

“It was very exciting, very exciting. And just very, very joyful. My God, the women in my category. I don’t have words to describe how surreal it is and how overwhelmed I am being nominated alongside them. They’re all so brilliant.”

In the season finale of The Penguin, Oz Cobb (Colin Farrell) arranges for Sofia to be sent back to Arkham. Despite appearing to resign herself to a grim future behind bars, Falcone is given a glimmer of hope in the form of a letter from her half-sister, Selina Kyle (Zoë Kravitz).

Milioti is expected to return as the character at some point (if not for season 2, then Matt Reeves' The Batman sequel), but nothing has been confirmed.

“All I can say is that it is my wildest hope [to play Sofia Falcone again],” said the actress when asked about potentially reprising the role. “It’s my wildest hope, and I couldn’t be any clearer about making my desire known. But I haven’t heard anything concrete yet.”

The Penguin stars Colin Farrell (Oz Cobb), Cristin Milioti (Sofia Falcone), Rhenzy Feliz (Victor Aguilar), Michael Kelly (Johnny Viti), Shohreh Aghdashloo (Nadia Maroni), Deirdre O’Connell (Francis Cobb), Clancy Brown (Salvatore Maroni), James Madio (Milos Grapa), Scott Cohen (Luca Falcone), Michael Zegen (Alberto Falcone), Carmen Ejogo (Eve Karlo), and Theo Rossi (Dr. Julian Rush).

The eight-episode DC Studios drama series continues The Batman epic crime saga that filmmaker Matt Reeves began with Warner Bros. Pictures’ global blockbuster The Batman, and centers on the character played by Farrell in the film.

The series is executive produced by Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark, Colin Farrell, Lauren LeFranc, who writes and serves as showrunner, Craig Zobel, who directs the first three episodes, and Bill Carraro. Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, the show is produced by Reeves’ 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Reeves and 6th & Idaho are under an overall deal. Daniel Pipski also serves as executive producer.