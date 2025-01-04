THE PENGUIN Star Cristin Milioti Teases DC Future As Sofia Gigante Following THE BATMAN 2 Delay

In the season finale of The Penguin (you can read our recap here if you need a refresher), Oz Cobb brought an end to his feud with Sofia Gigante by exposing her role in the destruction of Crown Point and ensuring "The Hangman" is returned to Arkham.

It's there that Sofia receives a letter from her half-sister, Selina Kyle, the vigilante who we first saw suit up as Catwoman in 2022's The Batman.

The stage has been set for both characters to share the screen but, as we write this, it's more likely to happen in The Penguin season 2 rather than the recently delayed The Batman Part II (which is now untitled).

IndieWire recently spoke to Cristin Milioti about her future as the character and asked what about Sofia she hopes to explore moving forward.

"I don’t know," she admitted. "It just seemed like there are infinite possibilities of where she could go. Obviously I would want to see her get out of Arkham. That’s like number one. I don’t want her in there. So I want to see her get out there, and then exact revenge."

"Maybe now she would be even more of a loose cannon, because before it was pretty focused on him and gaining power, but depending on what happens to her in there, it could be an even larger target," Milioti continued. "I would love to explore that."

Despite that, the actor noted that there's a big part of her who would like to continue exploring Arkham. "Oh yeah. [Those scenes are] fun. So maybe she stays in there for a little bit and I get to do a couple."

Reflecting on joining the DC Universe, Milioti said, "It was thrilling. I’m such a huge Batman fan, it’s lifelong dream of mine to be a Batman villain and to get to really show her entire story. For that to come from a woman’s brain - you can just like sense it, you can feel it. Especially for that episode to be shepherded by [director] Helen [Shaver], that certainly was an added element to it."

"There’s so many things that Sofia does in the show where, of course they are morally reprehensible, but I’ve been stopped by a lot of women being like 'This part was so cool,' or cathartic to see her go through this, and I felt that way as well. It’s incredible," she concluded.

The Penguin broke viewership records on HBO and was a critical hit, so we're almost certainly going to see more of Milioti's fan-favourite Sofia Falcone/Gigante. Had that Arkham-set series with The Joker and The Riddler happened, it sure would have been fun seeing them all cross paths (it may still happen, of course).

The entire first season of The Penguin is now streaming on Max. As for The Batman sequel, it's shifted to October 1, 2027.