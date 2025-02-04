BLACK PANTHER 3 Rumored To Lean Into "Horror," "Supernatural" Tone; Update On T'Challa Recast Plans

BLACK PANTHER 3 Rumored To Lean Into &quot;Horror,&quot; &quot;Supernatural&quot; Tone; Update On T'Challa Recast Plans

We have some fresh details about Marvel Studios' supposed plans for Black Panther 3, including the fact filmmaker Ryan Coogler could be looking to make some sweeping changes to the franchise's tone...

By JoshWilding - Feb 04, 2025 02:02 PM EST
Filed Under: Black Panther
Source: The Cosmic Circus

Much has been said about Marvel Studios' plans for T'Challa in recent weeks. Social media scoopers appear to agree; the role will be recast, likely for the next Avengers movies and almost certainly for Ryan Coogler's Black Panther 3. The trades, meanwhile, have yet to chime in.

While the Multiverse opens the door to a new T'Challa being plucked from another reality, all signs still point to young Toussaint/T'Challa II being aged up post-Secret Wars to pick up where his father left off. 

The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez has shared some inside intel of his own today, confirming that he's also heard Toussaint will take over the mantle in Black Panther 3. He also acknowledges that this "doesn't eliminate the possibility of other Black Panther variants showing up in the Avengers' films beforehand." 

Interestingly, Perez adds, "[I've heard that] compared to the previous films, Ryan Coogler is interested in leaning into a more horror/supernatural/thriller tone for this film."

That lines up with what we've recently heard about the threequel's villain and points to the franchise getting a new look and feel to go with its next lead (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was a hit but never quite felt different enough considering Shuri stepped into T'Challa's role). 

Of course, somewhat contradicting this and everything else we've heard about Black Panther 3 are comments from executive producer Nate Moore.

"The truth is, there’s no truth to those rumors," he said in an interview we shared earlier today. "Never say never to anything, we haven’t really had a lot of creative conversations with Ryan Coogler yet, because he’s finishing his film Sinners, which comes out this year. We’ll get into it later this year, but everything you read online is not true, if for no other reason than we just haven’t started [working on it]."

He added, "We don't know what the story is, so I couldn't tell you whether or not we're open to recasting. It certainly wasn't our instinct for Wakanda Forever. I'll never say never to anything, but it's too early to talk about any of that stuff. We have to figure out what the story's going to be."

While Marvel Studios is likely exploring its options when it comes to T'Challa's future on screen, it's clearly early days and probably best to take anything we hear with a pinch of salt for the time being.

Letitia Wright's Shuri is still the most likely possibility for the Black Panther we see in the Avengers movies and, beyond that, it will boil down to just how much the MCU changes after Secret Wars' credits roll. 

Black Panther 3 doesn't have a release date, though Denzel Washington has been confirmed as the movie's first cast member. 

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 2/4/2025, 2:46 PM
Ok nos cast Jonathan Majors as Tchalls..and i mean Tchalla not His son ...Get your act togheter Marvel or i Will burn myself in front of DOGE headquarters screaming ..FREE PABLO LYLE FREE PABLO LYLE OH NYBGOD HELP ME PLS
Cleander
Cleander - 2/4/2025, 2:48 PM
Hopefully with each subsequent movie the Box Office trajectory decreases.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 2/4/2025, 3:08 PM
@Cleander - why?
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 2/4/2025, 3:17 PM
@Cleander - Huh?
soberchimera
soberchimera - 2/4/2025, 2:53 PM
[I've heard that] compared to the previous films, Ryan Coogler is interested in leaning into a more horror/supernatural/thriller tone for this film
They should go with Baron Macabre as the villain then and have BP fight off zombies. Also would be a good way to introduce Brother Voodoo into the MCU.
User Comment Image
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 2/4/2025, 4:04 PM
@soberchimera - I'd like that! Give me Gateway as an added bonus point.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 2/4/2025, 2:53 PM
Seeing as how Coogler just did a horror film, this is a decent common sense GUESS.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 2/4/2025, 2:54 PM
to be fair rap is pretty horrific
SpiderParker14
SpiderParker14 - 2/4/2025, 2:54 PM
Horro and supernatural? Like the City of the Dead?
JFerguson
JFerguson - 2/4/2025, 2:55 PM
They said the same thing about Dr strange MOM and that was weak sauce
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/4/2025, 2:56 PM
If true then it looks like Coogler hasn’t gotten the horror/supernatural genre out of his system with Sinners then lol…

However going in that direction makes sense if Achebe is the villain given his ties to Mephisto so I’m down for it!!.

User Comment Image
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 2/4/2025, 2:57 PM
No comment

For [frick]s sake
AllsGood
AllsGood - 2/4/2025, 3:00 PM
All these Marvel Studios Rumors Always Turns into Rumors.

User Comment Image
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 2/4/2025, 3:45 PM
@AllsGood - that makes zero sense
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 2/4/2025, 3:06 PM
Dracula or Achebe, just don't shove a crayon up there nose and digitally remove their manhood.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 2/4/2025, 3:19 PM
@HashTagSwagg - Dracula should be reserve to Blade or Midnight Sons, Black Panther would be an odd pairing.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 2/4/2025, 3:29 PM
@Urubrodi - Blade's already got his villain in his solo, bring Blade into PB3 to help fight Dracula and I might consider watching.
grif
grif - 2/4/2025, 3:07 PM
shits soo bad its scary. got it
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 2/4/2025, 3:15 PM
One thing about Coogler is that he says he likes to put his all into his movies, which is why he wasn't involved in Creed II and instead went all in on Black Panther. My guess is he hasn't really started on Black Panther 3, like Nate said.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/4/2025, 3:18 PM
@MyCoolYoung - he might have an idea or such for it but he might not have put pen to paper since he’s been working on Sinners mainly.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 2/4/2025, 3:36 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Agreed. I feel like creatives can't help themselves when they get an idea, but the notion that he has a full story mapped out is ridiculous.
GodHercules20
GodHercules20 - 2/4/2025, 3:20 PM
Black Panther's necromancy power might be used
TheRationalNerd
TheRationalNerd - 2/4/2025, 3:22 PM
If true, I ultimately love this. I really hope to see Marvel embrace the Visions that their directors bring to the table. If I remember correctly, even Scott Derrickson wanted Doctor Strange 2 to go full on horror.

Regardless, Sinners looks great and I'm glad to see Ryan still have more up his sleeve.
JayLemle
JayLemle - 2/4/2025, 3:27 PM
I can dig it! Just please, don't cast Majors. That would just be a slap in the face to DV victims. If Majors gets cast, then Carano needs to come back too. It's only fair.
NightEagle3
NightEagle3 - 2/4/2025, 3:38 PM
@JayLemle - except Majors doesn't have a DV victim sooo..
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 2/4/2025, 3:28 PM
They might be planning to explore Black Panther's powers as King of the Dead.

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/4/2025, 3:55 PM
@NinnesMBC - oh , I like that if it is Toussaint!!.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 2/4/2025, 3:34 PM
Lean in, baby.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 2/4/2025, 4:01 PM
Good. Really hope they play up the WAKANDA mythology with BAST.

