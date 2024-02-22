BLADE And THE FANTASTIC FOUR Rumored Details Reveal More About Marvel's Plans For Upcoming Reboots

Blade has now gone through several different creative teams and release dates, leading to a widespread belief that the movie must be in trouble. It has, after all, been nearly half a decade since it was announced, though the pandemic can be blamed for at least some of the delays.

Marvel Studios does appear to be struggling to crack the Daywalker's big screen return, though we now have a positive update from scooper Daniel Richtman.

He disputes recent claims that Oscar-winner Mahershela Ali is considering leaving Blade and confirms that Michael Green (Blade Runner 2049) is rewriting the script. Ali is reportedly happy with the changes being made and it looks like filmmaker Yann Demange will be the one who gets the movie to the finish line.

The leaker also mentions that Midnight Sons remains in the works at Marvel Studios, with the current idea being that the team will be made up of characters who haven't assembled alongside The Avengers. As a result, Doctor Strange is unlikely to appear.

As for The Fantastic Four, Richtman backs up Jeff Sneider's recent claims that Javier Bardem has the current offer for Galactus and notes that Marvel Studios hopes to cast at least two more villains.

When it comes to casting the robotioc H.E.R.B.I.E., they're looking for a comedian - male or female - to take on the role and that's prompted this X post from Ricky Gervais:

Can I swear? — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) February 22, 2024

Earlier this month, Marvel Studios announced that Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm/Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm/Human Torch), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Ben Grimm/The Thing) will lead The Fantastic Four cast.

The Fantastic Four, created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, debuted in 1961. The team is comprised of Reed Richards (Mr. Fantastic), Susan Storm (Invisible Woman), Johnny Storm (Human Torch), and Ben Grimm (The Thing). They gained superpowers during a space mission, becoming Marvel's first family of superheroes.

Director Matt Shakman has worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on the latest draft of The Fantastic Four's screenplay. The movie is now scheduled to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.

As for Blade, that's still scheduled for next November but is expected to shift into 2026. It could come later, of course, but Marvel Studios really needs to pull the trigger on this movie before the moment passes!