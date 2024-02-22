BLADE And THE FANTASTIC FOUR Rumored Details Reveal More About Marvel's Plans For Upcoming Reboots

We have some exciting possible details for Blade and The Fantastic Four, including what the deal is with Mahershela Ali and the sort of actor Marvel Studios hopes to cast as H.E.R.B.I.E. Check it out!

By JoshWilding - Feb 22, 2024 02:02 PM EST
Blade has now gone through several different creative teams and release dates, leading to a widespread belief that the movie must be in trouble. It has, after all, been nearly half a decade since it was announced, though the pandemic can be blamed for at least some of the delays. 

Marvel Studios does appear to be struggling to crack the Daywalker's big screen return, though we now have a positive update from scooper Daniel Richtman

He disputes recent claims that Oscar-winner Mahershela Ali is considering leaving Blade and confirms that Michael Green (Blade Runner 2049) is rewriting the script. Ali is reportedly happy with the changes being made and it looks like filmmaker Yann Demange will be the one who gets the movie to the finish line. 

The leaker also mentions that Midnight Sons remains in the works at Marvel Studios, with the current idea being that the team will be made up of characters who haven't assembled alongside The Avengers. As a result, Doctor Strange is unlikely to appear. 

As for The Fantastic Four, Richtman backs up Jeff Sneider's recent claims that Javier Bardem has the current offer for Galactus and notes that Marvel Studios hopes to cast at least two more villains. 

When it comes to casting the robotioc H.E.R.B.I.E., they're looking for a comedian - male or female - to take on the role and that's prompted this X post from Ricky Gervais:

Earlier this month, Marvel Studios announced that Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm/Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm/Human Torch), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Ben Grimm/The Thing) will lead The Fantastic Four cast. 

The Fantastic Four, created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, debuted in 1961. The team is comprised of Reed Richards (Mr. Fantastic), Susan Storm (Invisible Woman), Johnny Storm (Human Torch), and Ben Grimm (The Thing). They gained superpowers during a space mission, becoming Marvel's first family of superheroes.

Director Matt Shakman has worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on the latest draft of The Fantastic Four's screenplay. The movie is now scheduled to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.

As for Blade, that's still scheduled for next November but is expected to shift into 2026. It could come later, of course, but Marvel Studios really needs to pull the trigger on this movie before the moment passes!

WhateverItTakes - 2/22/2024, 2:47 PM
@slickrickdesigns - does this include your statement?
DarthAlgar - 2/22/2024, 2:44 PM
Conan O' Brien.

Technically not a comedian, but he's funny and his voices would be fitting.

Bill Hader has great range, but again, technically not a comedian.

I wouldn't mind seeing the robot with a Dave Chappelle voice, but Disney is probably too butthurt about his standup. 🤔
CoHost - 2/22/2024, 2:46 PM
@DarthAlgar - Chappelle would be dynamite.
KWilly - 2/22/2024, 2:47 PM
@DarthAlgar - Oh no, Conan is definitely a comedian. And he'd be a great choice. I listen to his podcast, and the amount of different voices he can pull of convincingly is amazing.
DarthOmega - 2/22/2024, 2:54 PM
@KWilly - Technically he is an entertainer who makes people laugh, so it's technically true. But he is a comedy writer and a host. Also one of the funniest people alive since Norm died.
DarthOmega - 2/22/2024, 2:57 PM
@DarthAlgar - I think Disney is about to start straightening up their act. Not sure when, but times are changing. SNL has Shane Gillis hosting this week. With that they will see a large boost in viewership. Also many of their recent moves have been highly scrutinized. The brand isn't doing so well in the eyes of the public. Certainly not doing as well as they were. You can only virtue signal for so long before that bottom line forces you back into reality.

But then again people are very hard headed nowadays so who knows
WakandaTech - 2/22/2024, 2:45 PM
They Can't get Blade of the Ground but are planning a Midnight Sons Movie?

Feige and Marvel are just lost and have no plan

Who would of ever thought after Endgame that Feige and Marvel would fumblee such historic success with 5 years of mostly crap
WakandaTech - 2/22/2024, 2:46 PM
@WakandaTech -

btw

Will they earn woke credit points if they call it Midnight Suns instead of Midnight Sons
mountainman - 2/22/2024, 2:52 PM
@WakandaTech - Obviously the team name is based on the term Midnight Sun, and this wouldn’t be their most ridiculous change from the source material. Would still be done most likely as a way of non-gendering the team.

This would be way less annoying than changing the X-Men team name, as the rumors stated a while back.
thedrudo - 2/22/2024, 2:46 PM
The Blade update is maybe Ali is finally happy with the direction they are taking the character? Woof.
mountainman - 2/22/2024, 2:50 PM
Please don’t make Herbie Jack Black. He seems overused these days in voice work and will already be the cute and snarky robot in Borderlands.
DarthOmega - 2/22/2024, 2:59 PM
@mountainman - I love Jables but he is overused nowadays. Also Tenacious D is going on tour but not in the U.S so I'm a little peeved. Lol
mountainman - 2/22/2024, 3:03 PM
@DarthOmega - Oh he’s normally great. I’m excited for Kung Fu Panda 4 as that series has been solid.

Borderlands may be fun.

I hated him in the Mandlorian but that is more down to writing.

They just tend to go for these “easy” castings.

I would prefer a more dead pan British comedian for the role - like Steven Merchant or someone similar.
ObserverIO - 2/22/2024, 2:52 PM
OG HERBIE Frank Welker.
TheVisionary25 - 2/22/2024, 2:52 PM
Two more villains apart from Galactus possibly…



Seems risky since you would need to properly introduce , set-up and flesh out to an extent not just them but the FF aswell.

It can be done depending on how they are integrated into the story & handled so we’ll see.

Also Bardem has apparently had the offer for Galactus for awhile now it seems , just shit or get off the pot already Javier lol.
mountainman - 2/22/2024, 2:53 PM
Also, why is it so difficult to write a movie about a vampire hunter? This seems like a pretty straight forward affair.
TheLobster - 2/22/2024, 2:58 PM
@mountainman - kind of telling about how bad Marvel is down right now. This should have been an easy win but they kept hiring no name directors/writers to keep cost low so that’s what you get when you’re being cheap bastards.
mountainman - 2/22/2024, 3:04 PM
@TheLobster - Yeah. Should have been the most straight forward and easy MCU movie yet. But I’m sure they included a bunch of nonsense in the previous scripts which has run off creatives and pissed off their lead.
TheLobster - 2/22/2024, 2:57 PM
Midnight Sons without Doctor Strange is lame. Marvel possibly losing Mahershela Ali is also lame but also understandable.
DarthOmega - 2/22/2024, 3:01 PM
I hope Ali can move even close to Wesley. If not this will be a huge step down. It's only so much you can do with body doubles and camera angles. He can act his ass off, but you have to nail that action as well as the drama. Fingers crossed 🤞
BrainySleep - 2/22/2024, 3:03 PM
If they're looking for a comedian, why is Ricky Gervais declaring interest?

