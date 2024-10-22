BLADE Has Been Removed From 2025 Release Schedule And Delayed Indefinitely; Three MCU Movies Dated For 2028

Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts*, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps are all heading our way next year and, up until today, so was Blade.

It's been pretty obvious for a while that it wouldn't arrive in theaters on November 7, 2025, especially as there was no mention of it at events like San Diego Comic-Con and D23 earlier this summer. Now, Disney has confirmed that by removing the Daywalker's solo outing from its release schedule.

As a result, the Blade reboot is undated and delayed indefinitely.

On the plus side, Dan Trachtenberg's Predator: Badlands has taken Blade's place next November. Disney has also dated three untitled Marvel Studios movies for February 18, 2028, May 5, 2028, and November 10, 2028.

For what it's worth, scooper @MyTimeToShineH says, "Blade [is] not dead so don't bury it yet."

Is one of those the long-awaited X-Men reboot? We'd be shocked if it isn't, though Marvel Studios might just be staking out some prime real estate in the theatrical landscape before its competitors get there.

Blade's journey back to the big screen has been nothing short of headache-inducing. The movie was first announced at the San Diego Comic-Con in 2019 when Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige introduced Mahershala Ali as the MCU's Daywalker.

Stacy Osei-Kuffour was tapped to pen the screenplay in February 2021, with the idea being to wrap shooting by the end of that year. The start date was soon pushed back but Bassam Tariq came on board to direct shortly before Blade made a voice cameo in Eternals.

Additional delays followed and Tariq was replaced by filmmaker Yann Demange. Beau DeMayo and Michael Starrbury had both tackled the script by this point, with Nic Pizzolatto and Michael Green following them.

Various cast members left the movie as it continued to evolve and then, this past June, Demange stepped down as Eric Pearson signed up to polish the script.

"We are still committed to the movie and we're so committed that we're not going to make it until it's right," Feige said of Blade earlier this year. "Which has been frustrating for us and for some fans because it's taken a while. But we have a new writer working on it now, I've read half of his new draft and it's feeling good so far."

"Wesley's great, Wesley's the greatest. Mahershala is the one who came in four years ago...five years ago...and said 'I want to play [Blade]' is what this movie's about." He also revealed at the time that the movie is going to be R-Rated.

Stay tuned for updates as we have them.