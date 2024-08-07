BLADE Not Listed Among Marvel's 2025 Releases In Disney CEO Bob Iger's Q3 FY24 Earnings Statement

BLADE Not Listed Among Marvel's 2025 Releases In Disney CEO Bob Iger's Q3 FY24 Earnings Statement

Last week, Marvel Studios put out an updated film slate through 2027 and surprisingly, Blade was still listed as a 2025 release...but is that still the case?

By MarkJulian - Aug 07, 2024 11:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Blade

Just last week, Marvel Studios adjusted its upcoming release schedule, with the company removing an untitled July 24, 2026 film from its upcoming slate. But surprisingly, Blade, the film that seems to have the most uncertainty surrounding it remained unchanged.

Yet today, in Disney CEO Bob Iger's Q3 Fy24 earnings statement, the top exec pointed to a number of upcoming Marvel projects as a reason for investors to feel bullish about the company's upcoming fiscal performance and he listed every 2025 Marvel project, except for one.

A joint statement from Iger and Disney Chief Financial Officer Hugh Johnston reads,  "Looking at our upcoming theatrical slate, we are excited to bring audiences a number of titles that expand our popular franchises and bring these stories to life in imaginative new ways. Later in the year, we have the highly anticipated release of Moana 2, as well as Mufasa: The Lion King."

The statement continues, "In 2025, our theatrical slate remains just as robust, with Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts*, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Zootopia 2, and Avatar 3. And in 2026, we look forward to Avengers: Doomsday, a new Star Wars movie featuring the Mandalorian and Grogu, and Toy Story 5- the first Toy Story movie since 2019."

As you can see, every 2025 release from the MCU is mentioned by Iger and Johnston, except for Blade.

The reboot of the superhero vampire film originated by Wesley Snipes was first announced back in 2019 at San Diego Comic-Con, when Mahershala Ali walked on stage at the end of the studio's Hall H presentation.

Since then, the project has lost two directors and undergone four (known) rewrites of the script. Ali is still attached to star in the lead role but Delroy Lindo and Aaron Pierre have since departed.

 Mia Goth is still set to appear and will reportedly play Lillith, an ancient vampire who needs the blood of the "daywalker" for some nefarious purpose. But instead of targeting Blade, she's targeting his daughter.

Earlier drafts of the film had the project taking place in the 1920's but multiple rewrites now have the pic taking place in present-day.

Blade was originally envisioned as a Phase 5 film but due to the aforementioned script issues and the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike, the film was pushed to November 7, 2025, making it a Phase 6 release.

In other related news, Snipes Blade returns in Deadpool & Wolverine, and states (seemingly to the audience) "There's only been one Blade and there's only ever gonna be one Blade."

Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool then knowingly looks into the camera, seemingly making note of the film's difficult production. Since then Reynolds has gone on to campaign that Snipes' Blade deserves his own Logan-like sendoff.

On Instagram, he wrote, "There is no Fox Marvel Universe or MCU without Blade first creating a market. He is Marvel Daddy. Please share for a Logan-like send off."

