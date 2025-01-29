CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD - First Official Look At Tim Blake Nelson As The Leader Revealed

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD - First Official Look At Tim Blake Nelson As The Leader Revealed

Though the image isn't the best quality, the latest TV spot for Captain America: Brave New World gives us a first official look at Tim Blake Nelson as the villainous Leader...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jan 29, 2025 02:01 PM EST

Aside from some leaked promo art, Tim Blake Nelson's returning Samuel Sterns, aka the Leader, has been kept mostly under wraps in the marketing for Captain America: Brave New World.

This latest TV spot for the movie also keeps the character in the shadows, but because he steps ever so slightly closer to the light, adjusting the brightness and contrast levels reveals our first official glimpse of the super-smart villain.

As you'll see from the image below, Sterns really doesn't look very much like the promo art at all. Aside from being clean-shaven, his signature elongated cranium is much smaller, and it looks like his brain is partially exposed (the character has had a similar look in the comics).

Check out the teaser and screenshot below, and let us know what you think.

Nelson made his debut as Dr. Sterns in 2008's The Incredible Hulk, and even though he began his transformation into the Leader at the end of the movie, he hasn't been seen or mentioned in the MCU since.

The Oh Brother, Where Art Thou actor spoke about his long-awaited return in a recent interview, and revealed that the character's absence will be explained.

"[I'm] very excited about it. I'm headed to Atlanta tomorrow to continue working on that. It's been very exciting to bring back a character from 16 years ago and imagine how he has aged with me and how that has manifested. The Marvel team has come up with a really interesting explanation - revelation, I should say, as to what he's been up to for 16 years and why."

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World also stars Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Star Anthony Mackie Responds To Recent Backlash: I'm A Proud American
Related:

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Star Anthony Mackie Responds To Recent Backlash: "I'm A Proud American"
What Did Anthony Mackie Truly Mean When He Said Cap Shouldn't Represent America?
Recommended For You:

What Did Anthony Mackie Truly Mean When He Said Cap Shouldn't Represent America?

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
MisterBones
MisterBones - 1/29/2025, 2:42 PM
User Comment Image
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/29/2025, 2:43 PM
of course a green man is the bad guy
Razorface1
Razorface1 - 1/29/2025, 2:43 PM
Huh
Forthas
Forthas - 1/29/2025, 2:45 PM
I think I like it....kind of...sort of!
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 1/29/2025, 3:11 PM
@Forthas - yeah I kind of like it myself. Kind of hard to give a guy a big ass top heavy head and still make him intimidating at all.
MarvelousMarty
MarvelousMarty - 1/29/2025, 2:45 PM
Underwhelming.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 1/29/2025, 2:48 PM
User Comment Image
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 1/29/2025, 2:50 PM
Now to just convince the wife that Captain America is the best way to spend Valentine’s Day.
GirshwinDavies
GirshwinDavies - 1/29/2025, 2:52 PM
Lol wut
narrow290
narrow290 - 1/29/2025, 2:53 PM
I love TBN let's goooooo
Pictilli
Pictilli - 1/29/2025, 2:54 PM
Brainiac?
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 1/29/2025, 2:57 PM
What in the Fant4stic is that?

User Comment Image
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 1/29/2025, 2:59 PM
Still calling it:

User Comment Image
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 1/29/2025, 3:00 PM
TF is that shit? If they can give MODOK a big ass head they sure as hell should for LEADER since it's part of his actual mutation🤦🏾‍♂️
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/29/2025, 3:01 PM
What happened to this shit?
Flashback or Reshoots I guess
User Comment Image
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 1/29/2025, 3:04 PM
User Comment Image
theBlackSquare
theBlackSquare - 1/29/2025, 3:12 PM
Oh my everyone’s disparaging I am surprised.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 1/29/2025, 3:17 PM
User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder