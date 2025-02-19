CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Box Office Projections Suggest Second Weekend Drop, But It's Not All Bad News

Captain America: Brave New World held up well over the long Presidents' Day weekend, but early projections for this weekend point to a significant (but not disastrous) drop for the latest MCU movie...

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 19, 2025 02:02 PM EST
Source: Deadline

Captain America: Brave New World will remain at #1 during its second weekend in theaters but, as feared, it's facing a pretty big drop. While that's not good news for the MCU movie, this is by no means a disaster. 

As first reported by Deadline, current projections point to Captain America: Brave New World earning roughly $30+ million this weekend. Its biggest competition will be The Monkey, a new horror movie from Longlegs director Oz Perkins. That's eyeing a $17 million debut. 

Back to Captain America: Brave New World, and even though $30 million is a 70% decline from its four-day Presidents' Day weekend opening, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier follow-up's three-day haul was $88 million. As a result, it's facing a weekend-to-weekend drop of around 65% which is better than both Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania (-70%) and The Marvels (-78%).

Analysts have been saying for days that the movie needs to dodge a similar freefall to avoid crashing and burning at the box office, so at the very least, Captain America: Brave New World should break even. 

On Tuesday, the blockbuster earned $6.3 million to take its five-day total to $106.3 million, placing it only $21.1 million behind the Ant-Man threequel at the same point in its run. 

Captain America: Brave New World isn't going to be one of the year's biggest hits but if it can at least get into the same territory as 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger ($370.6 million), then there's a good chance Sam Wilson will get to wield the shield again in his own solo outing. 

Mistakes were made with the movie. Still, Marvel Studios can learn from those and Anthony Mackie is already confirmed for a lead role in Avengers: Doomsday.

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

The movie stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

"Flawed but functional, Captain America: Brave New World's many problems are largely forgotten any time Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford electrify the screen," we said in our review"And when Red Hulk shows up, the movie reaches new heights of awesome."

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

