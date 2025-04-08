CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Deleted Scene Released Ahead Of Digital Debut This Month

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Deleted Scene Released Ahead Of Digital Debut This Month

Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World will be available to buy and rent on digital platforms from April 15, and the first deleted scene has been officially released online...

By MarkCassidy - Apr 08, 2025 10:04 AM EST

As Captain America: Brave New World winds down its theatrical run, it's just been announced that the latest Marvel Studios movie will be available to buy and rent on digital platforms (Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Amazon and more) from April 15, before releasing on 4K Blu-ray/DVD on May 13.

The bonus features will include a chronicling of Sam Wilson's (Anthony Mackie) history in the Marvel Cinematic Universe; a look at the film's antagonists, from the Leader (Tim Blake Nelson) and Sidewinder (Giancarlo Esposito) to President Ross/Red Hulk (Harrison Ford); a gag reel; audio commentary with director Julius Onah, and three deleted scenes.

USA Today has debuted one of the scenes, "The Mission," which finds Sam training with Leila Taylor (Xosha Roquemore) while attempting to get classified information out of Ross' Secret Service agent.

This sequence would have served as a precursor to Cap and Falcon (Danny Ramirez) setting off on their mission to retrieve stolen Adamantium from Sidewinder and his SERPENT terrorists.

Brave New World underperformed at the box office, but did recently manage to pass $400 million worldwide (which didn't always seem likely). The critical reception was mixed-negative, and the fourth Captain America movie is currently sitting at 48% on Rotten Tomatoes based on 331 reviews.

Check out the deleted scene at the link below, and let us know what you think.

How do you feel about Captain America: Brave New World now that some time has passed? Would you be willing to give the movie another go when it hits Digital/streaming? Let us know in the comments section.

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World also stars Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World is now in theaters.

harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/8/2025, 10:26 AM
wheres the boat?
DianaGohan
DianaGohan - 4/8/2025, 10:29 AM
You know say what you want about the movie but Anthony Mackie is a really charming lead. Like you do get why he would be the new Captain America in a way that allows him to stand different then Steve Rogers but still stand as this great historic figure and honestly more scenes getting to showcase that would have been great. I guess this was cut because the movie wanted his big entrance to be as Cap then more as Sam Wilson but like still a shame it was cut. Especially since the writing of it felt better then a lot of the rest of the movie.
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 4/8/2025, 10:39 AM
@DianaGohan - Anthony Mackie really isn't a charming lead at all.

He is great as a supporting member (as Falcon in TWS, CW, etc), but doesn't quite have the range to portray a leader like Cap.

It's one of the many reasons why this film flopped - among weak dialogue, terrible CGI (Red Hulk cherry blossom fight) and endless re-shoots that severely affected the editing and pacing of the film.
LeoAtrox1
LeoAtrox1 - 4/8/2025, 11:05 AM
@kylo0607 - I agree on some of the CGI shortcomings (but we've also seen worse) but I don't think it was the dialog or Mackie that resulting in the film underperforming. I think the re-shoots did. When a studio goes back and reworks basically an entire film, audiences hear about it and lose confidence in the product. It's the same with Snow White. Yeah, I know there was more going on with that film too; but delays and reshoots have an outsized impact on a film's performance.

As for Mackie, he's a bonifide leading man. Yes, this is the biggest franchise he's headlined; but if you've seen enough of his work, you know damn well he can carry a film. He can be charming. He can be intimidating. He's a real actor. You're entitled to your opinion though, even when it's wrong. And this is one of those cases.
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 4/8/2025, 11:13 AM
@LeoAtrox1 - Tell me a film he's carried, then. Where he's charming and intimidating.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/8/2025, 10:34 AM
That was a fun clip , some nice chemistry between Sam & Leila there!!.

I wish they had kept it just to see more of that dynamic but I can see why it was cut though since it probably no longer jived with the likely post reshoot idea that Ross sent Sam & Joaquin to retrieve the Adamantium from Serpent because here it seems like the former goes on his own.

Anyway , I still think the movie was decent-good and wouldn’t mind giving it another shot!!.

User Comment Image
LukeCage2155
LukeCage2155 - 4/8/2025, 10:43 AM
I watched Captain America: Brave New World twice and thoroughly enjoyed it each time. I'm eagerly anticipating the Blu-Ray release of this film.
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 4/8/2025, 10:46 AM
Did this even break even?
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 4/8/2025, 11:16 AM
@Nonameforme - It was a "success" in the sense that they'll continue to insist that it's a success until the next product is out, then after enough time has passed and the general audience have moved on and don't car enough to remember it, it'll be okay for them to be open on how "successful" it actually was.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/8/2025, 10:49 AM
Disney doesn't care about this underperforming when Lilo and Stich will make a billion, Zootopia 2 clears 1.5 and Avatar beats Ne Zha 2. Elio looks alright and I hope it's a success. People want franchises but they seem to forget that you need to see the FIRST MOVIE lol
breakUbatman
breakUbatman - 4/8/2025, 10:49 AM
I'll give it a shot again just to see if my first impression was wrong.
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 4/8/2025, 10:51 AM
They should have deleted The Leader
SheepishOne
SheepishOne - 4/8/2025, 11:14 AM
I think if they beefed up Sam’s personality, it could have compensated for a lot of the more minor flaws of the movie. I think he was too serious and it felt like he was “trying” to be Cap, which forces the audience to be constantly reminded he’s not Super Soldier Steve. Sam is not a stoic guy, never has been. So when you see him “trying” to act like Steve, it highlights the differences. Sam should have leaned in to his soldier persona from The Winter Soldier, and let Mackie crack more jokes and celebrate his wins a bit more. Mackie is a very charismatic guy, so you’ve gotta let that bleed into his performance. Give hints of Steve, sure (loved the scene where he gives Bucky his leader speech), but let Sam enjoy being Cap.

Just my two cents. Steve is the guy you follow into battle, so I think Sam should be the guy who hypes you up to fight.

