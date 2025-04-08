CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Deleted Scene Released Ahead Of Digital Debut This Month

As Captain America: Brave New World winds down its theatrical run, it's just been announced that the latest Marvel Studios movie will be available to buy and rent on digital platforms (Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Amazon and more) from April 15, before releasing on 4K Blu-ray/DVD on May 13.

The bonus features will include a chronicling of Sam Wilson's (Anthony Mackie) history in the Marvel Cinematic Universe; a look at the film's antagonists, from the Leader (Tim Blake Nelson) and Sidewinder (Giancarlo Esposito) to President Ross/Red Hulk (Harrison Ford); a gag reel; audio commentary with director Julius Onah, and three deleted scenes.

USA Today has debuted one of the scenes, "The Mission," which finds Sam training with Leila Taylor (Xosha Roquemore) while attempting to get classified information out of Ross' Secret Service agent.

This sequence would have served as a precursor to Cap and Falcon (Danny Ramirez) setting off on their mission to retrieve stolen Adamantium from Sidewinder and his SERPENT terrorists.

Brave New World underperformed at the box office, but did recently manage to pass $400 million worldwide (which didn't always seem likely). The critical reception was mixed-negative, and the fourth Captain America movie is currently sitting at 48% on Rotten Tomatoes based on 331 reviews.

Check out the deleted scene at the link below, and let us know what you think.

EXCLUSIVE: Catch @Marvel's #CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld on digital platforms April 15 and check out this new deleted scene starring Cap himself, @AnthonyMackie. https://t.co/nhjfSypC6j pic.twitter.com/AMIyBfqDIG — USA TODAY Life (@usatodaylife) April 8, 2025

How do you feel about Captain America: Brave New World now that some time has passed? Would you be willing to give the movie another go when it hits Digital/streaming? Let us know in the comments section.

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World also stars Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World is now in theaters.