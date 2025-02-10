CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Early Buzz Is (Mostly) Positive: "Not Great, Not Terrible..."

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Early Buzz Is (Mostly) Positive: &quot;Not Great, Not Terrible...&quot;

We'll get the first social media reactions for Captain America: Brave New World tomorrow night, but in the meantime, a few trustworthy insiders have shared what they have been hearing about the MCU movie.

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 10, 2025 09:02 AM EST

Marvel Studios only brought one TV spot to last night's Super Bowl, choosing not to promote Captain America: Brave New World and The Fantastic Four: First Steps

In fairness, we got a trailer for the latter last Tuesday and the former arrives in theaters a few days from now. And that Thunderbolts* trailer is nothing short of awesome.

The social media embargo for Captain America: Brave New World lifts at 9pm PT on Tuesday, February 11. Reviews, meanwhile, will drop at 9am PT on Wednesday, February 12. That's pretty standard for Marvel Studios (particularly when it comes to protecting spoilers) but there's some early chatter surrounding the movie on X today. 

Scooper @MyTimeToShineH says, "The buzz I'm hearing about Captain America: Brave New World is that it's 'okay'—a classic three-star movie. Not great, not terrible, just serviceable."

Another relatively trusted insider, @ViewerAnon, adds, "I’ve consistently heard Captain America: Brave New World is OK-to-pretty good. Those expecting a disaster are gonna be disappointed." Daniel Richtman, meanwhile, has said he's heard the movie is "meh."

While we wouldn't put too much stock into these (especially as none of them have watched Captain America: Brave New World), this is pretty much what we expected. Heck, after all those reshoots and widely reported changes to the story, this is probably a win for Marvel Studios. 

It's a pity to think the movie won't be a classic in the same vein as Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Then again, many would describe Captain America: The First Avenger using the words used above and that was a serviceable, effective introduction for Steve Rogers.

If the Russo Brothers do something special with Sam Wilson in Avengers: Doomsday - and Marvel Studios has firm plans to expand on Brave New World's supposed World War Hulk teases - then the new Captain America's future still has a bright future in the MCU. It does feel like 2025 will be all about Thunderbolts* and The Fantastic Four: First Steps, though. 

Will you be watching Captain America: Brave New World in theaters this weekend?

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

The movie stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Way Ahead Of DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE In China Ticket Pre-Sales
Related:

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Way Ahead Of DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE In China Ticket Pre-Sales
CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Producer Reveals Why Elijah Richardson's Eli Bradley Isn't In The Movie
Recommended For You:

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Producer Reveals Why Elijah Richardson's Eli Bradley Isn't In The Movie

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
NoDaysOff
NoDaysOff - 2/10/2025, 9:08 AM
for a movie with such a troubled production i suppose "OK" is a win for Disney/Marvel.
MGSSnake1988
MGSSnake1988 - 2/10/2025, 9:11 AM
Will wait for reviews to come out for this film. The premise (Cap vs. Hulk villains) feels like a letdown from the previous Cap films, but hoping this isn't Eternals or Quantumania levels of boredom.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 2/10/2025, 9:12 AM
You don't know what you got till it's gone.

User Comment Image
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 2/10/2025, 9:12 AM
Sounds like First Avenger. A good enough start. Hopefully a sequel can be an improvement just like TWS.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/10/2025, 9:14 AM
@MCUKnight11 - hope so

It’s a reset in a sense since we have a new lead so I guess it is more comparable to TFA then TWS.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 2/10/2025, 9:15 AM
@MCUKnight11 - First Avenger was far from just ok. Especially as time goes by. It's only solidified it's place as top tier MCU in my opinion
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/10/2025, 9:13 AM
Got another scooper to add too this…

The Beyond Reporter
@BeyondReporter
Let's go, what I heard about:

Captain America: Brave New World is Good

Thunderbolts is Very Good

Superman is Very Good

I haven't heard anything about F4


The Beyond Reporter
@BeyondReporter
·
1h
Brave New World is good, just good, not great from what I've heard.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 2/10/2025, 9:14 AM
Marvel shills in full barrage to defend this film and it is laughable. lolz
SuperCat
SuperCat - 2/10/2025, 9:15 AM
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/10/2025, 9:18 AM
From the trailers since that’s all we officially have to go by right now , I think it’s looked good which to me is like a “ B”…

Granted everyone has their own grading scales & standards so that might not be the case for everyone , I’m honestly expecting a mixed(ish) response since I feel pretty much everything gets that nowadays but we’ll see.

Still looking forward to it!!.

User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 2/10/2025, 9:19 AM
User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder