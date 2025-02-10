CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Early Buzz Is (Mostly) Positive: "Not Great, Not Terrible..."

Marvel Studios only brought one TV spot to last night's Super Bowl, choosing not to promote Captain America: Brave New World and The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

In fairness, we got a trailer for the latter last Tuesday and the former arrives in theaters a few days from now. And that Thunderbolts* trailer is nothing short of awesome.

The social media embargo for Captain America: Brave New World lifts at 9pm PT on Tuesday, February 11. Reviews, meanwhile, will drop at 9am PT on Wednesday, February 12. That's pretty standard for Marvel Studios (particularly when it comes to protecting spoilers) but there's some early chatter surrounding the movie on X today.

Scooper @MyTimeToShineH says, "The buzz I'm hearing about Captain America: Brave New World is that it's 'okay'—a classic three-star movie. Not great, not terrible, just serviceable."

Another relatively trusted insider, @ViewerAnon, adds, "I’ve consistently heard Captain America: Brave New World is OK-to-pretty good. Those expecting a disaster are gonna be disappointed." Daniel Richtman, meanwhile, has said he's heard the movie is "meh."

While we wouldn't put too much stock into these (especially as none of them have watched Captain America: Brave New World), this is pretty much what we expected. Heck, after all those reshoots and widely reported changes to the story, this is probably a win for Marvel Studios.

It's a pity to think the movie won't be a classic in the same vein as Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Then again, many would describe Captain America: The First Avenger using the words used above and that was a serviceable, effective introduction for Steve Rogers.

If the Russo Brothers do something special with Sam Wilson in Avengers: Doomsday - and Marvel Studios has firm plans to expand on Brave New World's supposed World War Hulk teases - then the new Captain America's future still has a bright future in the MCU. It does feel like 2025 will be all about Thunderbolts* and The Fantastic Four: First Steps, though.

Will you be watching Captain America: Brave New World in theaters this weekend?

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

The movie stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.