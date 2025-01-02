CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Japanese Promo Features A Unique Use For Sam Wilson's Shield

Captain America: Brave New World is right around the corner and Anthony Mackie is currently hyping up the movie in Japan. In this newly released promo, the Sam Wilson actor drinks from a special toso cup version of Captain America's shield.

We then get a brief promo showing Harrison Ford's President "Thunderbolt" Ross seemingly struggling with his unwanted other half before Red Hulk is fully unleashed.

There's also a great shot of Captain America flying into action and protecting himself from incoming missiles by using the shield given to him by Steve Rogers in Avengers: Endgame's closing moments.

During a recent interview, Mackie addressed the endless reports about Captain America: Brave New World's supposed reshoots head-on. "It wasn’t retooled at all, every Marvel movie I’ve done has done reshoots, so it’s not retooling or remaking," he explained. "You basically get the movie and the story you want, you edit it together, then go back and shoot a few more scenes."

Executive producer Nate Moore has also explained the decision to change the movie's title from what it was originally announced as: Captain America: New World Order.

"I think 'New World Order' was a title we thought was really interesting, and sort of moody and scary, and to be quite honest, some of the feedback we got, internally and externally, was that that phrase has, unfortunately, been co-opted in the real world in a way that made people uncomfortable,"

Check out this new look at Captain America: Brave New World below and check out a first look at The Leader by clicking here.

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.