CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Pre-Reshoots Details Reveal Red Hulk's Original Fate And More - SPOILERS

Details about what Captain America: Brave New World looked like before the reshoots have seemingly leaked online and it includes a different fate for Red Hulk, a far more villainous Leader, and more...

By JoshWilding - Feb 17, 2025 11:02 AM EST

Much has been said about Captain America: Brave New World's reshoots and, depending on who you believe, they were either extensive or just the norm for Marvel Studios. 

Something we can safely say is that the movie underwent some significant changes. That's evident from the Serpent Society being cut and replaced by Giancarlo Esposito's Sidewinder, the leader of the power-free "Serpents." And let us not forget The Leader's divisive new look.

Now, a new leak claims to reveal what Captain America: Brave New World looked like before the reshoots. We're unsure how much of this was shot or how accurate a few of the claims are, but much of it lines up with what we've been hearing.

From Red Hulk's original fate to Samuel Sterns' masterplan and cut costumed heroes, you can find out more by clicking the "Next"/"View List" buttons below. 
 

6. Team Cap vs. The Serpent Society

falcon-winter-soldier-review-isaiah-bradley-1619183233892-copy

Set photos confirmed that Captain America was once set to battle a superpowered Serpent Society. According to this leak, Sam Wilson led The Falcon and a suited-up Isaiah Bradley in battle against the villains. 

Similar to what we saw in the finished cut, the mission was to retrieve stolen Adamantium and the confrontation was seemingly going to culminate with Cap and Joaquin Torrest taking on Diamondback. 

Promo art has shown Isaiah in costume and, had he helped recover the stolen metal, it would make sense for him to be invited to the White House before succumbing to The Leader's brainwashing. 
 

5. A Very Different Ruth

Ruth-Bat-Seraph-Sabra-copy

Captain America: Brave New World producer Nate Moore has claimed that the decision was made early on to ditch Ruth Bat-Seraph/Sabra's mutant powers from the comics. This new intel somewhat contradicts that. 

Apparently, Ruth would be shown totalling a car with her shoulder while chasing down the brainwashed Isaiah. Her story arc also differed after she acknowledged the Super Soldier's innocence after telling Sam about where she gained her abilities (which were likely Red Room-related). 

And once again, as posters and promo art have confirmed, Ruth was meant to suit up and fight alongside Sam and Joaquin.
 

4. No Bucky

Sebastian-Stan-Thunderbolts-copy

Unsurprisingly, Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes was not in Captain America: Brave New World's original cut. That's because Thunderbolts* was supposed to be released before this movie, only for 2023's strikes to screw everything up. 

As you'll know, Bucky was there to offer Sam some support after The Falcon was shot down. However, in an earlier cut, Torres was going to be taken down by a jet rather than a missile. 

Despite someone who attended a test screening claiming they saw Logan Kim as Amadeus Cho, this leaker alleges that he was never in the movie...similar to how Giancarlo Esposito was said to be playing G.W. Bridge when he was Sidewinder. 
 

3. The Leader's Original Plan

captain-america-brave-new-world-first-official-look-at-tim-blake-nelson-as-the-leader-revealed-ab215

As we've already explained, The Leader was indeed meant to have a design far closer to what we're used to seeing in the comics. That changed when his story arc evolved through reshoots to make the villain a far more tragic figure. 

It's said that this earlier version of The Leader stole a military helicopter to watch over the battle at Celestial Island and taunt President Ross in the hope he'd transform. 

Samuel Sterns also orchestrated his own capture so he could leak what Ross had done and then make him Hulk out in front of the world (which isn't overly different from what we saw in theaters). As Captain America: Brave New World ended, though, The Leader escaped from prison - not The Raft - after brainwashing another helicopter pilot.
 

2. Red Hulk's Fate

5c0f100c3139b159a097825199a296ea

The original Captain America vs. Red Hulk battle was allegedly deemed "less realistic" because Sam Wilson withstood a few too many hits from the rampaging Commander in Chief. 

If this leak is to be believed, late in the battle, Cap was going to remember that Adamantium can absorb Gamma and so Ruth brought him the canister retrieved from the Serpent Society. Using that on Red Hulk's open wounds, the villain is depowered, but Ross' heart appears to stop and he "dies."

A funeral is held for him and the world believes the President has died. While Betty Ross originally didn't answer her father's call, she does attend his funeral...
 

1. The Post-Credits Scenes

rumor-captain-america-brave-new-world-star-harrison-fords-mcu-future-as-red-hulk-revealed-ab216227

There are big gaps in this Captain America: Brave New World leak, including who and why fakes Ross' death. Yes, a post-credits scene supposedly took us to Betty's home on a rainy night with scorched footprints leading up to her door. 

With that, lightning would have lit up the sky, showing Red Hulk's silhouette and glowing red eyes, only for him to have vanished on the second flash. This is intriguing on several levels but means Ross would have never been held accountable for his actions...unless The Leader was the one true villain and he was an "innocent" bystander, of sorts. 

And, while not a post-credits scene, the movie was reportedly set to reveal that Japan figured out how to synthesize Adamantium into a liquid metal, a fun tease for Wolverine's eventual debut. 

What do you think about these supposed scrapped plans for Captain America: Brave New World? Many thanks to @MCUStatus for sharing them. 

SuperCat
SuperCat - 2/17/2025, 11:25 AM
User Comment Image
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 2/17/2025, 11:34 AM
@SuperCat - that definitely would’ve been a cooler climax to that movie. Should’ve had Red Hulk rip through some C List heroes before Sam got him to cool down.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 2/17/2025, 11:42 AM
@slickrickdesigns - Most def!
marvel72
marvel72 - 2/17/2025, 11:47 AM
@SuperCat - That's cool.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 2/17/2025, 11:50 AM
@marvel72 - Thanks, brother! >>>>>>>>>>>>>
Matchesz
Matchesz - 2/17/2025, 11:25 AM
Heavens to betsy with this film
abd00bie
abd00bie - 2/17/2025, 11:42 AM
@Matchesz - *clutches pearls*
Steel86
Steel86 - 2/17/2025, 11:31 AM
I enjoyed the film. For what it's worth I liked it better than the original cap film. But Ruth having powers would've played better imo. She is soo tiny and they didn't give her a fighting style that highlighted her using her opponents weight and angles to her advantage. And I hated the Leaders look. Red Hulk looked great but cgi was hit and miss. And CAP still should've been dead, Lol.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/17/2025, 11:39 AM
@Steel86 - not a fan of Ruth having powers but yeah , they could have probably done a better job of highlighting her fighting style

The Leaders look was fine to me since it showed the horrors of Ross’s past but I would have preferred his head be elongated to an extent.

There was definitely some wonky cg but Red Hulk himself did look great thoughi didn’t mind the hits since Vibranium is all about absorbing kinetic energy so it would absorb Rulks hits to an extent.
Vigor
Vigor - 2/17/2025, 11:41 AM
@Steel86 - lol cap (any of them) be a stain on the bottom of your foot!
Rosraf
Rosraf - 2/17/2025, 11:32 AM
I thought it was a decent popcorn super-hero movie. The story did fumble around a bit, like a mini-series pasted together into a feature length film. But it still had good pacing, tone, fight choreography, and was overall entertaining enough to fill 2 hours.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 2/17/2025, 11:33 AM
“A new leak”?

Let’s keep playing the “trust me bro” source game.
Well another leak happened, they said due to overwhelming demand of spoilers Marvel Studios has decided to post the scripts of the next 5 marvel films online. You just need the password to look at them.

User Comment Image
AnEye
AnEye - 2/17/2025, 11:33 AM
Some of it sounds better than what we got actually.
NoDaysOff
NoDaysOff - 2/17/2025, 11:37 AM
I thought the movie was servicable. Better than The first.

BNW > Quantumania, Love and Thunder, Eternals, and that's just the movies. I thought it was on par with Black Widow.

Even the original Cap trilogy had to depend on other avengers to make it a better movie. TWS (at the time anyway) was seen as avenger 1.5 and Civil war was Avenger 2.5.

The pacing and score just needed more work. I think a better editor would have fixed all that. Joaqin was annoying AF though, i saw what they were going for, but it wasn't needed, he needed some toning down.
Vigor
Vigor - 2/17/2025, 11:38 AM
Im glad adamantium was not used to de-hulk Ross
That would be yet another nerf in the MCU world to hulk like characters. They're bruth strength. They should only be combated by reasoning (suns going low big guy) or something bigger and stronger. Not magical metal any country could wield
MuadDib
MuadDib - 2/17/2025, 11:39 AM
The movie was meh, the above sounds better than what we got

Lately Marvel movies have been much more meh then previously
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 2/17/2025, 11:42 AM
Whatever flaws the movie has (And there are a lot), it was really exciting to see a Rampagin' Hulk on screen again, albeit very briefly.

C'mon MCU, time to bring back to original mean green!

User Comment Image
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 2/17/2025, 11:45 AM
The only one on here that would have been cool to see is Team Cap vs Serpent Society, and well there just obviously wasn't a place for that in the final cut that would have made sense. Perhaps at the beginning of a future property we can see it happen.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 2/17/2025, 11:45 AM
Yeah the original concept sounds like an actual espionage movie. It's crazy how they thought making a movie on Sam 4 years after his show, which is the first time the general audience has seem him since Endgame. Not as many people watch D+ as some people are lead to believe. I can't wait for all the naysayers to eat crow when this budget is revealed to be +300m. Sure the movie was alright, but what the [frick] is the point of hyping a mid ass movie? Why keep rewarding them for mediocre content? And somehow they'll blame me for speaking out
BraxtonHicks
BraxtonHicks - 2/17/2025, 11:46 AM
I'm still shocked that Dreykov Taskmaster hasn't been revealed to be a whole different marvel hero/villain; a red herring of sorts... aka cop-out
TheLobster
TheLobster - 2/17/2025, 11:49 AM
What a [frick]ing mess..
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/17/2025, 11:50 AM
It doesn’t seem like the spine of the film (if this leak is true) was very different from the version we got ultimately…

It seems the Leader’s arc would have still been about revenge against Ross but if the leaked design we originally got made it past concept art/costume tests then he may not have been as tragic of a figure atleast even though he wasn’t much in the Final Cut anyway imo.

I’m glad they bought in Bucky though if he wasn’t in the original version since his and Sam’s conversation is my favorite part of the film and cements the latter’s arc.
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 2/17/2025, 11:53 AM
I feel like the only reason people are saying this movie isn’t as bad as Quantumania, The Marvels, Love and thunder, etc is bc it cut back on the hokey humor and tried to come off as a more serious film.

If you take that out of the equation it’s the same schlock from the same Marvel. Horrible plot, underdeveloped/underused characters, pacing issues, weak action sequences, shotty CG and obvious reshoots.

F4 is going to be make or break for them, especially considering how it tee’s up their next two major films-which both will need to make a Billy to be deemed a success
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 2/17/2025, 12:00 PM
Tracking news around this movie will put you in therapy.

Dirt Sheets: Movie cost 380m
Access Media: No it didn't! Movie cost 180m
Dirt Sheets a few weeks later: Movie cost 300m.

Dirt Sheets: Movie was basically reshot
Director and Access Media: No it wasn't, every movie has some reshoots
Dirt Sheets: Well here is what the movie was before the reshoots. (Basically a different movie)

No wonder Seth Rollins was cut. My issue with all of this is, if the movie went through this much change AND they lied about the budget, what are we all fighting about?

They lie and keep getting caught and some of you guys go mental when it gets called out. I really don't get it.
Vigor
Vigor - 2/17/2025, 12:09 PM
@CreateNowSlpL8r - but also, who cares all that much

