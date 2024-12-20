CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Producer Reveals Why "Uncomfortable" NEW WORLD ORDER Title Was Dropped

At the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con, Captain America: New World Order was among the movies that Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige unveiled. However, by the time star Anthony Mackie shared a behind-the-scenes photo the following summer, the title had been quietly changed.

Many fans wondered why "New World Order" was chosen in the first place, particularly as an episode of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier had already used it. Regardless, when all was said and done, no one seemed too bothered by the switch to Captain America: Brave New World.

Despite that, we've long wondered what led to the change and finally have an answer from executive producer Nate Moore.

"I think 'New World Order' was a title we thought was really interesting, and sort of moody and scary, and to be quite honest, some of the feedback we got, internally and externally, was that that phrase has, unfortunately, been co-opted in the real world in a way that made people uncomfortable," he revealed in an interview with Empire.

"New World Order" typically refers to a profound change in the organization of social systems or global political power, though it is used by some conspiracy theorists, for example.

It is a rather gloomy title for Sam Wilson's debut as the new Captain America and, even with The Leader looking to perhaps create a " new world order," Brave New World feels like a better fit. The expectation is that this story leads directly into Avengers: Doomsday where the former Falcon will lead a new team of heroes.

Moore recently announced his MCU departure, though it's been confirmed that he will return to produce Black Panther 3.

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident.

He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford.

The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.