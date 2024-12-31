CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD's Awesome First Popcorn Bucket Has Been Revealed

At a time when theaters are still struggling post-pandemic, gimmicky popcorn buckets have become a big money-maker. Some are better than others but almost all of them become must-have collectibles that sell for vastly more on eBay.

Today, we have a first look at one of the popcorn buckets which will be available for Captain America: Brave New World early next year.

While a Red Hulk-themed version has to be somewhere on the horizon - his fist, perhaps? - this effort recreates Sam Wilson's new flight helmet. That design has won the approval of fans and looks set to be a pivotal part of the aerial battle over the remains of the Celestial Tiamut.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier made a point of having Sam Wilson reject the notion of taking the Super Soldier Serum if he were to wield the shield. With that in mind, how can the new, human Captain America possibly go toe-to-toe with a Hulk?

"As soon as we decided this was the story we were going to tell, we realized there was a big hurdle," executive producer Nate Moore recently acknowledged. VFX Supervisor Dan Cox added, "He takes a punch, his head's going to go flying."

However, Moore would go on to explain that Sam will be equipped with a Wakanda-made Vibranium suit which "somewhat" levels the playing field.

"I say 'somewhat' because it's a Red Hulk," he admitted. "What are you going to do? We're very conscious of not having the movie feel disingenuous. So, giving Sam equipment to survive is different than giving Sam equipment to succeed."

Cox added, "We had to choreograph the fight sequences to allow him to constantly be using those as, basically, two additional limbs so that he can take the Hulk punches from time to time, but he does everything he can to avoid those anyway. You'll see it in the action sequence; it's not fun when he gets hit."

Check out Captain America: Brave New World's first popcorn bucket in the X post below.

New photos of the ‘CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD’ popcorn bucket



(via: Đồ si Flame 201 on Facebook) pic.twitter.com/skMIWhbTYD — Captain America News (@UpdatesCAP4) December 30, 2024

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.