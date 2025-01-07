Latest CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Footage Reveals How Sam Wilson Can Withstand Red Hulk's Attacks

The recent promos for Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World appeared to reveal exactly how Sam Wilson is able to go toe-to-toe with Red Hulk in the movie...

By MarkCassidy - Jan 07, 2025 12:01 PM EST

A couple of Captain America: Brave New World-themed adverts were recently shared online, and while they only feature brief snippets of footage from the movie itself (see below), one quick shot may explain how Sam Wilson is able to stand and fight an enemy of incredible power such as the Red Hulk.

Ever since we first heard that our new Cap would be taking on "Rulk" in the movie, fans have wondered how a highly-skilled - but unenhanced - individual like Wilson could possibly hope to last more than a few seconds against the rampaging Red Goliath. Sure, the suit and shield would give him an edge over the average Joe, but with no super soldier serum, the battle would still be over very quickly.

During a 2024 interview, Anthony Mackie was asked how his character could withstand an attack from Red Hulk.

"Sam’s evolution is simple. He’s still a counsellor. He’s still serving soldiers, but at the same time, now he’s a leader of his community in the country," the actor started. "It’s very different with the serum - you can fight anybody. When you don’t have the serum, you have to be smart and engineer different ways of defeating [enemies]." "

With Sam, him being a counselor, he uses more of his brains than brawn. He uses more of his wit than his fist. He’s more of a friend to everyone."

Mackie concluded by hinting that Wilson may have "had dinner" in Wakanda at some point, and it looks like this trip to T'Challa's homeland provided him with the tech he needs to go toe-to-toe with Ross.

The shot in question sees Rulk bounce Wilson between two cars like a pinball, as his wings emit a purple hue. This would seem to confirm that Sam's new suit will have the same capabilities as the Black Panther costumes designed by Shuri (Letitia Wright). If so, there's a good chance Cap's new wing-suit will be able to absorb Red Hulk's hits and channel them into kinetic energy while also serving as a shield.

Would this realistically explain how Wilson would survive an onslaught of such magnitude? Hey, it's a superhero movie - Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) walked away from all kinds of situations that no normal human ever would in previous MCU movies, and all they had were a bow-and-arrow and some wrist-tasers.

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

"It made more sense for it to be more of a grounded espionage action movie as opposed to aliens and airplanes coming through portals and sh*t," Mackie said in a recent interview. "Even though I've been in so many of them and have seen it all now, the opportunity for Sam to really establish himself as a true action star and Avenger comes with this movie."

"This movie is a clear reset," he added. "It really re-establishes the idea of what this universe is and what this universe is going to be. I think with these movies, you're getting a clear, new branding of what Marvel is headed towards the same way they did with Captain America: The Winter Soldier."

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.





MartianManHuntr
MartianManHuntr - 1/7/2025, 12:52 PM
DrDReturns
DrDReturns - 1/7/2025, 12:59 PM
@MartianManHuntr - "a friend to everyone" got me...
Yeesh...
MartianManHuntr
MartianManHuntr - 1/7/2025, 1:04 PM
@DrDReturns - I can already see this scene in movie

Arthorious
Arthorious - 1/7/2025, 1:45 PM
@MartianManHuntr - what if you love to hate?
MartianManHuntr
MartianManHuntr - 1/7/2025, 1:59 PM
@Arthorious - Rose went into coma when finn asked same thing

HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/7/2025, 12:52 PM
It didn't do shit for Black Panther
Dobler
Dobler - 1/7/2025, 12:56 PM
@HashTagSwagg - All 6 Infinity Stones will do that to a man.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/7/2025, 1:01 PM
@Dobler - They made it a point to show that the fist needs to be closed before activating the glove also they ain't glowing in that shot also he only has 5 stones by this point also he's hitting him with his bare fist here so it's just brute force.
MartianManHuntr
MartianManHuntr - 1/7/2025, 1:06 PM
@HashTagSwagg - This is foreshadowing for World war Hulk movie. Shuri will just defeat Hulk and he would not come out of again.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/7/2025, 1:12 PM
@MartianManHuntr - Sam will obliterate Red Hulk by reminding him that he's a black man and that Ross needs to do better.
MartianManHuntr
MartianManHuntr - 1/7/2025, 1:19 PM
AllsGood
AllsGood - 1/7/2025, 12:53 PM
Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World

TheLobster
TheLobster - 1/7/2025, 12:56 PM
@AllsGood - you’re like 1 of maybe 4 people tops who feel that way on this site lol
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 1/7/2025, 12:59 PM
@TheLobster - 90% chance he's part of DISNEY'S marketing team...


DrDReturns
DrDReturns - 1/7/2025, 1:01 PM
@KennKathleen - Don't flatter the spammer ;-)
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 1/7/2025, 1:04 PM
@DrDReturns - How about I spam the flattered?

AllsGood
AllsGood - 1/7/2025, 1:06 PM
@TheLobster - Captain America: Brave New World Leads Fandango's Top 10 Most Anticipated Movies of 2025. The article was even posted here. With the DCU Superman at 9th.

https://www.cbr.com/captain-america-brave-new-world-fandango-2025/
DrDReturns
DrDReturns - 1/7/2025, 1:11 PM
@KennKathleen - But seriously, you may very well be right.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 1/7/2025, 1:16 PM
@DrDReturns - 😆

RKSDooM
RKSDooM - 1/7/2025, 1:57 PM
@TheLobster -
You know what? I'm into it.
I've always liked the Leader (he was awesome when he was played by Jeffrey Combs in Earth's Mightiest Heroes), I like Anthony Mackie (Twisted Metal was a surprising delight) and I get to see Harrison Ford transform into a red rage monster.
Throw in some Winter Soldier style political thriller stuff and it all sounds like a good time to me. *shrug*
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/7/2025, 12:55 PM
closest we'll get to a cap vs hulk fight
McMurdo
McMurdo - 1/7/2025, 1:10 PM
@harryba11zack - actually an epic scene
ThorArms
ThorArms - 1/7/2025, 12:57 PM
Oh no. That looks awful
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 1/7/2025, 12:58 PM
Fun times are coming!!
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 1/7/2025, 12:58 PM
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/7/2025, 12:59 PM
We already got an article about this…

https://comicbookmovie.com/captain-america/captain-america-brave-new-world/red-hulk-smashes-captain-america-in-new-brave-new-world-footage-a215441

Anyway as people involved with the film itself have said that this Vibranium suit & wings somewhat level the playing field for him but he’s still facing a Hulk so it can only do so much so he’ll have to use his wits moreso…

Hell , we have seen him avoiding him some too such as flying away & such so they are aware of the fact that he’s very much the underdog here and have integrated that into the creation and choreography of the sequence.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 1/7/2025, 1:25 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Yeh I see it being a case the tech only stops him being squished, which is fair enough as we saw that with BP's suit, but won't actualy beat down Rulk at all and shouldn't need to as that isn't the big bad. All he would likely need to do was draw Rulk away from civilians etc and keep drawing his attention until he could for instance be talked down by his daughter or some tech used to revert him back to being human form IF they don't go with the overheating/fatigue issues of Red Hulk's in the comics at times (ie keep em busy/angry long enough whilst avoiding direct hits...).
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/7/2025, 1:39 PM
@Apophis71 - I hope they have that weakness from the comics in here which I like because it’s like the reverse of Hulks in a way where the angrier he gets , the stronger he gets
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 1/7/2025, 1:42 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Yeh, I do tend to prefer the Red Hulk weakness idea to the no limit to strength Hulk way of things, all characters tend to work better when OP if they have an exploitable weakness.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 1/7/2025, 1:01 PM
Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World is setting up for

DrDReturns
DrDReturns - 1/7/2025, 1:12 PM
@MartianManHuntr - Ugh... I haven't even seen that trash and I know what it's from.

It's reputation precedes it...
AllsGood
AllsGood - 1/7/2025, 1:18 PM
@DrDReturns - Fandango's list of the ten "Most Anticipated Movies of 2025" has been revealed. Two MCU movies made the list, with one leading the pack by landing in the No. 1 spot.

As announced by Fandango, the leading online movie ticketing service in the U.S., Captain America: Brave New World has been declared as next year's most anticipated film in 2025.

READ HERE

https://www.cbr.com/captain-america-brave-new-world-fandango-2025/
MartianManHuntr
MartianManHuntr - 1/7/2025, 1:49 PM
@DrDReturns - Doesn't bother me anymore. I actually already lower my expectations to have such scenes in modern movies and TV shows.

Watch new star trek, such scenes are probably every 10 minutes are so.

DrDReturns
DrDReturns - 1/7/2025, 1:55 PM
@MartianManHuntr - I'm actually not a Star Wars fan, nor Trek. I just find it fascinating how these franchises insist on going well past their prime and now inevitably collapse in on themselves.
MartianManHuntr
MartianManHuntr - 1/7/2025, 2:06 PM
@DrDReturns - I was trek fan, never liked star wars other than may be 1-2 films. This problem is not specific to those either but current state of cinema actually.
DrDReturns
DrDReturns - 1/7/2025, 2:10 PM
@MartianManHuntr - Absolutely. No argument here. Disney (Marvel), LotR etc

I fear DC movies are next with Gunn at the helm...
MartianManHuntr
MartianManHuntr - 1/7/2025, 2:20 PM
@DrDReturns - in recent memory, I have not seen any Marvel movie other than Gotg 3 in its entirety. Couldn't even finish endgame, Spider-Man 3 etc. Didn't even bother with rings of power after trailer.

With DC I'll have to see. I liked peacemaker and sucide squad but I haven't even watched Superman trailer.
xfan320
xfan320 - 1/7/2025, 1:07 PM
Bucky! Please help this man!


On your left! 😃
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 1/7/2025, 1:38 PM
@xfan320 - The power levels of Bucky and/or Steve wouldn't be much use either against a Hulk, no powers thus needing to use tech and tactics to avoid death (akin to how Stark dealt with it for instance) makes more sense than the normal Cpt America Super Soldier serum power levels as an answer.
AnEye
AnEye - 1/7/2025, 1:26 PM
Is Red Hulk going to say "TILT" after he hits him with the punch?
?si=ITXu6kKaxHwKP-zi
