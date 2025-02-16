Resurfaced CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Happy Meal Toys Highlights Character Cut From The Movie - SPOILERS

Resurfaced Captain America: Brave New World Happy Meal toys have reminded many fans that, in an earlier cut of the movie, Sam Wilson was meant to square off with the villainous Diamondback. Check it out!

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 16, 2025 11:02 AM EST

Original plans called for Captain America: Brave New World to be released on May 3, 2024. 2023's Hollywood strikes stuck a spoke in that particular wheel - as did what appears to have been pretty extensive reshoots - and the movie opened this weekend instead. 

However, the release date delay caused some issues, including Happy Meal toys which arrived in the fast food chain last April. Not only did those offer a first look at Red Hulk, but a pink-haired character who was soon identified as Diamondback.

Alita: Battle Angel star Rosa Salazar was cast as the Serpent Society member and fans on social media are currently expressing confusion about her absence from Captain America: Brave New World

Similar to The Leader's giant head, it appears this character was from a previous iteration of the movie. Many of you will be aware that the Serpent Society was left on the cutting room floor, but for casual fans, this missing character has left them scratching their heads. 

Here's what we know (and what we've been able to figure out). Captain America: Brave New World originally opened with Captain America battling a version of the Serpent Society outfitted with their tech by The Leader. That take on the villain was less of a tragic figure and instead a mastermind who set out to manipulate world events, including President Ross' transformation into Red Hulk.

We see here that Diamondback would have been able to throw glowing pink projectiles from her hands, which may not have fit into the grounded tone Marvel Studios wanted for the movie. You'll also notice Sabra is wearing a suit absent from the final cut. 

Why? Well, she was originally part of the battle with Red Hulk and helped figure out how to defeat the villain before her role was reduced. 

There's likely other Diamondback merchandise which Marvel Studios was able to pull from shelves before it was ever revealed and, as we now know, the Serpent Society became Sidewinder's largely generic "Serpents."

See what might have been in Captain America: Brave New World below. 

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

The movie stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

"Flawed but functional, Captain America: Brave New World's many problems are largely forgotten any time Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford electrify the screen," we said in our review"And when Red Hulk shows up, the movie reaches new heights of awesome."

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

thedrudo
thedrudo - 2/16/2025, 11:27 AM
Ian Grimm! Nice!

Any other Mythic Quest fans??
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 2/16/2025, 11:33 AM
@thedrudo - User Comment Image

Third season was a bit flat for me, I haven't started the 4th season. Want to watch season 2 of Shrinking first
cadunovaes01
cadunovaes01 - 2/16/2025, 11:27 AM
Must be frustrating to work in a movie and then PUF youre not on the Final Cut…
Kneeonbrown
Kneeonbrown - 2/16/2025, 11:28 AM
This is the third f*cking time they have sidelined the Serpent Society and Captain Americas on character arc to tell a "bigger" but less interesting story. Marvel Executives calling these shots consistently sacrificing a cohesive story to sell their shared universe and impress shareholders. Capitalism ruins everything.
Kneeonbrown
Kneeonbrown - 2/16/2025, 11:30 AM
@Kneeonbrown - this film should have been just the serpent society and Isiah Bradley which would have left plenty of room for Sam to have his own personal arc with his family and screentine developing his osrtnership with Falcon
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 2/16/2025, 11:37 AM
@Kneeonbrown - yes, it would've been a better cap story, a better story overall, and at least 100mil less. The Serpent society has a ton of promise. Could've easily kept The leader in there as well, albeit a better version
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 2/16/2025, 11:29 AM
These were peak happy meal toys
User Comment Image
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 2/16/2025, 11:36 AM
@HashTagSwagg - Oh man! I would beg my parents to take us to Burger King so I could collect all of these. They also fit into a base that would all connect into a circle around the One Ring
bobevanz
bobevanz - 2/16/2025, 11:44 AM
@HashTagSwagg - Burger King watches and Wild Wild West sunglasses were the shit
Forthas
Forthas - 2/16/2025, 11:41 AM
I have never quite understood why the fact that the film went in a different direction or had reshoots is seen as a bad thing. If the studio allowed the film t be screened without change its flaws everyone would ask how the studio could let the film be viewed without trying to correct it. If reshoots gives us a better film...more reshoots please!
bobevanz
bobevanz - 2/16/2025, 11:42 AM
Don't worry guys, it was only 22 days of reshoots and they were free 😭

