CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD - Reports From Recent Test-Screenings Are... Not Great

The very first test-screenings for Captain America: Brave New World (then known as New World Order) were said to have been met with a mostly negative response, which is believed to have prompted Marvel Studios to order extensive reshoots.

Additional photography for the sequel took place over a 4-month period, with Marvel enlisting Moon Knight writer Matthew Orton to pen new scenes and material for the film. Reshoots are the norm (especially for major studio tentpoles), but such a significant period of AP led to speculation that the studio must be making some major changes to the story.

Some new test-screenings reportedly took place last week, and, based on what we're hearing, this version of the movie didn't go over much better.

Apparently, two screenings were held, with attendees split into groups with either a green or red bracelet. An initial report from World of Reel claimed that two cuts of the film were shown, but we're not sure if this is accurate (the studio was more likely looking from input from various different demographics).

At any rate, responses were said to be largely mixed-negative, with the movie described as “inessential” and “flat.” Scooper MTTSH has also heard from some people who attended the screening.

Just heard back from like 3 people who went to see Captain America Brave New World test screening and WOOF. Movie sounds awful 💀 pic.twitter.com/Cy8pnXeeJh — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) October 10, 2024 #CaptainAmerica #BraveNewWorld



Marvel held multiple test screenings of different cuts for film in the past month



Main criticism is the use of The Leader character in both, he's either too much or too little



One cut seemed to have Amadeus Cho setup in it for future projects… pic.twitter.com/m2ZdluFabW — SyL ☕#IYKYK (@sylabdul) October 8, 2024

A recent plot leak - which is believed to be legit - didn't exactly inspire confidence, so this sort of response wouldn't really come as a surprise. That said, it's best to treat these reports as rumors for the time being.

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.