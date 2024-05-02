CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Promo Art Reveals Sam Wilson's New ANT-MAN-Style Helmet

Captain America: Brave New World is nine months away from swooping into theaters, but more promo art has surfaced today which reveals that Sam Wilson will don a helmet in the movie.

Given how perfect Sam's Captain America suit in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier was, there's already been some disappointment among fans that the hero is now basically wearing his Falcon goggles with Steve Rogers' old suit.

This headgear is another big departure and doesn't look that different from Ant-Man's helmet. However, we see a breathing tube which suggests Sam will wear this during a high-altitude battle of some sort.

There's also a nod to Captain America's "A" on the helmet, though it's relatively subtle.

Marvel Studios runs the risk of this feeling like The Falcon wearing Captain America's suit, and the pressure is on to deliver here with Captain America: Brave New World having to follow in the footsteps of classics like The Winter Soldier and Civil War.

Anthony Mackie recently said this movie is "10 times bigger" than his Disney+ series and addressed the dynamic between Cap and the new Falcon, Joaquin Torres. "They're evenly yoked," he teased. "They're both military guys. I was his commanding officer. We have more of a friendship as opposed to the way I admired Steve or the way I didn't like Bucky."

"This movie is a clear reset. It really reestablishes the idea of what this universe is and what this universe is going to be," Mackie added. "I think with these movies, you're getting a clear, new branding of what Marvel is headed towards the same way they did with Captain America: The Winter Soldier."

Assuming they all make the cut after this summer's reshoots, Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Harrison Ford, Danny Ramirez, Carl Lumbly, Tim Blake Nelson, Shira Haas, Liv Tyler, and WWE Superstar Seth Rollins.

Julius Onah helms the movie from a screenplay by Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson, though the director is believed to have also taken a pass at it. Matthew Orton, meanwhile, has written new scenes for the additional photography mentioned above.

Captain America: Brave New World is set to arrive in theaters on February 14, 2025.