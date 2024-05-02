CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Promo Art Reveals Sam Wilson's New ANT-MAN-Style Helmet

Promo art for Captain America: Brave New World has revealed that Sam Wilson will don a new helmet in the upcoming movie, but this take on the hero's appearance could divide opinions. Check it out here...

News
By JoshWilding - May 02, 2024 06:05 AM EST

Captain America: Brave New World is nine months away from swooping into theaters, but more promo art has surfaced today which reveals that Sam Wilson will don a helmet in the movie.

Given how perfect Sam's Captain America suit in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier was, there's already been some disappointment among fans that the hero is now basically wearing his Falcon goggles with Steve Rogers' old suit. 

This headgear is another big departure and doesn't look that different from Ant-Man's helmet. However, we see a breathing tube which suggests Sam will wear this during a high-altitude battle of some sort. 

There's also a nod to Captain America's "A" on the helmet, though it's relatively subtle. 

Marvel Studios runs the risk of this feeling like The Falcon wearing Captain America's suit, and the pressure is on to deliver here with Captain America: Brave New World having to follow in the footsteps of classics like The Winter Soldier and Civil War.

Anthony Mackie recently said this movie is "10 times bigger" than his Disney+ series and addressed the dynamic between Cap and the new Falcon, Joaquin Torres. "They're evenly yoked," he teased. "They're both military guys. I was his commanding officer. We have more of a friendship as opposed to the way I admired Steve or the way I didn't like Bucky."

"This movie is a clear reset. It really reestablishes the idea of what this universe is and what this universe is going to be," Mackie added. "I think with these movies, you're getting a clear, new branding of what Marvel is headed towards the same way they did with Captain America: The Winter Soldier."

Assuming they all make the cut after this summer's reshoots, Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Harrison Ford, Danny Ramirez, Carl Lumbly, Tim Blake Nelson, Shira Haas, Liv Tyler, and WWE Superstar Seth Rollins.

Julius Onah helms the movie from a screenplay by Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson, though the director is believed to have also taken a pass at it. Matthew Orton, meanwhile, has written new scenes for the additional photography mentioned above.

Captain America: Brave New World is set to arrive in theaters on February 14, 2025.

harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/2/2024, 6:54 AM
User Comment Image
Origame
Origame - 5/2/2024, 6:54 AM
Sam: "I swear I'm unique and not just black captain america now. Look, I got a helmet. Steve didn't have this"
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 5/2/2024, 6:56 AM
I've never been a big fan of Anthony Mackie ever since Clarence's parents have a real good marriage. He just not that good of a actor to me. But I really hope this movie is good. Someone for all the little black kids to look up to.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/2/2024, 6:58 AM
Yeah , definitely seems like he might wear it for a high altitude sequence which could be fun…

Looking forward to the dynamic between Sam & Torres , I liked their chemistry in FaTWS so I’m down to see more!!.

User Comment Image

I hope they do give a reason for Sam’s look change atleast since I liked the costume we got in the show other then it being akin to Steve’s change from TFA to the muted one in TWS due to the more grounded tone of the latter.
Fogs
Fogs - 5/2/2024, 7:05 AM
Well since he flies a proper helmet makes sense.
Mrtoke
Mrtoke - 5/2/2024, 7:11 AM
@Fogs - seriously. Why do fighter jet pilots wear a helmet when they're covered but not him in the previous films and he's exposed to the air.
mountainman
mountainman - 5/2/2024, 7:30 AM
@Fogs - Could you imagine him flying around and running into a bird by accident without a helmet on?
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 5/2/2024, 7:59 AM
@Mrtoke - [frick], that was stupid 🤦‍♂️
denmark05
denmark05 - 5/2/2024, 7:13 AM
trailer when
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/2/2024, 7:13 AM
@denmark05 - probably later in the year since the movie doesn’t come out till next year.
denmark05
denmark05 - 5/2/2024, 7:30 AM
@TheVisionary25 - maybe comic con
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/2/2024, 7:38 AM
@denmark05 - I could see that or D23 in August.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/2/2024, 7:14 AM
Barry. Sodtfi
KWilly
KWilly - 5/2/2024, 7:20 AM
Captain Ant-Man
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 5/2/2024, 7:26 AM
Awful
vegetaray
vegetaray - 5/2/2024, 7:40 AM
I couldn’t be any less excited for this movie. The Disney+ series was a chore to get through and I just can’t imagine this thing being any different.
cubrn
cubrn - 5/2/2024, 8:11 AM
Can’t wait to see some footage.

