CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Rumored To Feature A Cameo From [SPOILER]

A (supposed) plot leak for Captain America: Brave New World is doing the rounds online (check back later on for more), and while we haven't been able to fully verify its accuracy, at least one thing mentioned in the breakdown does appear to be on the level.

Possible spoilers follow.

According to scooper MTTSH, the Marvel Studios sequel will feature a cameo from Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, aka the Winter Soldier.

Taking Bucky's connection to Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) into account, this wouldn't exactly be a major surprise.

The two became close friends during the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and even though Barnes' arc does appear to have taken him down a very different path (we know he joins the Thunderbolts), it would only make sense that he'd drop in on his old pal to see how his career as the new Sentinel of Liberty is going.

Details on Bucky's role are pretty vague, but this does sound like an actual cameo, and not a minor supporting part akin to the Resistance fighters from Deadpool and Wolverine.

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

"It made more sense for it to be more of a grounded espionage action movie as opposed to aliens and airplanes coming through portals and sh*t," Mackie said in a recent interview. "Even though I've been in so many of them and have seen it all now, the opportunity for Sam to really establish himself as a true action star and Avenger comes with this movie."

"This movie is a clear reset," he added. "It really re-establishes the idea of what this universe is and what this universe is going to be. I think with these movies, you're getting a clear, new branding of what Marvel is headed towards the same way they did with Captain America: The Winter Soldier."

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.