Marvel Declassifies Steve Rogers' Early Missions Before Joining The Avengers

Marvel has revealed an explosive preview of Captain America #1, the long-awaited relaunch of the Sentinel of Liberty, which will take us to a barely explored stage of his life: the days immediately after his thawing, before becoming part of the Avengers. Under the direction of Chip Zdarsky ( Daredevil ) and Valerio Schiti ( Avengers ), this new series promises to redefine Steve Rogers' past and transform his future.

Due for release on July 2, this new era of Captain America opens with a motorcycle chase, a global political conspiracy, and an unexpected figure who will shape Rogers' destiny: Victor Von Doom

Steve Rogers, off the ice... and straight to hell

The story begins with Steve fresh off the ice, facing a world he no longer understands. It's the beginning of a post-war era in which the rules have changed: enemies no longer wear uniforms, battles are fought in the shadows, and patriotism has been replaced by mistrust.

In an intense action scene, we see Rogers riding a motorcycle, chasing a suicide bomber. Steve's reflexes and shield handling remain intact, as he demonstrates by intercepting shots and taking down his target with surgical precision. But this isn't just a mission: it's a test.

A group of dark-suited figures watches Steve's every move, measuring his physical performance, monitoring his vital signs, and analyzing whether this "man out of time" can be useful in a new world order where information is the ultimate weapon.

Captain America vs. the Rise of Doctor Doom

But the heart of this story isn't in the past: it's in how Steve Rogers' decisions in this new world will shape his legacy. Because while he tries to reclaim his place in a society that no longer remembers him, a new dictator begins his rise.

Victor Von Doom has seized power in Latveria, consolidating his position as a silent threat on the global stage. How do you confront someone who doesn't drop bombs, but manipulates governments? What can Captain America do against a regime that infiltrates offices before it infiltrates battlefields?

Zdarsky throws Rogers into a moral dilemma: adapt to the dirty tricks of international politics… or fight them with his own values. But at what cost?

A series that connects past, present a,nd future

Chip Zdarsky has confirmed that, although the first Captain America saga is set in the past, it will have direct consequences for the future development of the series. “I have the same feeling I had when I started Daredevil,” the writer stated. “Each issue feels special. I hope readers feel the same.”

For his part, Valerio Schiti, the art director, imbues the pages with a kinetic energy perfect for the duality of this story: high-level physical combat and constant psychological tension. Frank Martin's palette, with its cool, metallic tones, underscores the clash between Steve's idealistic past and his gray, ambiguous present.

Who is the real enemy?

One of the big questions this first issue raises is: Can Caneve Rogers continue to be Captain America in a world that no longer believes in heroes? Or will he have to reinvent himself?

The enemies are no longer Nazis or alien invaders. They are secret committees, covert operations, dictators legitimized by their people. And this is precisely where this series finds its central tension: can the morality of the 1940s survive in the 21st century?

A new beginning that promises impact

The teaser for Captain America #1 has generated immediate excitement. It's not just an action-adventure: it's a deep exploration of Steve Rogers' character. Marvel not only seeks to entertain, but also to rethink what it means to be Captain America today.

The creative team, supported by cover artists like Ben Harvey, has built an accessible entry point for both new and veteran readers, and promises major twists that will resonate across the entire Marvel Universe.