THE MARVELS Star Iman Vellani On How She Thinks Kang Might Factor Into AVENGERS: SECRET WARS

The Marvels star Iman Vellani has shared her idea for how Kang and his Variant could factor into Avengers: Secret Wars, and we'd say she might be on to something!

By MarkCassidy - Nov 23, 2023 08:11 AM EST
Though Marvel Studios' original plans for Kang the Conqueror have most likely changed since Jonathan Majors' arrest for felony assault, at one point, the villain was being positioned as the big bad of the Multiverse Saga.

We've heard conflicting reports about Majors and his character's status in the MCU, but if the studio does intend to keep Kang as a focal point of Phases 5 and 6, The Marvels star Iman Vellani has some very interesting ideas for how the Conqueror and his Variants could be utilized in what is shaping up to be the biggest and most ambitious MCU event yet, Avengers: Secret Wars.

The Ms. Marvel star was asked how she thinks Kang might factor into Secret Wars during an interview with New Rockstars, and her idea would position the villain's Variants as both Molecule Man and The Beyonder, who are both integral to the Secret Wars comic arc.

Secret Wars is expected to feature a lot of characters, so while making The Beyonder and Molecule Man Variants of Kang might not site very well with some comic book purists, it would make sense from a story standpoint.

Have a look at the video clip below to hear Vellani's idea in full, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

As things stand, we can only assume Marvel intends to keep Kang on board, but there's a decent chance Jonathan Majors will be replaced in the role - especially if his upcoming court case doesn't go his way.

"In Marvel Studios’ The Marvels, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as The Marvels.”

The film also stars Zawe Ashton and Park Seo-joon. Nia DaCosta directs, and Kevin Feige is the producer. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Mary Livanos and Matthew Jenkins serve as executive producers. The screenplay is by Megan McDonnell, Nia DaCosta, Elissa Karasik and Zeb Wells.

Doomsday8888 - 11/23/2023, 8:34 AM
Wanda: No More Kangs and shit.
Matchesz - 11/23/2023, 8:37 AM
Explain in movie Kang looked at Hope funny so she filed a restraining order
worcestershire - 11/23/2023, 8:57 AM
@Matchesz - what is this sentence. Use punctuation
Matchesz - 11/23/2023, 9:10 AM
@worcestershire - in-movie* .*
dragon316 - 11/23/2023, 2:51 PM
@worcestershire - text talk don’t have that
MotherFuckerJon - 11/23/2023, 8:51 AM
Was hoping they did away with the whole Kang is the Beyonder thing when they did away with Loveness and changed course. Secret Wars represents the end of the MCU as we know it, the grand finale. Call me crazy, but something that epic deserves more than just Majors in a disco jacket.

Feige has really made a mistake by not bringing in the cosmic entities and that whole side of the Marvel universe.
vectorsigma - 11/23/2023, 8:57 AM
Still low on that "The Marvels is a flop" article quota.
worcestershire - 11/23/2023, 8:59 AM
They should continue the Kang storyline and finish it tbh. Close the chapter and then move on to the next
IronSpider101 - 11/23/2023, 9:38 AM
@worcestershire - I think the smart idea would be to have a new villain come in and put an end to the Kangs. Sort of a subversion by using how much they've built up Kang to retroactively prop-up this new villain as being even worse.
worcestershire - 11/23/2023, 9:43 AM
@IronSpider101 - in my opinion, that’s chickening out, and would feel like a bummer. Building up Kang to be defeated and taken over by another secret villain. I really want to see a badass Kang against the Avengers
Matchesz - 11/23/2023, 10:10 AM
@IronSpider101 - that would work if only Kang wasnt already defeated 3 times already and shown to not even be threatening. He really should have made it out of Ant Man 3 alive. It was the obvious course of action but they try so hard to subvert our expectations that they sabotage themselves everytime
KennKathleen - 11/23/2023, 10:23 AM
@Matchesz - his defeats should all be used to increase his countermeasures against the Avengers.
IronSpider101 - 11/23/2023, 11:05 AM
@worcestershire - Honestly, I'd rather they chicken out. I don't find Kang particularly compelling as a character or a threat and I think general audiences are kind of feeling the same. Thanos had a presence and a sense of menace. Kang just seems like another generic MCU big bad. Nothing about him feels special or uniquely compelling. And it doesn't help that his presence has been established in a Disney+ series (which not everyone has) and Ant Man 3, which is considered generally to be one of the worst MCU movies.

Wanda probably would've been the better choice only because her story begins in the Infinity Saga and would be a direct result of the events of that series, which would help this feel like an ongoing story with ongoing consequences. Kang kind of just coming out of nowhere like any other MCU villain kind of robs him of feeling significant. The suggestion of Doom is also a good choice. But I really do think that they've dropped the ball with this character and the stink of the allegations doesn't help either. Better to take this opportunity to cut their losses and regroup.
IronSpider101 - 11/23/2023, 11:07 AM
@Matchesz - This I agree with completely. I don't think he's a compelling threat at all. But just from a story-telling perspective I think they'd be better off steering all the Kang build-up into introducing a bigger, badder, and more interesting villain, rather than commit themselves to a character that's not working.
worcestershire - 11/23/2023, 11:33 AM
@IronSpider101 - I see your point. Maybe if they wrote the movie version really well, it could work. Let’s see.
IronDean2099 - 11/23/2023, 11:35 AM
@IronSpider101 - I could see Wanda wanting to manipulate Loki into re writing reality so she has Vision and her kids back, so maybe something like that might work.
BiggieMac4Sauce - 11/23/2023, 9:12 AM
🤔🤔🤔
OmegaBlack13 - 11/23/2023, 10:31 AM
I don’t hate the idea but how can she think it’s possible but be so insistent that the MCU is the same multiverse as the comics and therefore can’t be 616? My thing has always been that Secret Wars 2015 in particular proves that the mulverses can’t be the same haha
garu - 11/23/2023, 11:16 AM
It's not a bad idea, but it's not a great idea either.
bkmeijer1 - 11/23/2023, 11:48 AM
The Beyonder being a Kang variant works I guess, but I rather see it be some status prime Kang aims to acquire by conquering everything. Either Kamg does ascend, or Doom steps in at the last moment and takes that power instead.

And I'm also not really on board with the Molecule Man being a variant as well. I'm fully subscribed to Loki and Wanda taking the place of Molecule Man in the story instead.
Apophis71 - 11/23/2023, 12:19 PM
@bkmeijer1 - Doom being a huge part of what brings down the big bad of Secret Wars should happen, becoming the big bad everyone then has to defeat I don't as he should be the major villain throughout the mutant/F4 saga not max out and taken down before it even starts. The Beyonder JUST being the Beyonder after the Kangs taken down in the first Avengers film is for me better than Doom being the big bad.
bkmeijer1 - 11/23/2023, 2:06 PM
@Apophis71 - there's definitely the question of what to do with Doom after such a big villain arc, so maybe they should just stick with Beyonder.

That said, I think Doom does fit in. He had major roles in both Secret Wars runs, so might as well use him. And preferably (for me) as God Emperor Doom

