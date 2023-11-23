THE MARVELS Star Iman Vellani On How She Thinks Kang Might Factor Into AVENGERS: SECRET WARS

Though Marvel Studios' original plans for Kang the Conqueror have most likely changed since Jonathan Majors' arrest for felony assault, at one point, the villain was being positioned as the big bad of the Multiverse Saga.

We've heard conflicting reports about Majors and his character's status in the MCU, but if the studio does intend to keep Kang as a focal point of Phases 5 and 6, The Marvels star Iman Vellani has some very interesting ideas for how the Conqueror and his Variants could be utilized in what is shaping up to be the biggest and most ambitious MCU event yet, Avengers: Secret Wars.

The Ms. Marvel star was asked how she thinks Kang might factor into Secret Wars during an interview with New Rockstars, and her idea would position the villain's Variants as both Molecule Man and The Beyonder, who are both integral to the Secret Wars comic arc.

Secret Wars is expected to feature a lot of characters, so while making The Beyonder and Molecule Man Variants of Kang might not site very well with some comic book purists, it would make sense from a story standpoint.

Have a look at the video clip below to hear Vellani's idea in full, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

As things stand, we can only assume Marvel intends to keep Kang on board, but there's a decent chance Jonathan Majors will be replaced in the role - especially if his upcoming court case doesn't go his way.

"In Marvel Studios’ The Marvels, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as The Marvels.”

The film also stars Zawe Ashton and Park Seo-joon. Nia DaCosta directs, and Kevin Feige is the producer. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Mary Livanos and Matthew Jenkins serve as executive producers. The screenplay is by Megan McDonnell, Nia DaCosta, Elissa Karasik and Zeb Wells.