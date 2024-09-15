ABSOLUTE BATMAN #1 Preview Shows The Dark Knight Using His Bat Chest Symbol As An Axe With Bloody Resuls

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #1 Preview Shows The Dark Knight Using His Bat Chest Symbol As An Axe With Bloody Resuls

DC Comics has shared a first look inside Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta's Absolute Batman #1 and it shows the new Dark Knight using an axe to remove the arm of one of the crooks he crosses paths with...

By JoshWilding - Sep 15, 2024
Filed Under: DC Comics
Source: AIPT

During this past July's San Diego Comic-Con, DC Comics announced plans for a new Absolute Universe of comic books launching this October, November, and beyond. 

Essentially, this is meant to be DC Comics' Ultimate Universe and each of these characters has been drastically reinvented, as a result. Whether what we see in these titles will influence DC Studios' plans remains to be seen and likely hinges on how these comics are received by fans. 

AIPT recently sat down with Absolute Batman writer - and the man overseeing DC Comics' "All In" relaunch - Scott Snyder and artist Nick Dragotta to learn what to expect from this bold new take on the Caped Crusader. 

"We drew upon bats for inspiration," the latter offered. "When you read the story, I think we’re gonna reinforce what I just said. The idea was this wouldn’t be a new Batman and look, but function. And what’s interesting is that everyone is now talking about how different he looks. It really informed giving him that new feel."

"It all goes back to story and who this Bruce Wayne is and every aspect of his costume," Dragotta continued. "It’s not just a utility belt anymore. It’s a utility cowl or a utility suit cape. Everything’s usable."

Snyder elaborated on that point by saying, "As an engineer, he’s a builder, and he built Batman. In the first issue, you see, like, one of the first things he did as a kid was an engineering project based on a bat’s wing."

"It’s about establishing the world and the relationships and seeing it all through the eyes of this Bruce," the writer said of putting a fresh spin on the iconic hero. "So we don’t want it to be like villain fest. We don’t want it to feel like it’s existed before. We want you to feel like everything is new and you’re being introduced to it in a way that feels organic and has oxygen, all of it."

A first look inside the debut issue has also been released which shows just how different this "Absolute Batman" really is. With a gun-toting Alfred Pennyworth watching on, Batman leaps into action and removes the emblem on his chest as an axe which he promptly uses to cut off a thug's arm!

Check out the first preview pages from Absolute Batman #1 below. 

AB01-Preview1
AB01-Preview2
AB01-Preview3
AB01-Preview4
AB01-Preview5

Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta introduce fans to a new Batman with the release of Absolute Batman #1. In this iteration, fans will be introduced to a version of the Dark Knight that doesn’t have the money, mansion, or butler of his core-line counterpart. Readers will quickly find out what makes this the “Absolute” version of Batman when the debut issue, with colors by Frank Martin and letters by Clayton Cowles, arrives at participating comic book shops and digital retailers Wednesday, October 9.

HerrmanM
HerrmanM - 9/15/2024, 2:54 PM
yuck
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 9/15/2024, 3:02 PM
"Resuls"

You've botched the headline, buddy!

I know proofreading is a laborious and time consuming effort, but you can't give up, sir!

Quick! Fix it before folk notice, and your credibility takes a tanking!

I believe in you!!!!!!
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 9/15/2024, 3:42 PM
@DravenCorvis - be cibil now bro
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 9/15/2024, 3:02 PM
didn't like it in The batman film, don't like it in the comics, just let the symbol be a symbol.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 9/15/2024, 3:02 PM
Seems like Venom is flowing like water in this universe. Even the random thugs are beyond jacked.
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 9/15/2024, 3:06 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - Either that or they've been hitting their Fight Milk hard.
MuadDib
MuadDib - 9/15/2024, 3:04 PM
I say let them cook. I can dig it
soberchimera
soberchimera - 9/15/2024, 3:10 PM
"So we don’t want it to be like villain fest. We don’t want it to feel like it’s existed before.”
Certainly looks like Black Mask and the False Face Society to me.
1stDalek
1stDalek - 9/15/2024, 3:34 PM
@soberchimera - Snyder talking like the rogues gallery aren't the life blood of superhero comics.
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 9/15/2024, 3:13 PM
How can he easily move around and fight with something so big and hard on his chest?
I’m talking about the bat ax you pervs! 🤣😜
1stDalek
1stDalek - 9/15/2024, 3:33 PM
@AnthonyVonGeek - It must really affect his ability do almost anything with his arms, a smaller ax would actually be highly more functional.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 9/15/2024, 3:22 PM
Looks great.

He shouldn't kill though, even though it's the extreme Absolute universe. Wonder Woman can kill, Superman can kill when there is no other choice, but Batman?
User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 9/15/2024, 3:45 PM
@ObserverIO - TBF he didn't kill, he just disarmed his opponent.
1stDalek
1stDalek - 9/15/2024, 3:24 PM
There have been too many Batman Elseworlds for me to get much excited about this book. I'm more interested in learning more about Superman & Wonder Woman books, I only keep seeing Batman stuff.
dragon316
dragon316 - 9/15/2024, 3:35 PM
Batman breaks two rules in this video kill darkseid and use gun

https://youtube.com/shorts/2ViWx6COFDU?si=W81jC5W2PK34GmW7
dragon316
dragon316 - 9/15/2024, 3:40 PM
@dragon316 - https://youtube.com/shorts/xZdAXvTiQ2U?si=VPvxEdSmpllYTiqw
8 times Batman broke his no kill rule
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 9/15/2024, 3:37 PM
Earth one was better this seems ill conceived
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 9/15/2024, 3:50 PM
Ngl I [frick]s with it 🤷‍♂️

And yeah, it was 100% the Bat-symbol axe thingy that did it for me.
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 9/15/2024, 3:59 PM
Today's comic book writers are awful. They're just fracking awful. They don't know how to write in a coherent and cohesive way. They don't know how to step outside their own worldview, so all their implicit biases are imbued in everything they write. As they themselves exist in a perpetual state of adolescence due to their arrested development from never having a childhood where they were allowed to fail and learned those lessons because their parents couldn't bare to see their precious baby's fee-fees get hurt, they have no real concept of anything that is compelling storytelling. Everything is surface-level with them. They're incredibly shallow people, so their art is incredibly shallow. Yes, all the Woke b.s. is a problem, but the fact that they fall so easily for the Woke b.s. and believe in it as much as they do is more proof of their shallowness and inability to think critically.

Awful people, awful art. It's like the Soviet Union circa the 60's and the 70's. That kind of ideology cannot and does not produce anything that is beautiful. It's just all ugly.

