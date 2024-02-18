Black Label THE BOY WONDER 5-Issue Damian Wayne Miniseries Announced By DC Comics

DC Comics' Black Label is the spiritual successor to the publisher's Vertigo line and DC just announced new details for the next exciting title heading reader's way.

The Boy Wonder, a 5-issue miniseries from visionary writer/artist Juni Ba will hit comic book shops on May 7. Pre-orders are now live.

The official synopsis for the Damian Wayne series reads, "The young prince Damian Wayne was raised to be the heir to the fearsome League of Assassins—to follow in the footsteps of his deadly mother, Talia, and the Demon’s Head himself, his grandfather Ra’s al Ghul."

"But everything changed when his father, the Batman, reclaimed him and brought him Back to Gotham City. As Robin, young Damian suddenly discovered he was merely one of several princes, preceded in the role by his “brothers” Nightwing, Red Hood, and Red Robin… and Damian doesn’t care to be “merely” anything. But when his father is forced to leave the city on urgent business, and a rash of abductions is accompanied by whispers of a demon stalking Gotham’s dark alleys, Damian will find himself battling alongside his adoptive brothers—and in the process, learning what the mantle of Robin really means!"

Check out the first, unlettered preview for the series below.

Speaking on his excitement for the upcoming series, Ba stated, "There is in Robin, something quintessentially fun and superheroic. To me, he is the epitome of childlike adventure and wonder. Coming from the generation of fans that loved Batman: The Animated Series, I want The Boy Wonder to capture the fun of episodic adventure, and the compelling characters in an accessible book that anyone can enjoy regardless of prior history."

He went on to tease, "And I chose to do this with my favorite little gremlin Damian, for who better to teach us about heroism and family, than someone who, deep down, fears he’s not a good enough person to deserve either? The story will be fun, but tug at your heartstrings, too."

So it’s out, we’ll be releasing a new @DCOfficial Black Label mini series about Robin called BOY WONDER, with me on story and art, @ChrisOHalloran on colors, and @adityab on letters! And you can even see the first variant from @cliffchiang ! pic.twitter.com/yMufD9GP4R — Juni Ba - Chill with a hint of unhinged🐢 (@juni_ba) February 16, 2024 It’s a team up book! Every issue a self contained story with Damian learning from an older figure, and coming out (or making them) stronger for it. And I have an awesome team with me on this With @ChrisOHalloran , @adityab I can’t wait to show what we’ve been doing! pic.twitter.com/yrXmC4SMGH — Juni Ba - Chill with a hint of unhinged🐢 (@juni_ba) February 16, 2024

Ba provides the art for the main cover, while standout artist Cliff Chiang provides the art for the variant.