Black Label THE BOY WONDER 5-Issue Damian Wayne Miniseries Announced By DC Comics

Writer/artist Juni Ba is spearheading the DC Comics Black Label miniseries The Boy Wonder, which "synthesizes" Damian Wayne's origin using The Batman: The Animated Series aesthetic and tone.

By MarkJulian - Feb 18, 2024 08:02 PM EST
DC Comics' Black Label is the spiritual successor to the publisher's Vertigo line and DC just announced new details for the next exciting title heading reader's way.

The Boy Wonder, a 5-issue miniseries from visionary writer/artist Juni Ba will hit comic book shops on May 7. Pre-orders are now live.

The official synopsis for the Damian Wayne series reads, "The young prince Damian Wayne was raised to be the heir to the fearsome League of Assassins—to follow in the footsteps of his deadly mother, Talia, and the Demon’s Head himself, his grandfather Ra’s al Ghul."

"But everything changed when his father, the Batman, reclaimed him and brought him Back to Gotham City. As Robin, young Damian suddenly discovered he was merely one of several princes, preceded in the role by his “brothers” Nightwing, Red Hood, and Red Robin… and Damian doesn’t care to be “merely” anything. But when his father is forced to leave the city on urgent business, and a rash of abductions is accompanied by whispers of a demon stalking Gotham’s dark alleys, Damian will find himself battling alongside his adoptive brothers—and in the process, learning what the mantle of Robin really means!"

Check out the first, unlettered preview for the series below.

Cover for THE BOY WONDER #1 by JUNI BA

Cover for THE BOY WONDER #1 by CLIFF CHIANG

Image

Image

Image

Speaking on his excitement for the upcoming series, Ba stated, "There is in Robin, something quintessentially fun and superheroic. To me, he is the epitome of childlike adventure and wonder. Coming from the generation of fans that loved Batman: The Animated Series, I want The Boy Wonder to capture the fun of episodic adventure, and the compelling characters in an accessible book that anyone can enjoy regardless of prior history."

He went on to tease, "And I chose to do this with my favorite little gremlin Damian, for who better to teach us about heroism and family, than someone who, deep down, fears he’s not a good enough person to deserve either? The story will be fun, but tug at your heartstrings, too."

Ba provides the art for the main cover, while standout artist Cliff Chiang provides the art for the variant. 

Batmangina - 2/18/2024, 8:14 PM
Let me be FIRST to say I love that art and I [frick]ing LOVE Damian Wayne WAY MORE than I ever thought possible.

