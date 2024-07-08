First Look At DC Comics' Ultimate Universe-Inspired ABSOLUTE BATMAN Has Leaked Online

There have been rumblings for the better part of a year that DC Comics is planning another reboot. The publisher has overhauled the DC Universe many times in the past, all in a bid to drum up interest and increase sales.

Longtime Batman writer Scott Snyder is believed to be spearheading the initiative. However, "Absolute Comics" will be a separate line from the main DC Comics continuity which is similar, but not identical, to Marvel Comics Ultimate Universe.

That started as a way of retelling the origin stories of characters like Spider-Man and the X-Men in a reality more like our own and without decades of baggage and hard-to-follow continuity. Recently, it's been relaunched again, this time in a world that, for years, had no superheroes (meaning Peter Parker has become Spider-Man in his 30s).

That's been a huge success - with Ultimate Spider-Man outselling even Amazing Spider-Man - so it's no great surprise that DC Comics is looking for a piece of that action.

Today, Bleeding Cool has shared what they believe is a first look at the new "Absolute Batman." Nick Dragotta illustrated the cover which shows a far bulkier Dark Knight with a hand-stitched costume and a flying suit in place of a traditional cape.

It appears the Bat-symbol on his chest is an armour plate and perhaps only an accidental nod to the creatures he shares a name with.

The site has had the inside track on this reboot - which is likely to be announced at the San Diego Comic-Con - for some time. Here's how they describe DC Comics' plans for its new Absolute Universe:

"The discussion for what is coming for DC Comics' Absolute, Absolute Comics or Absolute Universe, is meant to be a new separate-continuity line show run by Scott Snyder, as part of his wider revamp of the DC Comics line as DC All-In has been quite the topic of late. Compared to the Ultimate line, but sharing its own internal continuity between the books, unlike Elseworlds, All-Star, or Black Label books, but, there is intended from the get-go to be some "bleed through" so that the Absolute Comics line will be in the same multiverse as the standard DC continuity. It's all part of the plan."

Apparently, Thor scribe Jason Aaron will write Absolute Superman with Kelly Thompson (Captain Marvel) on Absolute Wonder Woman.

See what you make of Absolute Batman in the X post below.