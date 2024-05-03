The DC Universe is about to get shaken-up when the Legion of Doom unlocks a portal to another dimension, unleashing the fiercest Monsters in the Multiverse. Godzilla, the King of the Monsters has emerged from the deep seas of Metropolis, interrupting Superman‘s proposal to Lois Lane. King Kong is taking on the world’s greatest heroes in his home turf, Skull Island. Can the Justice League send these creatures back to their own dimension before it’s too late?
The DC Universe is about to get shaken-up when the Legion of Doom unlocks a portal to another dimension, unleashing the fiercest Monsters in the Multiverse. Godzilla, the King of the Monsters has emerged from the deep seas of Metropolis, interrupting Superman‘s proposal to Lois Lane. King Kong is taking on the world’s greatest heroes in his home turf, Skull Island. Can the Justice League send these creatures back to their own dimension before it’s too late?
ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.
Please log in to post comments.
Don't have an account?
Please Register.
Home |
Index |
Site Map |
About |
Terms Of Service |
Community Guidelines |
Privacy |
Copyright |
Trademark
Contact |
Advertise
2024 ® © ™ Best Little Sites LLC ComicBookMovie.com. All Rights Reserved.
DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site, ComicBookMovie.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. Content herein has been submitted by users who have agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. ComicBookMovie.com and Best Little Sites LLC are not liable for inaccuracies, errors, or omissions.
Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies
Contact Us for removal of copyrighted images, trademarks, or other issues.