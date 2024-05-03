DC Comics Will Retell The Caped Crusader's Origin Story Like Never Before In BATMAN: DARK AGE Series
DC Comics Will Retell The Caped Crusader's Origin Story Like Never Before In BATMAN: DARK AGE Series
FlopWatchers5 - 3/5/2024, 6:03 AM
DC out here cooking with scraps lol 😂
ProfessorWhy - 3/5/2024, 6:13 AM
But will Kong Lantern ride Godzilla?
IAmAHoot - 3/5/2024, 6:14 AM
Really? Kong is gonna do just fine shipped of to Oa and onwards?
UniqNo - 3/5/2024, 6:14 AM
Is Jim Lee really drawing this crap? is it is just the cover?
bkmeijer1 - 3/5/2024, 6:29 AM
And here I was thinking Kong hitching a ride on Godzilla while wearing an infinity gauntlet was the craziest thing I was gonna see Kong do this week
DocSpock - 3/5/2024, 6:38 AM

This is perfect. This is exactly the kind of bonkers nonsense that is made for comics.

We don't need messages, agendas, & feel bad trash.

We need Kong, Godzilla, The Justice League, & GLC all going insane crazy Armageddon battling in comic books.

This proves God likes comics & wants us to be happy.
Twenty23Three - 3/5/2024, 7:04 AM
This book has been so much fun. Can’t wait to get the trade once it’s done
AnthonyVonGeek - 3/5/2024, 7:09 AM
So goofy and cheesy…

