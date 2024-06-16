MCU Concept Artist Adi Granov Calls Out DC And Francesco Mattina For AI-Generated SUPERMAN Comic Cover

Legendary comic book artist and Iron Man designer Adi Granov has taken aim at DC Comics and Francesco Mattina for what appears to be a blatant use of artificial intelligence on a new Superman cover...

By JoshWilding - Jun 16, 2024 05:06 AM EST
Filed Under: DC Comics

Francesco Mattina has a controversial history of allegedly plagiarising and stealing the work of other artists for his DC Comics contributions. Despite that, he's still gainfully employed and has at least three covers which are being released by the publisher this September. 

However, it's his Action Comics #1069 cover that's generating considerable negative attention today. 

As you'll see in the X posts below, there are telltale signs of the piece being AI-generated. As is so often the case with any image dreamed up by artificial intelligence, there are errors which stand out like a sore thumb; in this instance, it's an extra piece of Superman's iconic "S" shield. 

Fans and artists alike have expressed their unhappiness with DC Comics' willingness to allow one of its most prolific artists to use AI, with one of the loudest voices being acclaimed artist Adi Granov. 

Best known for his work on Iron Man - a comic book gig which led to him being enlisted by Marvel Studios to design the Armored Avenger's live-action suit - Granov has long criticised Mattina. 

He wasn't holding back with his latest post on Facebook, though...

When image generators first came to prominence the first person who came to mind was the serial plagiarist Francesco Mattina as I thought he'd think all his Christmases have come at once. If you don't remember, he made a whole career out of photobashing other people's art (mine included) into whatever you want to call his 'work.'"

"I don't post about artists I dislike, but I neither consider him an artist nor can I hide my dislike for the continued blatant plagiarism. Anyhow, here's his new cover. Not only is he a hack, but he's not even good enough to hide the glaring mistake on one of the most iconic symbols in all of pop-culture."

Alex Garner, Jeehyung Lee, and Walter O'Neill are among the artists to have called Mattina out over the years, though it appears to have made little difference to his standing in DC Comics. 

Whether AI has a place in comic books is up for debate but, as with most artforms, it seems to be on the rise whether fans like it or not. 

Spike101
Spike101 - 6/16/2024, 6:08 AM
Looks just like Henry Cavill….
UniqNo
UniqNo - 6/16/2024, 6:08 AM
Well dam... the lesson is....don't be lazy...and don't trust robots.. Cameron been telling us since '84
rebellion
rebellion - 6/16/2024, 6:16 AM
He was way too polite.
Th3Batman
Th3Batman - 6/16/2024, 6:18 AM
AI will unfortunately be the future of many industries, whether we like it or not. People may complain a bit, but they'll eventually accept and even support it as time goes on.
UniqNo
UniqNo - 6/16/2024, 6:22 AM
@Th3Batman - I don't see people supporting it if it's going to be costing them their jobs...the people who are going to push it are the greedy rich who just want to maximise their profit margins without needing to deal with actually paying real people and dealing with all the human error, changes in circumstances, sickness and all HR related stuff.

Th3Batman
Th3Batman - 6/16/2024, 6:57 AM
@UniqNo - "I don't see people supporting it if it's going to be costing them their jobs"

People are stupid and selfish, they'll support it as long as they think it doesn't hurt them. Look how many people support self-checkouts, even though it's costing cashiers their jobs.
UniqNo
UniqNo - 6/16/2024, 7:07 AM
@Th3Batman - That's a good point, but what I've noticed within the industry is that workers tend to prefer less customer facing jobs and find that working in background, like warehouses, stocking and delivery retention has held better as there's that lessening of variation due to less in person checkouts...but they still exist and will never become obsolete. If so, you'll then see an increase in manned security jobs, so that's a bit different.

Same as the increase in the online market place and decrease of the shops in the city/high streets. More people working delivery and warehouse than in person on the store front.

But when looking at the arts and literature for example I think it's going to be largely fought against.
Mrtoke
Mrtoke - 6/16/2024, 6:41 AM
anyways...
TheManWithoutFear
TheManWithoutFear - 6/16/2024, 6:56 AM
This whole article is about images appearing in comic covers, and the writer of the article doesn't include said images outside of twitter embeds? The laziness in an article about laziness is ironic.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

