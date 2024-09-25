SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Rumored To Be Writing His First DC Comics Series For Release Next Year

It's no secret that James Gunn is a huge comic book fan. In fact, since he was first named DC Studios co-CEO, he's done more to promote those than anyone during the DCEU era of storytelling (several titles he's hyped on social media have quickly sold out).

Bleeding Cool is a very reliable source of intel for comic book news and brings word today that the Superman writer and director is planning to pen his own comic for a 2025 release.

These rumblings come out of Baltimore Comic-Con from "[a] senior comic book industry executives who should be in a position to know such things." Neither Gunn nor DC Comics responded to the site when asked to comment.

While there's no word on who would be the focus of this mystery title, they speculate that it could be a Superman comic written by Gunn with artwork by DC President, Publisher and CCO Jim Lee.

An official prequel or tie-in to the movie starring David Corenswet would be a huge seller for DC Comics and a perfect way to bring more eyes to what they publish each month. Then again, it's possible Gunn plans to tell an original story and we can't discount the possibility this might be tied to Creature Commandos or Peacemaker.

Nothing is confirmed right now but if this rumour is way off base, we'd imagine Gunn will take to social media to debunk it sooner rather than later.

Superman tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane.

The cast includes Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer.

Supporting characters include Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Pa Kent, Neva Howell as Ma Kent, Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, Christopher MacDonald as Ron Troupe, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Milly Alcock is also expected to make a cameo appearance as Supergirl before taking flight in her own movie, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Superman is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.