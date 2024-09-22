TWO-FACE Is Getting His First Solo Series This Year As Harvey Dent Finally Returns To The Courtroom

DC Comics has announced that Two-Face is getting a new limited comic book series from writer Christian Ward and artist Fábio Veras. Believe it or not, this will be the first-ever solo series for the notorious Gotham City supervillain (and occasional good guy) Harvey Dent!

In the tradition of the recent villain-focused comic book series The Penguin, DC's new "All In" series Two-Face explores the good and bad sides of Harvey Dent as two characters operating and living in the same body. As the good Harvey explores a Perry Mason-like life as an attorney-at-law, bad Harvey doesn't just want partial control of the body, but full control of the mind.

Here's the official description for Two-Face #1 directly from DC Comics:

After years of internal conflict, both halves of Harvey Dent have reached an uneasy peace. In DC’s new Two-Faceseries, Harvey uses his skills as an attorney to resolve the conflicts of Gotham’s weirdest and most dangerous criminals, starting with Victor Zsasz. When Zsasz is accused of murdering a fellow member of Gotham’s underworld contingent, who better to prove a criminal’s innocence than someone who’s been on both sides of the law?

It sounds like a fun premise to us and one which promises to explore the character in a fun, compelling way. While we're sure Harvey's darker side will eventually prevail, this could be the start of an exciting new status quo for the villain.

"After falling in love with writing the beautiful, complicated, Harvey in Batman: City of Madness," said Ward, "I couldn't be more excited to be, or prouder, to be writing Two-Face's very first solo series!"

"Two-Face is without any hesitation not just my favourite Batman villain but my favourite character in all of Gotham, and I'm thrilled to be taking him, together with superstar artist in the making Fábio Veras and the legends that are colourist Ivan Plascencia and letterer Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou, to some wild places you might not be expecting."

He added. "The first of which takes Harvey Dent back to the courtroom. In our series, Harvey is trying to use his criminology skills to resolve the conflicts of Gotham’s weird and dangerous criminal underground...all the while he has his eye on a return to civilized society and perhaps reconciling with his old friend, Bruce Wayne."

"So all rise, court is in session, Harvey has tossed his coin and judgment is about to land!"

You can check out the covers for Two-Face #1 below along with some interior artwork from the debut issue.

TWO-FACE #1

Written by CHRISTIAN WARD

Art by FABIO VERAS

Colors by IVAN PLASCENCIA

Lettering by HASSAN OTSMANE-ELHAOU

Cover by BALDEMAR RIVAS

Variant Cover by CHRISTIAN WARD

Variant Cover by CHRIS SAMNEE

Variant Cover by LEONARDO ROMERO

On Sale December 4