ZATANNA: DC Comics' Mistress Of Magic Returns In New Series From Writer/Artist Jamal Campbell

As part of its new "All In" initiative, DC Comics has announced Zatanna, a new six-issue comic book series launching next February. Writer/artist Jamal Campbell will take charge of the series as the Mistress of Magic finally goes back on tour.

"Wonder, mystery, mischief, and fishnets make up the core of a quintessential Zatanna Zatara stage show, and it’s high time she returned to the spotlight," Campbell says. "In her newest DC Comics series, Zatanna is dragged down a rabbit hole of cursed swords, hidden truths, and multiple brushes with death."

"She’ll need all her wits and every spell she can muster in order to make it out the other side in one piece."

According to the publisher, this new Zatanna comic book will see the hero get her stage crew back together as she looks forward to a new, less chaotic chapter of life. However, her plans are disrupted before they even begin when her crew is abducted by a ghostly new adversary, The Lady White.

With that, Zatanna is plunged into machinations of tricks, swords, and curses that threaten to tear her apart from the inside out.

Campbell, whose credits include titles like Superman and Naomi, writes and illustrates the series with his trademark clean linework, natural colors, and subtle shading, all of which are combined with loud, bright saturated pastels and neons.

"It’s been a dream tackling Zatanna’s world, introducing brand-new allies and adversaries as well as bringing back some old classics that haven’t been seen in a while," added Campbell. "I’m weaving all my appreciation of the character into these pages in order to show and prove what makes Zatanna so magical."

Zatanna #1, written and illustrated by Campbell with lettering by Ariana Maher, will be published on February 19 with main and variant covers by Campbell and variant covers by Chris Bachalo and Jaime Mendoza, Sozomaika, David Talaski, Saowee, and Derrick Chew.

You can take a closer look at those, along with some of Campbell's interior artwork, below.