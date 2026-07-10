Amazing Spider-Man #1000 Preview Unleashes Ravage, Who Will "Terrify And Torture Peter Parker"

Amazing Spider-Man #1000 Preview Unleashes Ravage, Who Will &quot;Terrify And Torture Peter Parker&quot;

Marvel Comics has shared a thrilling first look inside this September's Amazing Spider-Man #1000, and we find the web-slinger going toe-to-toe with a sinister new threat: Ravage!

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 10, 2026 04:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

Marvel Comics will release Amazing Spider-Man #1000 this September, but can the landmark issue possibly live up to expectations? It won't be easy, and so far, we've seen nothing to suggest that Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson will finally renew their wedding vows.

Instead, it seems the comic will mostly focus on introducing an intriguing new villain, Ravage. While his identity hasn't been revealed, we can't help but wonder whether he's secretly the recently revealed son of Ben and May Parker (which would strike a major blow to the web-slinger).

Thanks to ComicBook.com, we have a first look at Amazing Spider-Man #1000's main story, along with comments from writer Joe Kelly and artist Pepe Larraz.

Asked what fans can expect from Ravage, Kelly said they should be "very braced" and explained, "We engineered Ravage in a lab to terrify and enrage and torture Peter at maximum potential. Aiming for 'that guy you love to hate' and hoping that he’ll haunt readers for a long time."

Larraz added, "About our villain, you’re absolutely right: visuals really sell the baddie. We wanted Ravage to look like nothing we had seen before in a Spider-Man book. His powers are pretty amazing by themselves, so I wanted to create a look that shows the threat he implies for Spidey’s life."

"We had a lot of discussion about the design, long video talks, Joe and I talking while I was sketching, until we got what we wanted. I like this issue very much, it was my first collaboration with Federico Blee on colors, and he did a magnificent job," the artist enthused. "No matter how difficult the panel was, he nailed it."

What's happened in previous milestone issues of Amazing Spider-Man? In #100, Spidey grew an additional four arms. In #200, he confronted Uncle Ben's killer, and in #300, the wall-crawler fought Venom for the first time. #400 featured the death of Aunt May, and #500 reunited Peter with Ben for just a few minutes on his birthday. 

#600 featured a clash with Doctor Octopus that laid the groundwork for the Superior Spider-Man's debut, and in #700, Doc Ock killed Peter and took over his mantle as Spidey. #800 pitted Spider-Man against Norman Osborn's Carnage—Flash Thompson also died—and #900 was a relatively low-key tale that saw the hero fight a Super-Adaptoid with the Sinister Six's powers.

Check out this first look at Spidey's clash with Ravage in Amazing Spider-Man #1000 below.

image host
image host
image host
image host

THE BIGGEST ISSUE IN AMAZING SPIDER-HISTORY!

Spider-Man faces his greatest fear and his most frightening new villain in decades... RAVAGE! Plus, some of the greatest creative minds on Earth honor one thousand issues of THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN! NOAH HAWLEY (Alien: Earth, Fargo, LEGION) makes his comic book debut, Frank Miller and Peach Momoko collaborate for the first time, Stuart Immonen and Brian Michael Bendis return to Spider-Man together, and some of the best ASM creators return to the title!

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1000
Written by JOE KELLY NOAH HAWLEY, FRANK MILLER, DAN SLOTT, J.M. DEMATTEIS, BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS & LARRY LIEBER
Art by PEPE LARRAZ, PATRICK GLEASON, PEACH MOMOKO, MARCOS MARTIN, HUMBERTO RAMOS, STUART IMMONEN & GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI
Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR. & PAOLO RIVERA
Cover by PEPE LARRAZ
On Sale 9/16

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
Amazing Spider-Man #1000: John Romita Jr.'s Variant Cover Revealed Along With Rarely Seen Steve Ditko Artwork
Related:

Amazing Spider-Man #1000: John Romita Jr.'s Variant Cover Revealed Along With Rarely Seen Steve Ditko Artwork
DNX: Marvel's X-Men/Fantastic Four Crossover Intensifies As The Heroes Set Out To Save Magneto
Recommended For You:

DNX: Marvel's X-Men/Fantastic Four Crossover Intensifies As The Heroes Set Out To Save Magneto

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
blacksocksdaily
blacksocksdaily - 7/10/2026, 4:29 PM
"We worked really hard on this design..." -- Man, not hard enough. That is [frick]ing atrocious
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 7/10/2026, 4:53 PM
I think he looks like The Black Knight.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder