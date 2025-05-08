BRING ON THE BAD GUYS Comic Unleashes Red Skull, Dormammu, And Mephisto In Final Three Chapters

A long-standing scheme involving Marvel's greatest supervillains is uncovered this June in Bring on the Bad Guys, a new seven-part saga celebrating the nearly 50-year legacy of the groundbreaking trade paperback.

The event begins this June in Bring on the Bad Guys: Doom #1 by Emmy Award-winning writer Marc Guggenheim and acclaimed artist Stefano Raffaele. Today, we have details on August's final three chapters: Bring on the Bad Guys: Red Skull #1, Bring on the Bad Guys: Dormammu #1, and Bring on the Bad Guys: Mephisto #1.

Acclaimed writer and military-history buff, Stephanie Phillips, teams with artist Tomasso Bianchi to reveal the Red Skull at his most sinister in a story from his ruthless past during the dark days of World War II. The issue will also dive into the horrible future that awaits Captain America, thanks to a deal with the devil himself.

Then, writer Alex Paknadel and artist Javier Pina will take the saga down a mind-bending route as Dormammu is drawn into a battle across generations and the arcane horrors of the Dark Dimension come to vivid life as we've never seen them before. What could possibly move Dormammu to help anyone seeking his aid?

Finally, all seven villains' paths collide in the grand finale, by event architect Marc Guggenheim and artist Álvaro López. Victory is in Mephisto's grasp as he prepares to take control over all souls on Earth! But who is the mysterious figure who stands against him?

As well as the characters listed above, Green Goblin, Abomination, and Loki will also take centre stage in their own Bring on the Bad Guys issues. You can learn more about those here.

"Marvel broke the mold with supervillains, pushing them past the archetypical to the complex and some even morally gray but still to be feared," Editor Mark Paniccia said of the series. "Each of these one-shots are an opportunity for fans to see what makes these villains some of the most dangerous characters in the Marvel Universe."

Check out the covers for these Bring on the Bad Guys chapters below and stay tuned for more on the series as we have it.

BRING ON THE BAD GUYS: RED SKULL #1

Written by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS & MARC GUGGENHEIM

Art by TOMMASO BIANCHI & MICHAEL STA. MARIA

Cover by LEE BERMEJO

On Sale 8/13

BRING ON THE BAD GUYS: DORMAMMU #1

Written by ALEX PAKNADEL & MARC GUGGENHEIM

Art by JAVIER PINA & MICHAEL STA. MARIA

Cover by LEE BERMEJO

On Sale 8/20

BRING ON THE BAD GUYS: MEPHISTO #1

Written by MARC GUGGENHEIM

Art by ÁLVARO LÓPEZ

Cover by LEE BERMEJO

On Sale 8/27