Eisner Award Winner Jen Bartel Reveals Why She Stopped Illustrating Covers For Marvel Comics

Jen Bartel is an Eisner Award-winning cover artist but recently stopped illustrating her eye-catching covers for Marvel Comics' She-Hulk. Now, the artist has set the record straight about what happened...

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 03, 2024 05:09 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

Marvel Comics has long come under fire for failing to properly compensate writers and artists. That's why so many of the company's biggest names now produce independent comics despite once being responsible for many of Marvel's most iconic stories. 

Jen Bartel was discovered on social media and later worked for both Marvel and DC, first on promotional tie-ins, and later with jaw-dropping cover art. Perhaps best known for being the main cover artist on Rainbow Rowell's She-Hulk run, Bartel - who was employed as a freelancer - also redesigned Captain Marvel's costume for her comic's relaunch last year. 

She also co-created the Blackbird for Image with Sam Humphries and won two Eisner Awards for her work as a cover artist in 2019 and 2022.

For those of you wondering why she's no longer illustrating covers for Marvel Comics, Bartel set the record straight recently with a series of X posts calling out Marvel Comics' way of doing things. 

It started when the artist took issue with her work being sold as Marvel Snap cards for upwards of $100, something she doesn't see a penny from. Bartel was nominated for two more Eisners for "Best Cover Artist" for her She-Hulk work and, as you might expect, her Marvel Comics departure boiled down to money...or a lack thereof. 

"The very few times I asked for even a small a pay raise over a 4 year period the answer was no," Bartel explained. "What would you do if your employer never gave you even a modest salary bump in nearly half a decade?"

While Bartel faced the expected criticism for signing a contract and knowing what she was getting into, the artist responded to fans, explaining her position and the challenges faced by artists in the comic book industry. 

You can read through her responses below. 

cubrn
cubrn - 9/3/2024, 5:59 AM
Ask any artist dating back to the 1960s as to why they left and this is the answer. The legacy of Stan Lee lives on.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 9/3/2024, 6:12 AM
Another comic book artist not getting any form of raise or bonus. It doesn't surprise me anymore, that's s how often it happens. Not even an Eisner Award is enough
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 9/3/2024, 6:28 AM
Seems The stan Lee method still strong after the old boi death .
Such a Lieber
BritishMonkey
BritishMonkey - 9/3/2024, 6:37 AM
It is time to change those terms and that law. It is highly unethical.
Hell, Peter David could've afforded his health care if Marvel ponied up the pennies. Instead he had to go through a [frick]ing crowdfunding for it.
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 9/3/2024, 6:55 AM
She should make more over time for her work, but are the sales going up? I think that should play a role.

