FANTASTIC FOUR #1 Variant Covers Tease A Thrilling New Era For Marvel's First Family In Upcoming Relaunch

The Fantastic Four are about to embark on a new adventure, but they’ll have to find each other first. This July, writer Ryan North and artist Humberto Ramos kick off an all-new era of the series that begins with Reed, Sue, Ben and Johnny scattered across time by their archenemy, Doctor Doom.

The latest volume in the long-running series serves as both the fascinating next chapter in North's current run on Fantastic Four and a perfect jumping-on point for readers who want to experience one of the most acclaimed superhero titles in recent memory.

The debut issue also hits stands just weeks before the release of The Fantastic Four: First Steps movie on July 25, and today, you can see all the covers that will be available at your local comic shop.

Series artist Humberto Ramos delivers the main cover while variant covers come from a lineup of superstar talent including Alex Ross, Alan Davis, Jerome Opeña, Cliff Chiang, and Jeehyung Lee.

Fantastic Four #1 also features a special Foil Variant Cover by Mahmud Asrar, a Remastered Hidden Gem Variant Cover by industry legend John Buscema, a Wraparound Variant Cover by Claudio Castellini, and the first of a five-part connecting cover by Skottie Young.

Plus, Leo Romero takes inspiration from the Silver Age with one of the month’s eye-catching Retrovision Covers, and Lorenzo Pastrovicchio provides the title's latest Disney What If? Fantastic Four Homage Variant Cover.

Here's the official description for the upcoming relaunch:

The FANTASTIC FOUR return with a new issue #1, kicking off all-new adventures through time, space, science and the human condition! When the Fantastic Four take on Doom, things go well until they suddenly go catastrophically wrong - and they're sent to four different eras in Earth's history! Alone and isolated in wildly different time periods, Reed, Johnny, Ben and Sue all have to fight to survive and hope that their shared brilliance will guide them back together!

"I still want each issue to stand alone, and I want every issue to be a place for someone to jump on and get a fully satisfying story with every issue they pick up, but I am turning the dial a little bit more towards larger and crazier stories for that larger narrative," North says of the comic. "I'm not changing the special sauce - as Ben would say, 'I'm just adding a couple cloves of garlic - not because it's not delicious, I just wanna add a little bit of zip.'"

Check out all the Fantastic Four #1 variant covers below, and keep checking back here because we've learned that another featuring concept art from The Fantastic Four: First Steps will be revealed soon.