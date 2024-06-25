GODZILLA Battles Marvel's Mightiest Heroes On Epic New Variant Covers Launching This September

In 1977, Godzilla became one of Marvel Comics' biggest stars, headlining a hit solo series set in the heart of the Marvel Universe.

Now, thanks to an exciting new collaboration with Toho International, the Japanese studio's U.S.-based subsidiary, this host of monumental Godzilla escapades co-starring many Marvel superheroes will be collected next year in Godzilla: The Original Marvel Years Omnibus.

To celebrate the Omnibus which assembles Doug Moench and Herb Trimpe's entire 24-issue run in colour for the first time, Marvel Comics plans to release brand-new "Godzilla Variant Covers" on select September issues.

Before we get to those, here's the official description for the upcoming hardcover:

Godzilla rises from the depths in the United States - and the Marvel Universe! See the towering scourge of Tokyo march across America and battle some of the best and brightest the House of Ideas had to offer, including the Fantastic Four, the Avengers, the Champions, Nick Fury and the mechanized monster fighter, Red Ronin! Godzilla goes west, travels through time to battle Devil Dinosaur, and hosts one of Spider-Man's most gratuitous guest-shots ever - but when Godzilla is shrunk down to miniature size, the terrible titan proves it can still be a tiny terror! Plus: Aliens, mutants, mad scientists and epic kaiju clashes with Godzilla’s fellow towering titans - including Batragon and Yetrigar!

Illustrated by some of the industry's hottest artists, these breathtaking battles and daring team-ups depict Godzilla alongside superhero icons including the Avengers, the X-Men, Spider-Man, and Deadpool.

Unfortunately, the chances of us ever seeing this happen in live-action are slim due to Warner Bros. Discovery and Legendary Pictures' MonsterVerse plans...unless Toho decides to go into business with Disney and Marvel Studios, of course!

You can see the King of the Monsters tower over iconic Marvel characters in some of those explosive variant covers below.

💥 Immortal Thor #15 Godzilla Variant by Jonas Scharf



💥 Dazzler #1 Godzilla Variant by Elizabeth Torque
💥 Deadpool #6 Godzilla Variant Cover by Paco Medina



💥 Venom #37 Godzilla Variant Cover by Dave Wachter

GODZILLA: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS OMNIBUS HC

Written by DOUG MOENCH

Art by HERB TRIMPE & TOM SUTTON

Cover by JUNGGEUN YOON