Marvel Comics' GIANT-SIZE DARK PHOENIX SAGA Gives Jean Grey A Chance To Rewrite Her Fate Alongside Ms. Marvel

Marvel Comics' GIANT-SIZE DARK PHOENIX SAGA Gives Jean Grey A Chance To Rewrite Her Fate Alongside Ms. Marvel

This summer, Marvel celebrates the 50th anniversary of the groundbreaking Giant-Size X-Men #1 with a series of Giant-Size one-shots that revisit key mutant milestones...including The Dark Phoenix Saga!

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 05, 2025 06:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

For 50 years, Len Wein and Dave Cockrum's Giant-Size X-Men #1 has stood the test of time as one of the most important moments in Marvel Comics history, reshaping the X-Men forever. This summer, Marvel celebrates its milestone anniversary with an all-new, five-part event spanning the greatest eras of mutantkind. 

From the emergence of Krakoa in Giant-Size X-Men #1 to Age of Apocalypse, House of M and The Dark Phoenix Saga, history has shaped - and shattered - the X-Men time and again. But what if those moments held deeper secrets? What if the past wasn’t set in stone?

Acclaimed X-Scribes Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing join forces with legendary X-Men artist Adam Kubert, superstar artist Rod Reis and more on this epic journey across the X-Men’s most pivotal stories.

The event sees Ms. Marvel pulled into the distant past by an unstable and unleashed Legion. Locked in a battle through time against the Omega-Level mutant, Kamala is the only one standing in the way of X-Men history being warped forever. Following Giant-Size X-Men #1, where Kamala joins the legendary All-New, All-Different X-Men on their critical rescue mission to Krakoa, she goes from the frying pan into the Phoenix fire in Giant-Size Dark Phoenix Saga #1.

As the story we know unfolds before her eyes, the new mutant must team up with Jean Grey in her darkest hour and master her dangerous new mutant power in this cosmic, emotional saga.

"The Dark Phoenix Saga is one of the enduring high water marks not just for X-Men comics, but superhero stories as a whole," Lanzing and Kelly shared. "Claremont and Byrne changed the game with this story - and 45 years later, it's still the kind of story you can return to again and again for renewed depth and brilliance."

"But what's most exciting is digging into Jean Grey's mindset during one of her strangest, darkest hours - as she finds a new friend in Kamala Khan. Jean Grey's place among her fellow X-Men will get a whole new level of character and meaning from the wild, cosmic events of Giant-Size Dark Phoenix Saga #1," they concluded.

In addition, every Giant-Size one-shot will feature a "Revelations" back-up story that uncovers hidden lore behind each respective story and sets up exciting present-day developments for the near future.

In Giant-Size Dark Phoenix Saga #1, writer Steve Foxe and artist Lucas Werneck reveal the hidden secret that binds Scott Summer and Jean Grey together. You can take a first look at the issue below. 

GSDARKPS2025001-Cover
GSDARKPS2025001-Reis
GSDARKPS2025001-Interior-A
GSDARKPS2025001-Interior-B
GSDARKPS2025001-Interior-C

GIANT-SIZE DARK PHOENIX SAGA #1
Written by COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING
Art by ROD REIS
Cover by ADAM KUBERT
Variant Cover by ROD REIS
Revelations Story by STEVE FOXE & LUCAS WERNECK
On Sale 6/11

TVA: Marvel Comics Artist Sets The Record Straight On Whether That Was Really The MCU's Scarlet Witch
Related:

TVA: Marvel Comics Artist Sets The Record Straight On Whether That Was Really The MCU's Scarlet Witch
Old Man Matt Murdock Will Make His Final Stand In DAREDEVIL: COLD DAY IN HELL Comic Book
Recommended For You:

Old Man Matt Murdock Will Make His Final Stand In DAREDEVIL: COLD DAY IN HELL Comic Book

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Hide Comments0 Comments

Be the first to comment and get the conversation going!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder