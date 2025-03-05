Marvel Comics' GIANT-SIZE DARK PHOENIX SAGA Gives Jean Grey A Chance To Rewrite Her Fate Alongside Ms. Marvel

For 50 years, Len Wein and Dave Cockrum's Giant-Size X-Men #1 has stood the test of time as one of the most important moments in Marvel Comics history, reshaping the X-Men forever. This summer, Marvel celebrates its milestone anniversary with an all-new, five-part event spanning the greatest eras of mutantkind.

From the emergence of Krakoa in Giant-Size X-Men #1 to Age of Apocalypse, House of M and The Dark Phoenix Saga, history has shaped - and shattered - the X-Men time and again. But what if those moments held deeper secrets? What if the past wasn’t set in stone?

Acclaimed X-Scribes Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing join forces with legendary X-Men artist Adam Kubert, superstar artist Rod Reis and more on this epic journey across the X-Men’s most pivotal stories.

The event sees Ms. Marvel pulled into the distant past by an unstable and unleashed Legion. Locked in a battle through time against the Omega-Level mutant, Kamala is the only one standing in the way of X-Men history being warped forever. Following Giant-Size X-Men #1, where Kamala joins the legendary All-New, All-Different X-Men on their critical rescue mission to Krakoa, she goes from the frying pan into the Phoenix fire in Giant-Size Dark Phoenix Saga #1.

As the story we know unfolds before her eyes, the new mutant must team up with Jean Grey in her darkest hour and master her dangerous new mutant power in this cosmic, emotional saga.

"The Dark Phoenix Saga is one of the enduring high water marks not just for X-Men comics, but superhero stories as a whole," Lanzing and Kelly shared. "Claremont and Byrne changed the game with this story - and 45 years later, it's still the kind of story you can return to again and again for renewed depth and brilliance."

"But what's most exciting is digging into Jean Grey's mindset during one of her strangest, darkest hours - as she finds a new friend in Kamala Khan. Jean Grey's place among her fellow X-Men will get a whole new level of character and meaning from the wild, cosmic events of Giant-Size Dark Phoenix Saga #1," they concluded.

In addition, every Giant-Size one-shot will feature a "Revelations" back-up story that uncovers hidden lore behind each respective story and sets up exciting present-day developments for the near future.

In Giant-Size Dark Phoenix Saga #1, writer Steve Foxe and artist Lucas Werneck reveal the hidden secret that binds Scott Summer and Jean Grey together. You can take a first look at the issue below.