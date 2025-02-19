Marvel Comics Is Doing The Unthinkable And Resurrecting Gwen Stacy As A New Weapon X-Style GWENPOOL

What the f***?! Yes, Marvel Comics has claimed that the original Gwen Stacy will rise from the grave this May in a new Gwenpool series also featuring Spider-Man, the original Gwenpool, and Kate Bishop...

Her death remains one of the most heart-wrenching moments in comic book history...and her return will rank among the most outrageous. Marvel Comics is doing the unthinkable by resurrecting Gwen Stacy as Gwenpool in a new Marvel Comics series from New York Times bestselling author Cavan Scott (Star Wars: The High Republic) and rising star artist Stefano Nesi.

Gwen Stacy will return as a darker, deadlier, and even more unhinged Gwenpool. So, who better to help Spidey navigate this soul-crushing revelation than the medium-shattering, attention-seeking Marvel Comics superfan, the original Gwenpool? 

There's been some confusion about this on social media, but Gwenpool - a character that started life as a variant cover - will team up with Spidey to solve the unhinged mystery of how Earth-616's Gwen Stacy has risen from the grave and suited up as a new, villainous Gwenpool. 

 This is going to be controversial. Here's the official description for the series:

GWENPOOL IS BACK AND MORE DANGEROUS THAN EVER! Everyone's favorite reality-twister's life is changing. A grittier doppelganger is bringing her own brand of hyper-violent justice to a battle-strewn NYC! Who is this dark Gwenpool? And what does she want with the Amazing Spider-Man? Kate Bishop and Jeff the Land Shark guest-star in a comic series that will shock you to your core! 

Addressing the bold decision to resurrect Gwen, Scott said, "What an absolute honor! To tear both Gwenpool and Spider-Man's worlds apart? Yes please! Gwen Stacy is back from the grave and deadlier than ever. Weapon-X style abilities? Check. A line in killer put-downs? You've got it. This is not the Gwen you remember."

"But just who is behind her miraculous resurrection? And what has happened to the original Gwenpool's usually careful existence?" the writer pondered. "Add Kate Bishop and Jeff the Land Shark to the mix and you have the Marvel series of my dreams!"

Scott also praised Nesi (best known for his acclaimed work on Batman) by adding, "I couldn't ask for a better partner than Stefano Nesi on art! Mega-violence has never been so much fun, each frenzied attack brought to dark, brooding life by Matt Milla's blistering colors. Monsters, mayhem and murder await as Spider-Man and Kate learn that nothing - or no one - is sacred."

Check out Chad Hardin and Greg Land's covers for the first issue below featuring the new Gwenpool in action along with artist Jeehyung Lee's stunning depiction of the beloved classic Gwenpool. In addition, we have Paco Medina's foreboding promotional artwork of Gwen's grave, which will also be available as a Gwenpool #1 variant cover.

GWENPOOL #1 (OF 5)
Written by CAVAN SCOTT
Art by STEFANO NESI
Cover by CHAD HARDIN
Variant Cover by GREG LAND
Variant Cover by JEEHYUNG LEE
Promo Art Variant Cover by PACO MEDINA
On Sale 5/14





