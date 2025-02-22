Marvel Comics' Sensational New SPIDER-GIRL Will Take Center Stage In A New Solo Series This June

Marvel Comics has announced that the latest hero to hold the mantle of Spider-Girl, Funhouse, is getting her own ongoing series later this summer. Find out what to expect from the new comic book here...

By JoshWilding - Feb 22, 2025 06:02 AM EST
Spinning out of the pages of Spider-Boy, the adventures of the all-new Spider-Girl begin in June. The new ongoing series will be written by Torunn Grønbekk, known for her acclaimed work on titles like Venom and Thor, and illustrated by newcomer André Risso, marking his exciting Marvel Comics debut.

Created by Dan Slott and Paco Medina last year, this young new hero from Hawaii originally trained under Bullseye to be the villainous Funhouse! As a mutant with unique power-absorbing abilities, her powers recently went haywire when she fought Spider-Boy.

Now stuck with a dark, twisted version of Spider-Boy's arachnid powerset, she carves out her place in the Marvel Universe as the new Spider-Girl. This series will reportedly shed light on the character's backstory, reveal the full extent of her mutant abilities, and whether she can truly leave behind her villainous ways to stand as a hero.

Here's the official description for Marvel Comics' latest Spider-Girl series:

HERE COMES THE SENSATIONAL SPIDER-GIRL! After Bullseye’s betrayal, Spider-Girl is trying her hand at being a hero. But when a clash with Vermin reveals that a major Spider-Nemesis is tracking her, Spider-Girl will have to figure out what this villain wants – and which of their allies will try to kill her next.

Teasing what fans can expect from the comic, Grønbekk said, "Spider-Girl a blast—joyful, irreverent, mischievous, and righteous. Leaving Bullseye behind, she's starting fresh in New York, exploring her new home and embracing her powers with fearlessness and a touch of innocence."

"She eagerly jumps into fights others would think better of (often against some of our favorite Spidey villains!), and her arrival has definitely caught the attention of the criminal underworld – but maybe not for the reason one would think," the writer continued. "André Risso's stunning pages are bursting with energy and action, bringing this story to life in a way only comics can."

Many characters have held the mantle of "Spider-Girl" over the years, with the most popular being Mayday Parker, the future daughter of Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson. Unfortunately, it looks like she's being left on the shelf for the time being. 

Check out David Nakayama's main cover for Spider-Girl #1 below and stay tuned for updates on this new ongoing series as we have them. 

SPIGIRL2025001-Cover

SPIDER-GIRL #1
Written by TORUNN GRØNBEKK
Art by ANDRÉ RISSO
Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA
On Sale 6/11

ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 2/22/2025, 6:13 AM
Well I'm sure this'll be the next sensational comics phenomenon and will have a multimedia franchise and following that lasts for decades JUST LIKE SPIDER-MAN!

Or maybe Lee, Kirby, Ditko and co had a certain kind of magic that can never really be replicated.
RolandD
RolandD - 2/22/2025, 6:25 AM
Because we can never have too many Marvel characters who are Spider-(blanks).

