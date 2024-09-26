New WEST COAST AVENGERS Comic Will Introduce Blue Bolt "The Biggest Jerk In The Entire Marvel Universe"

This November, Earth's Mightiest Heroes move back to the best coast in an all-new run of West Coast Avengers from writer Gerry Duggan and artist Danny Kim. Led by Iron Man, the new roster includes Spider-Woman, War Machine, Firestar, a mysteriously redeemed Ultron, and another former villain seeking redemption...Blue Bolt!

Wait, who the heck is Blue Bolt?!

An experienced Marvel henchman with unrefined lightning-based abilities, Chad Braxton, a.k.a. Blue Bolt, makes his first appearance in West Coast Avengers #1 where he finds himself on loan to the Avengers through a new prison release program. Reckless, undisciplined, and downright rude, it's said that Blue Bolt "may just be the biggest jerk in the entire Marvel Universe."

Can the Avengers whip him into shape or will Blue Bolt’s abrasive attitude - and lack of morals - tarnish the team’s legacy forever? We'll soon find out, though an early look at the character has been revealed today courtesy of Kim's original design sheet for the character plus a promotional image by Todd Nauck.

Discussing the unique role Blue Bolt will serve on the team, Duggan said, "The Avengers have seen a lot of rough customers over the years. Hell, even Deadpool and Wolverine have been Avengers at different points. But the Avengers haven't seen a bigger @$!&^% than Blue Bolt."

"He's mean, he's self-centered, narcissistic, and he's only on the Avengers West Coast squad to shave time off his sentence. And wait until you find out what he's in jail for. Yeesh."

"Redemption has been on my mind this year, and we'll see who can be redeemed on the West Coast," the writer said earlier this year. "It's a fun action story, but it's also an Ultron tale - and one of my biggest Marvel swings yet."

"I previously had the pleasure of writing a pretty great horror story about Ultron wearing Pym's face, and this is a very different tale with one of my favorite Marvel characters, in one of my favorite legacy titles in the city that has been my home for so long," Duggan added. "Wait until you see what Danny Kim is cooking up. Find redemption in November in the city of Angels."

You can take a closer look at West Coast Avengers' Blue Bolt below.

Ultron returns...redeemed? Iron Man and War Machine have put together a new team of Avengers – one that includes villains seeking a path to redemption. Their case study? Ultron – who, against all odds, seems to be walking the straight and narrow…for now. But does the success of one guarantee the success of all? Spider-Woman and Firestar have their doubts. And can any amount of heroics really absolve Ultron of his past?

WEST COAST AVENGERS #1

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Art by DANNY KIM

Cover by BEN HARVEY

Design Variant Cover by DANNY KIM

On Sale 11/27