SPIDER-MAN: BLACK SUIT & BLOOD Will See Peter Parker Embrace His Dark Side Thanks To An A-List Creative Team

Marvel Comics' popular Black, White & Blood imprint has allowed the industry's hottest creators to channel the full ferocity of Marvel's deadliest characters.

Over the last few years, we've seen Wolverine, Deadpool, Moon Knight, Darth Vader, and more unleashed in their own Black, White & Blood titles. Now, it's Spidey's turn to get bloody as we'll return to the wall-crawler's darkest era in Spider-Man: Black Suit & Blood this August.

The new series sees all-star creators, including some Spidey storytelling legends, honour the 40th Anniversary of Spider-Man's black costume "black, white & blood? style. Some will reveal never-before-told tales set during the hero's Black Suit era while others explore the costume's legacy and lasting impact on Peter Parker.

Here's what you can look forward to in the debut issue...

J.M. DeMatteis returns to his masterpiece "Kraven’s Last Hunt" alongside Elena Casagrande with an unforgiving story that sheds new light on an iconic scene.

J. Michael Straczynski and artist Sumit Kumar in his Marvel Comics debut rips Peter Parker's (and the symbiote's) heart out! A last vestige of the symbiote has stayed with Peter all these years, waiting for the right moment to tear Spidey down!

Dustin Nguyen writes and draws a spine-chilling tale of Spider-Man being hunted. But how can he hope to escape when the danger comes from within?

Spider-Man: Black Suit & Blood arrives just as we've started hearing rumours about Tom Holland's web-slinger donning the alien costume in Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures' upcoming Spider-Man 4.

It's said he'll do so after the piece of Venom left behind in Spider-Man: No Way Home's post-credits scene bonds with Mac Gargan/Scorpion before merging with Spidey. You can read more about that here, but we're assuming the movie will set the stage for him to continue wearing the suit in Avengers: Secret Wars.

Check out Leinil Francis Yu's main cover for Spider-Man: Black Suit & Blood #1 below and stay tuned for more details on this one ahead of its launch in comic book stores this August.