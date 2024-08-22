SPIDER-MAN: Marvel Comics Unveils Miles Morales' New Costume...And It's Made From Vibranium!

Miles Morales was first introduced in the Ultimate Universe following the death of Peter Parker. A few years later, he crossed paths with Earth-616's Spider-Man and the two later reunited during Secret Wars.

That event ended with the Ultimate Universe's destruction and the creation of a new world which made it so that Miles' home had always been Earth-616. Since then, he's been front and centre in the Marvel Universe, sharing the "Spider-Man" moniker with Peter.

The character has donned a few different suits since then and is getting another this November.

This one is made of Vibranium and should make Miles even more formidable; as for what leads to him getting this costume, that's a story which will play out in the pages of the Miles Morales: Spider-Man series by writer Cody Ziglar and artist Federico Vicentini.

"Federico is simply the best!" Ziglar, who also wrote episodes of Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, recently said. "His work is so kinetic and dynamic!"

"We had a conversation early on where I asked him what he'd be most excited to draw, and he said he draws a lot of inspiration from animated superhero shows, which I think shows in his style. So any excuse to have him channel that is a dream come true for me."

Tom Holland has shared an interest in bringing Miles to the big screen for several years now and rumour has it the plan is for these two to team up before the younger web-slinger becomes Peter's permanent replacement.

Whether Marvel Studios will follow the comics by killing Spidey remains to be seen, though we'd like to think he'd get a happy ending after Spider-Man: No Way Home. We've previously heard rumblings that Miles might live in the same apartment building as Peter; the character was also referenced in a Spider-Man: Homecoming deleted scene featuring Donald Glover's Aaron Davis.

While Holland's wall-crawler is expected to take on a lead role in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, it could be that the next trilogy will see Peter pass the Spider-Man mantle to Miles. That may seem premature, but if we bid farewell to Holland in Spider-Man 6, for example, then he'll have had a good - and lengthy - run as the hero.

Check out Miles' new suit in the X post below.