SPIDER-MAN: Marvel Comics Unveils Miles Morales' New Costume...And It's Made From Vibranium!

Marvel has revealed Miles Morales' new Spider-Man suit and this eye-catching design has an interesting link to Wakanda. Why? It's made from Vibranium! Take a first look at Miles Morales: Spider-Man here...

Aug 22, 2024
Miles Morales was first introduced in the Ultimate Universe following the death of Peter Parker. A few years later, he crossed paths with Earth-616's Spider-Man and the two later reunited during Secret Wars

That event ended with the Ultimate Universe's destruction and the creation of a new world which made it so that Miles' home had always been Earth-616. Since then, he's been front and centre in the Marvel Universe, sharing the "Spider-Man" moniker with Peter. 

The character has donned a few different suits since then and is getting another this November. 

This one is made of Vibranium and should make Miles even more formidable; as for what leads to him getting this costume, that's a story which will play out in the pages of the Miles Morales: Spider-Man series by writer Cody Ziglar and artist Federico Vicentini. 

"Federico is simply the best!" Ziglar, who also wrote episodes of Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, recently said. "His work is so kinetic and dynamic!"

"We had a conversation early on where I asked him what he'd be most excited to draw, and he said he draws a lot of inspiration from animated superhero shows, which I think shows in his style. So any excuse to have him channel that is a dream come true for me."

Tom Holland has shared an interest in bringing Miles to the big screen for several years now and rumour has it the plan is for these two to team up before the younger web-slinger becomes Peter's permanent replacement.

Whether Marvel Studios will follow the comics by killing Spidey remains to be seen, though we'd like to think he'd get a happy ending after Spider-Man: No Way Home. We've previously heard rumblings that Miles might live in the same apartment building as Peter; the character was also referenced in a Spider-Man: Homecoming deleted scene featuring Donald Glover's Aaron Davis. 

While Holland's wall-crawler is expected to take on a lead role in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, it could be that the next trilogy will see Peter pass the Spider-Man mantle to Miles. That may seem premature, but if we bid farewell to Holland in Spider-Man 6, for example, then he'll have had a good - and lengthy - run as the hero. 

Check out Miles' new suit in the X post below.

ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 8/22/2024, 4:56 AM
I liked it when he was a kid in a shitty suit and everybody hated him
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 8/22/2024, 4:57 AM
@ProfessorWhy - yeah I know this isn't Peter, but that's more to the point.... there's only one Spiderman
DTor91
DTor91 - 8/22/2024, 5:34 AM
@ProfessorWhy - Peter is Spider-Man. Miles is Spider-Man. Ben Reilly was Spider-Man. Miguel O’Hara is Spider-Man. Otto Octavius was Spider-Man. Hobie Brown is Spider-Man. There’s so many other Spider-Men that aren’t Peter, whether it’s 616 or not.

And just about every superhero has had others take up the mantle at some point or another, or shares multiples.

Why this still is a conversation when it comes to Miles and Sam Wilson and even as recently as the new Ultimate version of Felicia…doesn’t take rocket science to see as to why they’re not “accepted.”

Miles is a breakthrough character in comics, has had highly successful films and video games, and has new generations growing up with him. He IS Spider-Man, and will forever be a Spider-Man.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 8/22/2024, 5:45 AM
@DTor91 - even Nightcrawler got to be a Spider-Man for a bit last year.
AC1
AC1 - 8/22/2024, 5:31 AM
There are elements of the design I like but overall I'm not keen, definitely prefer Miles' classic black and red suit
MrMakaveli
MrMakaveli - 8/22/2024, 6:08 AM
Miles is just a cheap copy with no own villains. There is only one Spider-Man.

