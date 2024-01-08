THE ULTIMATES Is Getting A New Ongoing Series From Marvel Comics; FCBD Preview Introduces Agents Of H.A.N.D.

In the pages of Ultimate Universe #1, Iron Lad (Tony Stark) assembled a new team of heroes, including Captain America, Thor, and Lady Sif. It appeared the stage was being set for a new version of The Ultimates, though the door was closed on that when the group was seemingly killed in an explosion.

Well, this is the world of comic books that we're talking about and they somehow survived that attack by their reality's twisted global leaders.

Marvel Comics recently revealed plans for this May's "Free Comic Book Day" and, in a press release, it's said Spider-Man/The Ultimate Universe #1 will "see the start of the next ongoing series set in Marvel's new Ultimate line."

It adds, "By the time it comes out, readers will have met the new Ultimate Spider-Man, Ultimate Black Panther, and the new Ultimate X-Men. Now, a new team of Ultimate heroes emerge to help put this twisted universe on track towards a hopeful future in a story by Deniz Camp and Juan Frigeri."

This led to Camp taking to X to reveal that he will indeed be penning a new ongoing Ultimates series:

Oh, hmm, I just noticed that the solicit kind of has an announcement in it.



So I guess I can confirm, I'm writing an ongoing Ultimates series.



Pretty neat. https://t.co/WiGBMbXSpb pic.twitter.com/rKTdmWt6OH — Deniz Camp (@DenizCamp) January 5, 2024

The comic hasn't been officially announced yet so we don't know who will make up the team or which artist will join Camp (Frigeri seems likely, though we're sure many of you would prefer seeing Bryan Hitch return to the series he made a name for himself working on alongside Mark Millar in the early 2000s).

This revival of the Ultimate Universe hasn't been what we expected and, given the complicated nature of Hickman's writing, it thus far hasn't proved to be an overly new reader-friendly initiative for those looking to get into reading comic books. Even so, we remain intrigued.

Check out a first look at this preview story for The Ultimates below.

Just weeks ahead of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #50, get the first taste of THE RETURN OF THE GOBLIN! Plus, prepare for the next evolutionary step of the Ultimate Universe as a powerful new hero debuts! But it doesn’t end there! Oh no, there are some surprises up our sleeve on this one!

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2024: SPIDER-MAN/THE ULTIMATE UNIVERSE #1

Written by ZEB WELLS & DENIZ CAMP

Art by RYAN STEGMAN & JUAN FRIGERI

Cover by RYAN STEGMAN