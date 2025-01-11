WOLVERINE #400 Will Feature A Clash With Adamantine, A Shocking Return, And More Big Surprises

WOLVERINE #400 Will Feature A Clash With Adamantine, A Shocking Return, And More Big Surprises

This April, Wolverine #8 marks 400 issues of The Best There Is with an over-sized issue by series creative team Saladin Ahmed and Martín Cóccolo, and guest creator Daniel Warren Johnson. Check it out!

By JoshWilding - Jan 11, 2025 12:01 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

Wolverine's solo comic series reaches a major milestone in April, and the current creative team - writer Saladin Ahmed and artist Martín Cóccolo - are pulling out all the stops to make it a legendary chapter in the character's storied history. 

The Legacy 400th issue, Wolverine #8, will contain two thrilling tales by Ahmed and Cóccolo, packed with several key appearances and revelations that it's said will define Logan’s adventures moving forward.

Wolverine's latest run has placed him in the crosshairs of an existential new threat known as The Adamantine. As the mythical force hunting for the unbreakable metal that coats Wolverine's claws and skeleton, this lore-shattering new archenemy at last stands fully revealed in its golden glory to reclaim and purify its legacy.

Plus, a surprise return from Logan's past that Marvel Comics claims no one will see coming will be accompanied by a special celebratory bonus story written and illustrated by Daniel Warren Johnson, who will also contribute a stunning variant cover to the landmark issue. 

"A big anniversary issue is always a great excuse to go crazy with reveals and unveilings, and we've taken that to heart here!" Ahmed said in a press release today. "In this over-sized issue an old enemy drives Logan's new pupil the Wendigo to the brink, Logan finally comes face to face with the cryptic entity known as the Adamantine, and a stunning new family revelation plants the seeds for the next chaotic chapter of Logan's life."

In some ways, it's hard to believe Wolverine has only starred in 400 solo issues, though his number of appearances on the page goes far beyond that number when you take titles like X-Men, X-Force, and Avengers (not to mention countless others) into account. 

You can check out Cóccolo's main cover below along with variant covers by iconic Wolverine artists Andy Kubert and Jerome Opeña. Keep checking back here for more on Wolverine #400 as we have it.

CELEBRATING 400 ISSUES OF WOLVERINE WITH THE FIGHT OF HIS LIFE! A massive issue you cannot afford to miss! Wolverine faces off with the Adamantine! The Wendigo is pulled into a deadly trap as a specter from Wolverine’s past emerges – and the Wolverine story you never thought you’d see begins here!

WOLV2024008-Cover
WOLV2024008-Kubert
WOLV2024008-Opena

WOLVERINE #8 (LEGACY #400)
Written by SALADIN AHMED & DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON
Art by MARTÍN CÓCCOLO & DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON
Cover by MARTÍN CÓCCOLO
Variant Cover by ANDY KUBERT
Variant Cover by JEROME OPEÑA
On Sale 4/16

Marvel Comics Promises To Reveal KID JUGGERNAUT's Origin Story In Upcoming One-Shot
Marvel Comics Promises To Reveal KID JUGGERNAUT's Origin Story In Upcoming One-Shot
Marvel Comics' BLACK HISTORY MONTH Variant Covers Spotlight Black Panther, Storm, Captain America, And More
Marvel Comics' BLACK HISTORY MONTH Variant Covers Spotlight Black Panther, Storm, Captain America, And More

