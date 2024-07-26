DC Studios Co-Chair Explains Why James Gunn's SUPERMAN Won't Be At Comic-Con

According to DC Studios co-chair Peter Safran, it's just way too soon for DC Studios to have a Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con.

In an interview with The Wrap, Safran stated, “From my perspective, it’s just too soon. A year is truthfully a long time for a campaign and so, from our perspective, I think we go stronger and harder over a shorter period, rather than stretching it out. That’s our instinct on that. Believe me, there’s gonna be no shortage of Superman in your life over the next 12 months.”

Safan's answer is definitely a bit of a headscratcher and makes us wonder if something else is in play, behind the scenes.

There are plenty of past instances of studios showing up at SDCC to announce and/or promote projects that were more than a year out. In the past, cast and crew for several superhero projects have often flown in overnight to attend a panel and then quickly traveled back to their set as soon as the event ended.

Plus, Superman is currently slated to hit North American theaters on July 11, 2025, so this would've been the only chance for the film to have a presence at SDCC before it hits theaters.

Earlier this month, Variety confirmed that although DC Studios won't have an official panel at SDCC, they're still expected to drop some major news during the event.

Based on the other projects slated to arrive as part of the DCU's Chapter One: Gods and Monsters slate, what news are you hoping to see revealed? Rumors for Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Batman The Brave and the Bold and Lanterns all seem to be intensifying.

The James Gunn-directed (and written) film stars David Corenswet as Kal-El/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific.

Rounding out the cast are Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/The Engineer, Terence Rosemore as Otis, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Additionally, Nicholas Hoult has been confirmed by Gunn to portray Lex Luthor in the film. Milly Alcock was also recently cast as Supergirl and is also expected (but unconfirmed) to appear, as well.

More recently Pruitt Taylor Vince was cast as Jonathan 'Pa' Kent, while Neva Howell signed on to play Martha 'Ma' Kent.