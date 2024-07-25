SDCC: New Marvel Logo Unveiled Along With Best Look Yet At CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Costumes

After opening its doors for attendees with press badges last night, San Diego Comic-Con 2024 is now officially underway. We'll be bringing you all the breaking news from the major panels over the weekend, but for now, some photos from the Marvel booth have been shared online.

The updated Marvel logo was unveiled, and while it doesn't feature any new live-action imagery, we do get another look at Johnny Storm from The Fantastic Four and Sam Wilson from Captain America: Brave New World, with Deadpool and Wolverine front and center.

Interestingly, the mural also includes Miles Morales, not Peter Parker, as Spider-Man.

In addition, the costumes Anthony Mackie will don in Brave New World are on display at the booth, giving us our best look yet at the brand-new (though it does clearly take inspiration from earlier designs) outfit and helmet Captain America will suit-up in.

Check out the photos/video at the links below.

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

"It made more sense for it to be more of a grounded espionage action movie as opposed to aliens and airplanes coming through portals and sh*t," Mackie said in a recent interview. "Even though I've been in so many of them and have seen it all now, the opportunity for Sam to really establish himself as a true action star and Avenger comes with this movie."

"This movie is a clear reset," he added. "It really re-establishes the idea of what this universe is and what this universe is going to be. I think with these movies, you're getting a clear, new branding of what Marvel is headed towards the same way they did with Captain America: The Winter Soldier."

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.