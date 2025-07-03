MARVEL RIVALS Heads To San Diego Comic-Con 2025 With New Season And Exclusive Events For Fans

Marvel Rivals, the Overwatch competitior and 6v6 team-based hero shooter developed by NetEase Games in collaboration with Marvel Games, is bringing its next chapter to San Diego Comic-Con 2025 in a big way. To celebrate the launch of Season 3: The Abyss Awakens, the game will host four full days of celebrations, panels, giveaways, and exclusive content from Thursday, July 24 to Sunday, July 27.

Comic-Con Events & Panels

Fans attending SDCC 2025 will be treated to hands-on gameplay, exclusive insights, and prizes. The full Marvel Rivals experience will be housed at the Marriott Marquis, where attendees can demo the new season, meet developers, and grab giveaways. One of the major highlights includes that the developers will be holding a panel at SDCC for fans to enjoy, with the panel being about creating heroes from concepts to making it into the game. Here is the details that we know about it so far:

When: Friday, July 25

Panel Title: Marvel Rivals: Hero Creation from Concept to Showcase

This developer panel will take fans behind the scenes to explore how Marvel Rivals adapts iconic Marvel heroes for fast-paced team battles. Expect art showcases, dev insights, and possibly teases for future characters as well as potentially goodies for fans who attend.

The full Comic-Con schedule for Marvel Rivals events and experiences is expected to be announced soon.

Marvel Rivals Season 3 Details

Set to release on July 11, Season 3 introduces Phoenix (Jean Grey) as a new playable hero and debuts a brand-new map, Klyntar: Celestial Husk the corrupted homeworld of the symbiotes. Check out the video for the new map and a full list of what players can also expect to see in this upcoming season:

Limited-time events

New Team-Up mechanics

Gameplay enhancements

Battle pass and system updates

Overhauled mission system

Expanded accessory customization

Four new Team-Up combos

Additionally, Blade, the fan-requested hero will officially join the roster in Season 3 after many months of speculaton and rumors, hot on the heels of his teaser trailer appearance. Sadly we do not have any gameplay of him quite yet, however we do have a video for Phoenix (Jean Gray) that the developers released, give it a watch below:

New Student Verification Perks

In a unique addition to the game’s community engagement, Marvel Rivals is rolling out student verification perks starting with Season 3. Verified university students in the US, UK, and select regions will gain access to rotating seasonal costume trials and MVPs totaling 10 special skins per season. Verification will occur via email, with expansion to more regions planned for the future.

New Competitive Mode Incoming

Later in Season 3, Marvel Rivals will debut a brand-new competitive mode, giving players more structured, high-stakes matches to test their skills. Details remain under wraps, but the competitive update is positioned as a major mid-season feature.

With a stronger push toward live-service updates and community engagement, Marvel Rivals continues to expand its universe while giving fans at Comic-Con a unique opportunity to connect with the game’s development in real time.

Will you be attending this years San Diego Comic-Con? Would you go the Marvel Rivals panel? Let us know your thoughts in the comments down below!