James Gunn Confirms THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD Is Still Happening And It "Won't Be Long" Until SUPERMAN Trailer

There's a great deal of intrigue surrounding James Gunn's DCU plans, especially as it looks like the only DCEU projects which will remain "canon" (at least to some extent) will be those he previously worked on: The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker.

Gunn had some input on 2023's DCEU offerings as well and even stepped in to help reshape The Flash, a movie he once hailed as being among the greatest superhero projects ever made.

In fact, in what seemed to be a bid to increase interest in the Scarlet Speedster's first big screen solo outing, filmmaker Andy Muschietti was named as The Brave and the Bold's director days before it sped into theaters.

Many fans have since questioned why Muschietti would be tasked with rebooting Batman for the DCU. Yes, he did well with the nostalgia factor surrounding Michael Keaton's return as the Caped Crusader in The Flash. Trusting him with such an important movie is questionable at best given the tepid response to his last effort, though.

That may explain rumours that The Batman franchise will be folded into the DCU. Talking to Omelete, Gunn confirmed, "Right now we’re moving forward with Brave and the Bold, that’s happening right now and Matt is writing The Batman 2 and that’s happening right now."

So no, Robert Pattinson will not be joining this rebooted franchise as a member of the Justice League. There's still no word on who will play the new Batman and it could be a long time before we get any casting news.

The filmmaker and studio executive was also asked when we'll see the first Superman trailer and, smiling, replied, "It won't be too long."

In a separate conversation with Collider, Gunn - who has been doing the rounds to promote Creature Commandos - suggested the animated series could lead to an eventual movie.

"We might decide that we want to do something different with Creature Commandos. We might want to go off and make the Creature Commandos movie," Gunn teased. "I just know that I would love to have some of the same people involved, like Dean [Loren]."

He added, "I just haven’t had many situations where I was able to write something, give it to some people, and then they brought me back this beautiful work, that I was like 'Oh shit! Well I think we can make it better here and here and here, but it's innately good' and that's not always the case. A lot of times, as a screenwriter, people would bring me something that they had directed off of what I had written, and I’d go, 'I want to kill myself.'"

While Creature Commandos will offer a glimpse at what's to come in the new DCU, it's R-Rated and very much in line with The Suicide Squad in terms of tone. With that in mind, it likely won't be until Superman that we get a feel for what Gunn's vision for this franchise really looks like.

