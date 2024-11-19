James Gunn Confirms THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD Is Still Happening And It "Won't Be Long" Until SUPERMAN Trailer

James Gunn Confirms THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD Is Still Happening And It &quot;Won't Be Long&quot; Until SUPERMAN Trailer

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has confirmed that The Brave and the Bold is still in the works and hints at the seemingly imminent release of the first Superman teaser trailer. Read on for details...

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 19, 2024 07:11 AM EST
Filed Under: The Brave and the Bold

There's a great deal of intrigue surrounding James Gunn's DCU plans, especially as it looks like the only DCEU projects which will remain "canon" (at least to some extent) will be those he previously worked on: The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker.

Gunn had some input on 2023's DCEU offerings as well and even stepped in to help reshape The Flash, a movie he once hailed as being among the greatest superhero projects ever made.

In fact, in what seemed to be a bid to increase interest in the Scarlet Speedster's first big screen solo outing, filmmaker Andy Muschietti was named as The Brave and the Bold's director days before it sped into theaters. 

Many fans have since questioned why Muschietti would be tasked with rebooting Batman for the DCU. Yes, he did well with the nostalgia factor surrounding Michael Keaton's return as the Caped Crusader in The Flash. Trusting him with such an important movie is questionable at best given the tepid response to his last effort, though.

That may explain rumours that The Batman franchise will be folded into the DCU. Talking to Omelete, Gunn confirmed, "Right now we’re moving forward with Brave and the Bold, that’s happening right now and Matt is writing The Batman 2 and that’s happening right now."

So no, Robert Pattinson will not be joining this rebooted franchise as a member of the Justice League. There's still no word on who will play the new Batman and it could be a long time before we get any casting news. 

The filmmaker and studio executive was also asked when we'll see the first Superman trailer and, smiling, replied, "It won't be too long."

In a separate conversation with Collider, Gunn - who has been doing the rounds to promote Creature Commandos - suggested the animated series could lead to an eventual movie. 

"We might decide that we want to do something different with Creature Commandos. We might want to go off and make the Creature Commandos movie," Gunn teased. "I just know that I would love to have some of the same people involved, like Dean [Loren]."

He added, "I just haven’t had many situations where I was able to write something, give it to some people, and then they brought me back this beautiful work, that I was like 'Oh shit! Well I think we can make it better here and here and here, but it's innately good' and that's not always the case. A lot of times, as a screenwriter, people would bring me something that they had directed off of what I had written, and I’d go, 'I want to kill myself.'"

While Creature Commandos will offer a glimpse at what's to come in the new DCU, it's R-Rated and very much in line with The Suicide Squad in terms of tone. With that in mind, it likely won't be until Superman that we get a feel for what Gunn's vision for this franchise really looks like. 

Let us know your thoughts on these comments in the usual place. 

SUPERMAN Director James Gunn On His Next DCU Project: I've Got Four Different Things That I Could Do
Related:

SUPERMAN Director James Gunn On His Next DCU Project: "I've Got Four Different Things That I Could Do"
Blake Lively Campaigns For IT ENDS WITH US Co-Star Brandon Sklenar To Play BATMAN In The DCU
Recommended For You:

Blake Lively Campaigns For IT ENDS WITH US Co-Star Brandon Sklenar To Play BATMAN In The DCU

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 11/19/2024, 7:54 AM
What’s the over/under on there being a scatological joke in the first trailer?
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 11/19/2024, 9:12 AM
@Lisa89 - I had to look up scatological and definitely over on that… or something Jackson Pollock related.
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 11/19/2024, 9:13 AM
@Lisa89 - Be more subtle about your fetishes.
HermanM
HermanM - 11/19/2024, 7:54 AM
Please, get past this creature commandos shit...

BRING ON THE SUPERMAN TRAILER!!
CaptainFlapjaks
CaptainFlapjaks - 11/19/2024, 8:59 AM
@HermanM - just had a thought. It could be at the game awards. Geoff likes to end on a massive high note, and he loves his surprises and world premieres so the superman trailer could be that to end the show.
Conquistador
Conquistador - 11/19/2024, 9:16 AM
@HermanM - I'm sure it will be nice Christmas present to the fans, that or around thanksgiving like someone else was suggesting
thereeljoefish
thereeljoefish - 11/19/2024, 7:55 AM
Weeeeeeeeeeeee
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/19/2024, 7:57 AM
I just hope DCU Batman is more fantastical in comparison to the Reevesverse rather then another grounded iteration…

Give me Brandon Sklenar as Bruce Wayne/Batman & Claudia Doumit as Talia Al Ghul!!.

?si=0eflJP8gAmfczngG

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
RedFury
RedFury - 11/19/2024, 9:22 AM
@TheVisionary25 - same here man. I really want them to lean into the somewhat campy nature of Batman and his villains. But not too campy of course. It still must be mixed with the dark, noir vibe that should always accompany Gotham. I like to think a mix of Schumacher/Burton Batman, and Nolan/Reeves Batman would be the perfect middle ground.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/19/2024, 7:58 AM
I don't blame Muschietti one bit for the Flash's disastrous outing (I actually liked the movie despite the bad CGI).
Obviously, Miller's issues hurt the film a lot, but this was part of the last DCEU slate of 4 films crammed into a single year. All 4 films bombed....either due to people being done with the low quality of the DCEU or the fact GUNN basically destroyed any chances of those films having any success by being announced as the new c-ceo of a rebooted universe (before even the first of those 4 films debuted) renamed just the DCU.

I have no problem with Muschietti being the man for this.
Conquistador
Conquistador - 11/19/2024, 8:27 AM
@lazlodaytona - 100% agree. I would say it was more Gunn's announcment that hurt the Box office, but with the article cominging out regarding the movies, stars contracts, Jenkin's dismissal etc, he had to buy back good faith, but i think it could have waited.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 11/19/2024, 9:15 AM
@lazlodaytona - you lost me at the part where you actually liked the Flash movie… I could understand if you like the Batman parts of it but the movie all together was (in my opinion) an ugly garbage fire.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 11/19/2024, 9:20 AM
@Conquistador - Just Gunn’s announcement ruined the Flash?
It had nothing to do with the constant delays and Millers psychotic criminal behavior?
Conquistador
Conquistador - 11/19/2024, 9:23 AM
@slickrickdesigns - where did i say "just"?
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 11/19/2024, 8:25 AM
If this Batman movie happens, it won't by Muschietti. There's no way WB is giving their biggest IP to some nobody director. As for when it'll happen, I assume after Batman III.
Conquistador
Conquistador - 11/19/2024, 8:30 AM
@TheJok3r - The IT movies combined grossed over 1 bill combined. Mama was also relativley successful on on a budget of 15mill making almost $150 mill. He's not a nobody. Even the best have flops, and not directed THAT many movies.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 11/19/2024, 8:37 AM
@Conquistador - Batman is still a far too big and valuable IP for him.
Conquistador
Conquistador - 11/19/2024, 8:42 AM
@TheJok3r - So was Nolan when he was given Begins, so was Favraeu before he was given Iron Man, So were The Russo's before they were given Cap 2, So was Whedon before he got The Avenger... You get my point. None of those names helped the studio gross over 1bill before those movies, where as Muschetti did.

Flash's failure wasn't due to his contributions in my opinion and think he can handle it now that the regime has changed and likely to be less micro managed.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 11/19/2024, 8:47 AM
@Conquistador - Batman's movie reputation was in the trash when Nolan took over, they had nothing to lose. Batman is their #1 IP now. Iron Man was an unknown character to the public audience, there were no expectations from it. Cap 2 was following a movie that grossed a little over $400 million, not exactly a high bar to live up to. Avengers wasn't expected to make anywhere near the $$$ it made due to how modest the movies leading up to it did. You can't compare Batman on film today to those movies from back then.
Conquistador
Conquistador - 11/19/2024, 8:57 AM
@TheJok3r - You're moving the goal post buddy.

Iron wasn't an unknown, but certainly not as big as Batman.

Doesn't matter if Cap 2 came after a lower grossing movie, (it actually came out after Avengers, Iron Man 3 and Thor 2 which all grossed at least 600 million individually) where by then the audience was already invested in the characters and the IP was quite valuable...) my point is those guys made a bigger name for themselves following the critial and commercial success of their effort. Still didn't reach a billi but that's how they became big names...Still not as big to Mucshetti if you're comparing numbers, as IT's IP wasn't as valueable as Batman, plus those were R rated features and made ALOT more than expected as was your thought of Avengers.

Avenger was of course expected to make more, it was a team up for all to attend, there were no age restrictions (as far as the UK, as 12A meant they just needed to accompanied.)

Mucshetti isa bigger name now compared to all those i named before they took on those movies.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/19/2024, 8:58 AM
@TheJok3r -
"Batman's movie reputation was in the trash when Nolan took over, they had nothing to lose."

Very Faulty argument. Batman was in the exact same spot Superman is now. Man of Steel was a good-to decently great start, then bombed in BvS, then epically bombed on Whedon's JL. Had a little redemption in the Snyder cut. However, Gunn is NOT approaching this Superman as "well, we got nothing to lose, or we have nowhere to go but up!" If this Superman fails, then the future is destroyed for DC.

Now, the Batman & Robin film destroyed Batman for years until Nolan came along. That dude definitely did NOT take the nothing-to-lose approach. To me, that's the best adaptation of Batman I've ever seen. Begins was crafted perfectly. If that film would have failed? Batman would have been shelved like Green Lantern has been until now.
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 11/19/2024, 8:25 AM
User Comment Image
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 11/19/2024, 8:25 AM
just started watching Peacmaker S1 cuz now its cannon. TBH, i couldnt stand the stupid f*cking humor/jokes thrown into episode 1. everything else was pretty good but god damn Gunn has too many jokes in everything he does so now im more worried about Superman than before.

As for Batman... fire Mush ASAP and get a real director to do this movie
MisterBones
MisterBones - 11/19/2024, 8:27 AM
Muschietti gotta go
DevilsDreams
DevilsDreams - 11/19/2024, 8:49 AM
Jensen Ackles for Batman!!!
Matchesz
Matchesz - 11/19/2024, 8:51 AM
Why cant they just introduce this version down the line, take this opportunity to flesh out other characters. And let Matts Batverse shine a little or does this upset poor Gunns ego too much? 😢
Conquistador
Conquistador - 11/19/2024, 9:21 AM
@Matchesz - Personally, i think a good approach will be doing Death in the Family, have him already be dead or missing whilst we still got Pattison's movies coming out, focus on Grayson being a young Batman with the other sidekicks around, and the have him 'Return' When the Pattinson's movies are over and relagate Dick back to Nightwing.

Or

Have him remain in the shadows (without a face/actor attached) but letting the rest of the Bat-Fam take up the space until the Pattinson iteration is over.

It could work?
TheDpool
TheDpool - 11/19/2024, 8:59 AM
The more this site posts about this new DCU, the less I'm getting excited. Superman has great potential, but I'm tired of hearing about how great Creature Commandos is gonna be, or how Peacemaker is gonna be cannon.

The same article is just being recycled over and over here.
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 11/19/2024, 9:17 AM
@TheDpool - Well, when you have people like Forthas on here who always have a long hair across their ass about James Gunn and insist on reminding us in every article, it can kind of bring down the vibe.
Conquistador
Conquistador - 11/19/2024, 9:18 AM
@TheDpool - Maybe go on a CBM.com diet? Just a suggestion. I think then you'll find yourself more excited and probably enjoy these things more when they come out more with less knowledge of what's going on behind the scenes.

Planning on going on 1 myself along with the socials for a NY resolution. lol
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 11/19/2024, 9:22 AM
I vote Zack Snyder for the Brave and the Bold!
User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder