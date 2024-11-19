James Gunn Shares THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD Update; Explains Why He's In No Rush To Debut DCU's BATMAN

James Gunn Shares THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD Update; Explains Why He's In No Rush To Debut DCU's BATMAN

James Gunn has shared an update on DC Studios' plans for The Brave and the Bold, while explaining why he's in no rush to introduce Batman to the DCU...

News
By MarkCassidy - Nov 19, 2024 01:11 PM EST
Filed Under: The Brave and the Bold

A movie based on The Brave and the Bold was announced as part of the first "Gods and Monsters" Chapter of the DCU's slate, and while the project does have a director attached in The Flash helmer Andy Muschietti, James Gunn has repeatedly stated that the movie is still only in the very early stages of development.

Bat-fans may be eager to find out which actor will play the Dark Knight in the DCU (there are no plans to fold Matt Reeves' The Batman universe into the DCU, despite rumors to the contrary), but Gunn has now explained why he's in no rush to debut the iconic Gotham City vigilante.

“There’s no set timeline for anything," the DC Studios co-CEO tells Collider. "The one thing that I’ve tried to make clear to people from the beginning, in the way that I hope we're different, is that everything in DC is going to be based on the writers. Until we have a screenplay that I’m totally happy with, that movie is not going to get made, no matter what it is. So, we have been really fortunate with some screenplays."

"You know, Supergirl came in and just, wow Ana [Nogueria] did such an amazing job, the Lanterns pilot came in, and now the whole 'Lanterns' series came in, and it's like 'Wow that's wonderful, wonderful work.' And there's a couple of other things that people don't know about, a couple of movies and TV shows that are greenlit or near greenlit. But it's going to be based always on that, on the story, because at the end of the day if we're happy with the story that we're telling, that's what matters most. And once The Brave and the Bold gets to that point, then we'll make the movie. ”

Spoilers follow.

Batman may not appear in live-action until The Brave and the Bold, but we recently learned that the Caped Crusader's shadow will be seen in the Creature Commandos animated series.

"This is the introduction of the DCU's Batman," Gunn said of the movie when the Gods and Monsters slate was announced. "This is the story of Damian Wayne, who is Batman's actual son who we didn't know existed for the first eight to 10 years of his life. He was raised as a little murderer and assassin. He's a little son of a bitch. He's my favorite Robin. It's based on the Grant Morrison comic book's run, which is one of my favorite Batman runs, and we are putting that all together right now."

Peter Safran added, "And this is obviously a feature film, and it's going to feature other members of the extended 'Bat-family', just because we feel like they've been left out of the Batman stories in the theater for far too long."

James Gunn Confirms THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD Is Still Happening And It Won't Be Long Until SUPERMAN Trailer
Related:

James Gunn Confirms THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD Is Still Happening And It "Won't Be Long" Until SUPERMAN Trailer
Blake Lively Campaigns For IT ENDS WITH US Co-Star Brandon Sklenar To Play BATMAN In The DCU
Recommended For You:

Blake Lively Campaigns For IT ENDS WITH US Co-Star Brandon Sklenar To Play BATMAN In The DCU

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 11/19/2024, 1:38 PM
User Comment Image
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 11/19/2024, 1:41 PM
Another reason is that they have a successful Batman franchise already ongoing, so there's no need to rush anything else or try to compete with it. I expect things will pick up once Reeves starts work on Batman III.
Steel86
Steel86 - 11/19/2024, 1:50 PM
@TheJok3r - You're absolutely right about the first part. But I don't think it'll be that long be B&B gets green lit. Gunn's been a straight shooter and if that was the case I think he would either state so or not say anything at all. Because if they wait that long there will be an entire JLA team without Batman
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 11/19/2024, 1:53 PM
@Steel86 - Actually, that's exactly how I expect the DCU Batman to be handled until Reeves is done. I think he'll be introduced in the first JL movie, which won't be too far form when Batman III comes out. That way, the DCU Batman will be known to the public by the time he gets his first solo movie, which won't have to worry about being compared to Reeves'.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 11/19/2024, 1:56 PM
@TheJok3r - brave and the Bold will go intro production long before Batman 3. Reeves hasn't even finished the second film's script lol.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/19/2024, 1:41 PM
Sounds good to me , take your time!!.

Just give me Brandon Sklenar and Claudia Doumit as Bruce Wayne/Batman & Talia Al Ghul respectively.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 11/19/2024, 1:42 PM
For those who know...

User Comment Image
JonAwesome
JonAwesome - 11/19/2024, 1:54 PM
@Nomis929 - wtf?! What is this?
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 11/19/2024, 1:44 PM
I'm all in on Brandon sklenar as the DCU Batman.
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/19/2024, 1:45 PM
Off topic:
@ RorMachine
@JoshWilding

Skeleton Crew featurette.

?si=z_HnfGxhmZR8FuKz
6of13
6of13 - 11/19/2024, 1:46 PM
I am glad they are putting story and characters first - substance first, and then style.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/19/2024, 1:52 PM
@6of13 - agreed

It’s how it should be because without that , it’s just empty spectacle
Conquistador
Conquistador - 11/19/2024, 1:47 PM
"and it's going to feature other members of the extended 'Bat-family', just because we feel like they've been left out of the Batman stories in the theater for far too long."

This warms my heart. This should really be at the centre to differ from the Nolan and Reeve movies. Batman as a father figure.
Steel86
Steel86 - 11/19/2024, 1:53 PM
@Conquistador - This is one of the biggest reasons I hated the DCEU wasn't done properly. I really loved the idea of a older Batman so we could jump right into having a Bat family. I enjoyed The Batman and Matt's universe but in honesty we've seen his type of Batman already.
Conquistador
Conquistador - 11/19/2024, 1:57 PM
@Steel86 - Agreed, older Bruce was a missed opportunity and Affleck would have been excellent. I didn't like the idea that the Robin who died was Grayson, but it's was never explicitly said in the movies so I'll go on thinking it was Jason. Had the script ever leaked for the Affleck movie that he was lined up to direct?

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder