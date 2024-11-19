James Gunn Shares THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD Update; Explains Why He's In No Rush To Debut DCU's BATMAN

A movie based on The Brave and the Bold was announced as part of the first "Gods and Monsters" Chapter of the DCU's slate, and while the project does have a director attached in The Flash helmer Andy Muschietti, James Gunn has repeatedly stated that the movie is still only in the very early stages of development.

Bat-fans may be eager to find out which actor will play the Dark Knight in the DCU (there are no plans to fold Matt Reeves' The Batman universe into the DCU, despite rumors to the contrary), but Gunn has now explained why he's in no rush to debut the iconic Gotham City vigilante.

“There’s no set timeline for anything," the DC Studios co-CEO tells Collider. "The one thing that I’ve tried to make clear to people from the beginning, in the way that I hope we're different, is that everything in DC is going to be based on the writers. Until we have a screenplay that I’m totally happy with, that movie is not going to get made, no matter what it is. So, we have been really fortunate with some screenplays."

"You know, Supergirl came in and just, wow Ana [Nogueria] did such an amazing job, the Lanterns pilot came in, and now the whole 'Lanterns' series came in, and it's like 'Wow that's wonderful, wonderful work.' And there's a couple of other things that people don't know about, a couple of movies and TV shows that are greenlit or near greenlit. But it's going to be based always on that, on the story, because at the end of the day if we're happy with the story that we're telling, that's what matters most. And once The Brave and the Bold gets to that point, then we'll make the movie. ”

Spoilers follow.

Batman may not appear in live-action until The Brave and the Bold, but we recently learned that the Caped Crusader's shadow will be seen in the Creature Commandos animated series.

"This is the introduction of the DCU's Batman," Gunn said of the movie when the Gods and Monsters slate was announced. "This is the story of Damian Wayne, who is Batman's actual son who we didn't know existed for the first eight to 10 years of his life. He was raised as a little murderer and assassin. He's a little son of a bitch. He's my favorite Robin. It's based on the Grant Morrison comic book's run, which is one of my favorite Batman runs, and we are putting that all together right now."

Peter Safran added, "And this is obviously a feature film, and it's going to feature other members of the extended 'Bat-family', just because we feel like they've been left out of the Batman stories in the theater for far too long."