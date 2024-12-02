THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD: Could WICKED Star Jonathan Bailey Be In Contention To Play The DCU's Batman?

THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD: Could WICKED Star Jonathan Bailey Be In Contention To Play The DCU's Batman?

Speculation is running rampant online that Wicked star Jonathan Baoley could be a contender to take on the role of Batman in DC Studios' DCU based on recent social media activity from James Gunn...

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 02, 2024 09:12 AM EST
Filed Under: The Brave and the Bold

Batman remains DC's flagship character, but James Gunn's DC Studios has understandably decided to focus on restoring Superman to his former glory before rebooting the Dark Knight.

It likely helps that the vigilante already has a big screen franchise, with Matt Reeves' The Batman Part II currently in development with Robert Pattinson set to reprise his role as Bruce Wayne. The question remains, though: who will be the DCU's Caped Crusader?

Many fans are convinced today that Wicked star Jonathan Bailey could be a contender based on a recent social media like by Gunn. 

The Bridgerton actor is 36 and 5'11", so by no means a bad fit for Batman. If Bailey were cast in the role, then he'd also be the first openly gay actor to play this character in live-action. The British actor will also star in next year's Jurassic World Rebirth.

Honestly, though, we wouldn't put too much stock in this because it's not like Gunn is going to "announce" a major casting addition like this with a like! This may have put Bailey on his radar, though, and fans have mostly responded positively to the idea of him donning the cape and cowl.

DC Studios isn't thought to be close to casting Batman and we may not get news on who will play the hero until deep into 2025, if not later. Gunn also faces a unique challenge in the sense that he needs to time any announcements, and even the movie's release, with Reeves' Bat-verse plans.

"There’s no set timeline for anything," Gunn recently said of his approach to casting the DCU's Batman. "The one thing that I’ve tried to make clear to people from the beginning, in the way that I hope we're different, is that everything in DC is going to be based on the writers. Until we have a screenplay that I’m totally happy with, that movie is not going to get made, no matter what it is. "

"So, we have been really fortunate with some screenplays. You know, Supergirl came in and just, wow Ana [Nogueria] did such an amazing job, the Lanterns pilot came in, and now the whole 'Lanterns' series came in, and it's like 'Wow that's wonderful, wonderful work.' And there's a couple of other things that people don't know about, a couple of movies and TV shows that are greenlit or near greenlit."

He added, "But it's going to be based always on that, on the story, because at the end of the day if we're happy with the story that we're telling, that's what matters most. And once The Brave and the Bold gets to that point, then we'll make the movie."

Andy Muschietti has been tapped to direct The Brave and the Bold, and the movie's story will revolve around Bruce Wayne training his son, Damian, as Robin, adapting elements from Morrison and Frank Quitely's critically acclaimed Batman and Robin

The Brave and The Bold still doesn't have a confirmed release date. 

lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 12/2/2024, 9:54 AM
A HARD pass. DC, I get you are finding stars who aren't as expensive....
but this one? No.
mountainman
mountainman - 12/2/2024, 9:58 AM
Nah. We don’t want the Birdgerton / Wicked dude for Batman.
DaHULK2000
DaHULK2000 - 12/2/2024, 10:06 AM
@mountainman - lol...Please stop.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 12/2/2024, 10:12 AM
@mountainman - I also don’t want the Birdgerton / Wicked dude for Batman.
mountainman
mountainman - 12/2/2024, 10:33 AM
@TheFinestSmack - Glad we were both honest about that 😉
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/2/2024, 10:00 AM
I like Jonathan Bailey , he’s good but doesn’t feel like Batman to me tbh (he certainly looks the part though).

However, I know he’s a popular fancast for Midnighter too but I see him more as Apollo for the Authority.

User Comment Image
Asterisk
Asterisk - 12/2/2024, 10:32 AM
@TheVisionary25 - I would bet he’s gonna play either Midnighter or Apollo
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/2/2024, 10:39 AM
@Asterisk - I could definitely see that the most out of the announced projects so far.

Maybe Booster Gold if Kumail isn’t cast?.
GiverOfInfo
GiverOfInfo - 12/2/2024, 10:07 AM
No thanks
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/2/2024, 10:07 AM
Brandon Sklenar for DCU Batman!!.



User Comment Image

User Comment Image
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 12/2/2024, 10:08 AM
"...the first openly gay actor to play this character in live-action. The British actor will also..."

C'mon now, just because he's British doesn't mean he's openly gay."
TDKRnry88
TDKRnry88 - 12/2/2024, 10:13 AM
@TheFinestSmack - 🤣🤣🤣🤣
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 12/2/2024, 10:16 AM
@TheFinestSmack - User Comment Image
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 12/2/2024, 10:27 AM
@TheFinestSmack - damn, lmfao!
BrainySleep
BrainySleep - 12/2/2024, 10:39 AM
@TheFinestSmack - Yeah the rest of us are just in the closet
S8R8M
S8R8M - 12/2/2024, 10:13 AM
I can't see it.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 12/2/2024, 10:17 AM
At least he can sing.

Nananananananana-Batsong!
Superspecialawesomeguy
Superspecialawesomeguy - 12/2/2024, 10:36 AM
Oliver Jackson-Cohen would be a better pick imo.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
S8R8M
S8R8M - 12/2/2024, 10:40 AM
Matt Bomer would be a interesting choice and the dude, for his age, takes really good care of himself.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 12/2/2024, 10:42 AM
@S8R8M - I just googled Matt Bomer's age and thought "Damn, I can't believe he's so old!" Then I remembered that I'm a year older than he is. A real journey of self-discovery.

