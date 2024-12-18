Ben Shwartz Comments On PLASTIC MAN Film, Compares The Character To DEADPOOL

Ben Shwartz, arguably best known for his role in Parks & Rec as the incessantly annoying, but in a funny way, Jean Ralphio-Saperstein, has been attached to a Plastic Man film for quite some time. He had been fan casted in the role for over a decade, and it is hard to deny that he would be perfect to play Patrick O'Brien. For years, there were also rumors that a Plastic Man movie was in development or pre-development and that Ben Schwartz had been cast in the role already. There were even rumors less than a year ago that Plastic Man was in development at DC Studios and that the film would be directed by Darren Aronofsky of all people under the supervision of James Gunn. However, nothing has been confirmed or denied by the studio or any executives as far as I know.

Recently, Ben Schwartz did an interview with comicbook.com regarding his role in Sonic the Hedgehog 3, but also commented on his love for Plastic Man, James Gunn, and the DC universe as a whole.

“I’m actually friends of James. Got to love James Gunn and can’t wait for his Superman too. My plea for superheroes. I, of course, love the Marvel Universe, but DC has a character named Plastic Man. You and I have chatted about it. Maybe if we do it enough times. But I always thought that he could be like the Deadpool, that universe.”

Ben Schwartz’s comparison of Plastic Man to Deadpool is an accurate comparison as far as the tonal similarities go. Of course, Plastic Man is nowhere near as violent as Deadpool. The two characters do have similar personalities as neither of them take most situations they find themselves in too seriously and are known for their crass humor.

Ben Schwartz’s comments make it seem as if there is currently no plan whatsoever to develop a Plastic Man movie or series. If there was a plan, he would most likely be legally sworn to secrecy like all other actors involved in superhero projects. If he and Gunn are truly friends, there may be a future for Plastic Man in the DCU.

Plastic Man is one of the less known characters in DC, but that doesn’t make him any less powerful. The character debuted in comics published by Quality Comics in the 1940s before making his way over to DC in the 1960s. The character’s original origin was as a professional crook and safecracker. He even earned himself the nickname of Patrick “eel” O'Brien. During a group robbery, the gang that Patrick ran with is caught in the act by a security guard and, during their escape, the guard shoots Patrick. He happens to be doused in some kind of mystery chemical, and, after being abandoned by his gang and spending time with some random monks, he finds that the chemical has entered his bloodstream giving him super powers. He is able to stretch and contort his body into just about anything he can imagine. His powers are conceptually similar to Mister Fantastic of the Fantastic 4, but he uses them in much more comedic and grotesque ways. Patrick decides to put his life of crime behind him to assist the police in capturing criminals.

Plastic Man eventually gained some popularity and was even written into JLA comics by Grant Morrison. He assists Batman and the League during a mission to infiltrate the Injustice League, then is made a full time member of the group. This is arguably when Plastic Man gained the most popularity and visibility amongst comic readers. Plastic Man has had his own comics series many times throughout his time at DC and has been featured in prominent stories like JLA: Tower of Babel, Crisis On Infinite Earths, and the excellent Injustice.

Plastic Man is an extremely powerful character that is often overlooked and, therefore, out to prove himself. There are very few limits to how far he can stretch himself and into what shapes. Plastic Man offers the DCU a perfect opportunity to introduce some R rated comedy to its universe as well as some light body horror. Plastic Man is essentially a shapeshift and can do terrifying things like stretch his body into the shape of barbed wire, then have his head pop out, full sized, from one of the barbs. He can also use his powers in hilarious ways like turning himself into crude or funny objects. Once again, Ben Schwartz is perfect for the role. If you’ve never made the comparison, take a look at any image of Ben Schwartz, then Plastic Man. The similarities in their appearances is uncanny.

What do you think of Ben Schwartz as Plastic Man? Do you want to see the character enter the DCU? Let me know in the comments!